Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles  >  Bankia, S.A.    BKIA   ES0113307062

BANKIA, S.A.

(BKIA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Caixabank strikes $5 billion Bankia deal as more European bank mergers loom

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/18/2020 | 06:40am EDT
CaixaBank's logo is seen on top of the company's headquarters in Barcelona

By Jesús Aguado

Caixabank has agreed to buy Bankia for 4.3 billion euros ($5.1 billion) in an all-share deal that creates Spain's biggest domestic lender and signals a pick up in mergers among Europe's banks as they battle the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The merger will create the largest domestic bank by assets with a combined market value of more than 16 billion euros ($19 billion), in a deal underpinned by annual cost savings of 770 million euros, the companies said on Friday.

European banks are under growing pressure to join forces to deal with rising bad debts and record-low interest rates. Italy's Intesa Sanpaolo is taking over Unione di Banche Italiane, and Spain's Sabadell has also held informal talks about a possible tie-up.

Bankia chairman Jose Ignacio Goirigolzarri told analysts the deal had been done in anticipation of a "more complex environment" triggered by the pandemic.

"We believe we are in a disruptive moment and in a disruptive moment we think it is necessary to take decisions and react," said Goirigolzarri, who will become the executive chairman of the new lender, albeit with limited powers.

Caixabank and state-backed Bankia did not say how many jobs would go or branches would close, but main trade union CCOO fears hefty cuts from a merged bank with over 6,300 outlets and more than 51,000 staff in Spain.

The deal has been described as a merger, but is in effect a takeover by Caixabank as it is almost three times as big as Bankia by market value and almost twice as big by assets.

Caixabank will exchange 0.6845 new shares for every Bankia share, valuing the latter at 1.41 euros per share.

That represents a 20% premium over Bankia's closing price on Sept. 3, before news of merger talks emerged, or a premium of 28% over the average price of the last three months.

The valuation of Bankia is slightly below Thursday's close of 4.4 billion euros.

Bankia shares, up almost 40% since news of the merger emerged, were down 3.4% to 1.391 euros at 1115 GMT, while Caixabank stock, which has risen about 14% since the talks surfaced, was down 0.77% to 2.049 euros.

COSTS, SAVINGS AND STRUCTURE

The banks said in a joint statement they expected annual cost synergies of around 770 million euros by 2023 and new annual revenues of around 290 million euros over five years.

Caixabank Chief Executive Gonzalo Gortazar, who will be CEO of the combined lender, said the goals would not be easy to achieve in a "very short term", but were feasible.

Brokers BBVA said the targets involved more execution risk than just a cost savings plan, as the projected revenue increases "are not minor."

The new bank will have 25% of gross costumer loans and 24% of deposits in Spain, leapfrogging Santander and BBVA, Caixabank and Bankia said.

They estimated 2.2 billion euros in restructuring charges next year, which they expect to be fully covered by 'badwill' - a paper profit that occurs when an asset is bought below its book value.

Caixabank shareholders will initially represent 74.2% of the capital of the new entity, with Bankia's holding 25.8%.

Criteria, controlled by the La Caixa foundation, will remain Caixabank's main shareholder with around 30% of the combined bank, while the Spanish state will hold 16.1%, compared with the 61.8% it held in Bankia.

Bankia was bailed out in a 22.4 billion euro state rescue in 2012 at the height of Spain's financial crisis, and so far it has returned just 3.3 billion euros of state aid.

Analysts believe it could be easier for the state to get its money back from a bigger entity.

The legal headquarters of the merged bank will be in Valencia, with operating headquarters in Madrid and Barcelona.

Shareholders meetings at Caixabank and Bankia will likely to be held in November to legally approve the deal, which the banks aims to close in the first quarter of 2021.

(Reporting by Jesús Aguado; additional reporting by Jose Elías Rodriguez and Emma Pinedo; Editing by Ingrid Melander and Mark Potter)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA, S.A. -3.39% 2.339 Delayed Quote.-51.48%
BANCO DE SABADELL, S.A. -6.39% 0.3378 Delayed Quote.-65.38%
BANCO SANTANDER, S.A. -3.43% 1.7012 Delayed Quote.-52.76%
BANKIA, S.A. -4.10% 1.383 Delayed Quote.-24.28%
CAIXABANK, S.A. -1.65% 2.035 Delayed Quote.-26.20%
INTESA SANPAOLO S.P.A. -0.83% 1.7314 Delayed Quote.-25.77%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about BANKIA, S.A.
06:51aCeo of spain's caixabank says will not be able to give an estimate of badwill..
RE
06:48aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Tiktok, CaixaBank, Moderna
06:42aFACTBOX : The Caixabank and Bankia merger in numbers
RE
06:42aCaixabank strikes $5 billion Bankia deal as more European bank mergers loom
RE
06:40aCaixabank strikes $5 billion Bankia deal as more European bank mergers loom
RE
05:23aCaixabank, Bankia agree merger terms
RE
05:12aGlobal stocks weighed down by virus angst, lack of stimulus
RE
05:10aTravel stocks weigh on Europe as coronavirus cases pick up
RE
05:08aTravel stocks weigh on Europe as coronavirus cases pick up
RE
04:55aStocks weighed down by virus angst, lack of stimulus
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 3 069 M 3 638 M 3 638 M
Net income 2020 146 M 173 M 173 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 58,2x
Yield 2020 0,40%
Capitalization 4 378 M 5 176 M 5 190 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,43x
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,43x
Nbr of Employees 15 947
Free-Float 37,2%
Chart BANKIA, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Bankia, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANKIA, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 1,19 €
Last Close Price 1,44 €
Spread / Highest target 14,5%
Spread / Average Target -17,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -51,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
José Sevilla Álvarez Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
José Ignacio Goirigolzarri Tellaeche Executive Chairman
Antonio Ortega Parra Executive Director, GM-People & Resources
Jorge Cosmen Menéndez-Castañedo Independent Non-Executive Director
Joaquín Ayuso García Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANKIA, S.A.-24.28%5 176
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-28.48%300 371
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-29.33%244 401
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-28.02%219 635
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-21.25%173 137
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.0.77%138 515
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group