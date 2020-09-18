Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles  >  Bankia, S.A.    BKIA   ES0113307062

BANKIA, S.A.

(BKIA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Factbox: The Caixabank and Bankia merger in numbers

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/18/2020 | 06:42am EDT
Logos of Caixabank and Bankia are seen at bank offices near Barcelona

By Emma Pinedo and Jesús Aguado

Caixabank and state-owned Bankia on Friday announced the details of a merger to create Spain's biggest domestic bank by assets.

Following are some key figures:

FINANCIAL TERMS

- Caixabank offered 0.6845 shares for every share in Bankia, valuing the state-controlled lender at 4.3 billion euros ($5.10 billion) or 1.41 euros per share.

- Caixabank CEO Gonzalo Gortazar told analysts there was no need to raise capital to finance the deal.

- Caixabank said the all-in share deal represents a premium of 20% versus closing prices on Sept. 3 and a premium of 28% over the last three months.

- Bankia's valuation at Thursday's market close was 4.4 billion euros.

- Shares in both banks jumped after news of the talks first came, giving them a combined market capitalisation of over 16 billion euros.

THE NEW GROUP

- New lender will leapfrog Santander and BBVA in Spain, with more than 664 billion euros in total assets, including Caixabank's assets in its Portuguese unit BPI.

- The new group will be named Caixabank while Bankia as a commercial brand will be dropped gradually.

- It will have 51,500 employees in Spain and 6,300 branches, the banks said. Gortazar said talks on how to reduce overlaps will be held with unions once the transaction was closed.

- It will have more than 20 million customers and a 24% market share in deposits; 25% in loans and 29% in long-term savings products.

- It will have a non-performing loan ratios of 4.1%.

- Bankia's Jose Ignacio Goirigolzarri will serve as executive chairman, but with limited powers.

- Caixabank CEO Gortazar will be chief executive.

- The legal headquarters will be in Valencia, while maintaining operating headquarters in Madrid and Barcelona.

GOALS AND COST SAVINGS

- The banks estimate the new group's return on tangible equity ratio (ROTE) at more than 8% in 2022.

- They said they expected to achieve a fully loaded core Tier-1 ratio of around 11.3% in the first quarter after the transaction.

- Caixabank and Bankia aim to generate annual recurring cost savings of 770 million euros by 2023 and generate revenue synergies amounting to 290 million euros annually over a period of five years.

- Expected restructuring costs are 2.2 billion euros, which Caixabank intends to fully offset with a bad will, which occurs when an asset is brought below book value.

- Gortazar also said there was no doubt the deal will lead to higher dividends.

SHAREHOLDER STRUCTURE

- Caixabank will hold 74.2% of the new bank, while Bankia will have 25.8%.

- The foundation of La Caixa, through Criteria, the parent company of Caixabank, will own around 30% of the new lender. Before the merger, the foundation had 40% stake in Caixabank.

- Spain, via state bailout-fund FROB, will hold 16.1% in the combined lender, having held 61.8% in Bankia previously.

- Shareholders meetings at Caixabank and Bankia will be held in November to legally approve the deal, which lenders aim to close by the first quarter of 2021.

($1 = 0.8435 euros)

(Editing by Ingrid Melander, Jose Elias Rodriguez and Jason Neely)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA, S.A. -3.39% 2.339 Delayed Quote.-51.48%
BANCO SANTANDER, S.A. -3.43% 1.7012 Delayed Quote.-52.76%
BANKIA, S.A. -4.10% 1.383 Delayed Quote.-24.28%
CAIXABANK, S.A. -1.65% 2.035 Delayed Quote.-26.20%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about BANKIA, S.A.
06:51aCeo of spain's caixabank says will not be able to give an estimate of badwill..
RE
06:48aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Tiktok, CaixaBank, Moderna
06:42aFACTBOX : The Caixabank and Bankia merger in numbers
RE
06:42aCaixabank strikes $5 billion Bankia deal as more European bank mergers loom
RE
06:40aCaixabank strikes $5 billion Bankia deal as more European bank mergers loom
RE
05:23aCaixabank, Bankia agree merger terms
RE
05:12aGlobal stocks weighed down by virus angst, lack of stimulus
RE
05:10aTravel stocks weigh on Europe as coronavirus cases pick up
RE
05:08aTravel stocks weigh on Europe as coronavirus cases pick up
RE
04:55aStocks weighed down by virus angst, lack of stimulus
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 3 069 M 3 638 M 3 638 M
Net income 2020 146 M 173 M 173 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 58,2x
Yield 2020 0,40%
Capitalization 4 378 M 5 176 M 5 190 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,43x
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,43x
Nbr of Employees 15 947
Free-Float 37,2%
Chart BANKIA, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Bankia, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANKIA, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 1,19 €
Last Close Price 1,44 €
Spread / Highest target 14,5%
Spread / Average Target -17,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -51,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
José Sevilla Álvarez Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
José Ignacio Goirigolzarri Tellaeche Executive Chairman
Antonio Ortega Parra Executive Director, GM-People & Resources
Jorge Cosmen Menéndez-Castañedo Independent Non-Executive Director
Joaquín Ayuso García Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANKIA, S.A.-24.28%5 176
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-28.48%300 371
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-29.33%244 401
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-28.02%219 635
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-21.25%173 137
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.0.77%138 515
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group