BANKIA, S.A.

(BKIA)
Unicaja and Liberbank announce creation of Spain's fifth-biggest bank

12/29/2020 | 02:04pm EST
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Unicaja bank is seen on the facade of a Unicaja bank branch in downtown Ronda

MADRID (Reuters) - The boards of Spanish lenders Unicaja and Liberbank on Tuesday approved the terms of an all-in share deal that will create Spain's fifth-biggest bank with around 110 billion euros in assets.

Under the terms of the deal, in which Unicaja will fully absorb Liberbank by mid- to late 2021, the exchange ratio is set at 2.7705 Liberbank shares for each Unicaja share, the lenders said.

The deal follows the approval of a merger earlier this month between state-owned Bankia and Caixabank to create the largest domestic lender and marks an acceleration of the sector's consolidation after BBVA and Sabadell called off merger talks last month.

Current Unicaja board chairman Manuel Azuaga will be the future chairman of the combined entity, the bank said, while Liberbank CEO Manuel Menendez will serve as the new company's CEO.

The deal still has to be approved by shareholders in votes to be held in the first quarter of 2021.

Workforce overlaps will be analysed after the merger, Unicaja said, adding that no decisions about staff numbers had been taken yet.

European banks are under growing pressure to join forces to face rising bad debt and record-low interest rates.

The Unicaja-Liberbank deal will reduce the number of Spanish lenders to 10, already accounting for the Bankia-Caixabank deal - down from 55 before the 2008 financial crisis.

(Reporting by Jesús Aguado, Clara-Laeila Laudette and Nathan Allen, editing by Andrei Khalip and Nick Zieminski)


© Reuters 2020
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANCO DE SABADELL, S.A. -1.51% 0.3593 Delayed Quote.-64.92%
BANKIA, S.A. -0.10% 1.4535 Delayed Quote.-23.52%
CAIXABANK, S.A. -0.42% 2.144 Delayed Quote.-23.05%
LIBERBANK, S.A. 0.93% 0.271 Delayed Quote.-19.85%
UNICAJA BANCO, S.A. 0.57% 0.709 Delayed Quote.-27.17%
Financials
Sales 2020 3 047 M 3 731 M 3 731 M
Net income 2020 149 M 182 M 182 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 29,0x
Yield 2020 0,18%
Capitalization 4 420 M 5 400 M 5 413 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,45x
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,46x
Nbr of Employees 16 035
Free-Float 37,1%
Chart BANKIA, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Bankia, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANKIA, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 1,33 €
Last Close Price 1,46 €
Spread / Highest target 30,6%
Spread / Average Target -8,90%
Spread / Lowest Target -51,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
José Sevilla Álvarez Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
José Ignacio Goirigolzarri Tellaeche Executive Chairman
Antonio Ortega Parra Executive Director, GM-People & Resources
Jorge Cosmen Menéndez-Castañedo Independent Non-Executive Director
Joaquín Ayuso García Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANKIA, S.A.-23.52%5 400
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-10.67%382 062
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-14.93%260 648
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-20.67%258 268
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-13.82%188 995
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.14.53%164 540
