Stock BKT BANKINTER, S.A.
PDF Report : Bankinter, S.A.

Bankinter, S.A.

Equities

BKT

ES0113679I37

Banks

Real-time Estimate Tradegate
Other stock markets
 07:33:24 2023-11-14 am EST 		Intraday chart for Bankinter, S.A. 5-day change 1st Jan Change
6.296 EUR +0.51% +4.72% +0.51%
01:14pm BANKINTER : EPS upgrade on higher net interest income Alphavalue
Nov. 07 ECB's De Guindos warns higher deposit costs will hit banks' lending income RE
Latest news about Bankinter, S.A.

BANKINTER : EPS upgrade on higher net interest income Alphavalue
ECB's De Guindos warns higher deposit costs will hit banks' lending income RE
SP Control Technologies, S.L. announced that it has received ?11.2 million in funding from Kibo Ventures, JOIN Capital GmbH, Bonsai Venture Capital SA SCR, Bankinter, S.A., 42CAP Manager GmbH, Big Sur Ventures CI
BANKINTER : Ongoing widening in the net interest margin Alphavalue
Global markets live: Netflix, Tesla, Blackstone, Nokia, Amazon...
Bankinter CEO Says No Interest in Portugal's Novo Banco MT
Bankinter Expects NII To Grow Between 40-45% in 2023 RE
CFO OF SPAIN'S BANKINTER EXPECTS COST OF RISK TO HOVER AROUND 40… RE
Transcript : Bankinter, S.A., Q3 2023 Earnings Call, Oct 19, 2023 CI
Bankinter's Q3 net profit jumps 68% on higher lending income RE
Bankinter's Q3 net profit jumps 68% from same period in 2022 RE
Bankinter, S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 CI
POLISH GENERAL ELECTIONS : Civic Platform victory brings sunnier skies for banks Alphavalue
EUROPEAN BANK TAXATION : where will the lightning strike next? Alphavalue
Interim dividend FA
Spanish court rejects appeals to suspend banking tax payments RE
CLIMATE STRESS TESTS : the worst-case scenario is the best Alphavalue
European Commission Clears Sonae, Bankinter's Purchase of Universo IME MT
Steelmaker Acerinox's net profit falls on lower steel demand, shares drop RE
BANKINTER : EPS upgrades on slower deposit repricing Alphavalue
BANKINTER : Slower deposit repricing Alphavalue
Bankinter, S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2023 CI
Bankinter Sticks To 50% Dividend Pay-Out Policy, CFO Says RE
CFO OF SPAIN'S BANKINTER SEES LIQUIDITY COVERAGE RATIO ABOVE 180… RE
CFO OF SPAIN'S BANKINTER CONTINUES TO SEE GOOD LEVELS OF CUSTOME… RE

Chart Bankinter, S.A.

Chart Bankinter, S.A.
More charts

Company Profile

Bankinter, S.A. is a banking group organized essentially around three areas of activity: - commercial banking: sales of standard and specialized banking products and services (leasing, consumer loans, etc.), project financing services, etc.; - financial and market banking: consulting services, asset management, financial intermediation, security transactions, etc.; - private banking. At the end of 2022, the bank managed EUR 72.9 billion in current deposits and EUR 72.2 billion in current credits.
Sector
Banks
Calendar
2024-01-24 - Q4 2023 Earnings Release (Projected)
More about the company

Income Statement Evolution

More financial data

Ratings for Bankinter, S.A.

Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
A-
More Ratings

Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
18
Last Close Price
6.264EUR
Average target price
8.121EUR
Spread / Average Target
+29.65%
Consensus

EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Other Banks

1st Jan change Capi. (M$)
BANKINTER, S.A. Stock Bankinter, S.A.
+0.45% 6 021 M $
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. Stock JPMorgan Chase & Co.
+8.71% 421 B $
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION Stock Bank of America Corporation
-16.36% 219 B $
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED Stock Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited
-6.97% 217 B $
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY Stock Wells Fargo & Company
-1.26% 148 B $
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION Stock China Construction Bank Corporation
-8.18% 146 B $
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED Stock Bank of China Limited
-1.06% 144 B $
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC Stock HSBC Holdings plc
+17.53% 143 B $
HDFC BANK LIMITED Stock HDFC Bank Limited
-8.56% 136 B $
ROYAL BANK OF CANADA Stock Royal Bank of Canada
-8.19% 119 B $
Other Banks
  1. Markets
  2. Equities
  3. Stock Bankinter, S.A. - Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles
  4. News
  5. Bankinter : EPS upgrade on higher net interest income
