|6.296 EUR
|+0.51%
|+4.72%
|+0.51%
|01:14pm
|BANKINTER : EPS upgrade on higher net interest income
|Nov. 07
|ECB's De Guindos warns higher deposit costs will hit banks' lending income
Bankinter, S.A. is a banking group organized essentially around three areas of activity: - commercial banking: sales of standard and specialized banking products and services (leasing, consumer loans, etc.), project financing services, etc.; - financial and market banking: consulting services, asset management, financial intermediation, security transactions, etc.; - private banking. At the end of 2022, the bank managed EUR 72.9 billion in current deposits and EUR 72.2 billion in current credits.
SectorBanks
2024-01-24 - Q4 2023 Earnings Release (Projected)
Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
A-
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
18
Last Close Price
6.264EUR
Average target price
8.121EUR
Spread / Average Target
+29.65%
