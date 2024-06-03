Bankinter, S.A. is a banking group organized essentially around three areas of activity: - commercial banking: sales of standard and specialized banking products and services (leasing, consumer loans, etc.), project financing services, etc.; - financial and market banking: consulting services, asset management, financial intermediation, security transactions, etc.; - private banking. At the end of 2023, the bank managed EUR 79 billion in current deposits and EUR 74.2 billion in current credits.

Sector Banks