Stock BKT BANKINTER, S.A.
Bankinter, S.A.

Equities

BKT

ES0113679I37

Banks

Real-time Estimate Tradegate
Other stock markets
 08:23:37 2024-06-03 am EDT 		5-day change 1st Jan Change
8.143 EUR +0.28% Intraday chart for Bankinter, S.A. +2.98% +40.65%
02:14pm BANKINTER : EPS upgrades on increased net interest income guidance Alphavalue
May. 27 IBEX opens flat awaiting inflation data RE
Latest news about Bankinter, S.A.

IBEX takes profits on macro data and BBVA's hostile takeover bid for Sabadell RE
IBEX hesitates in the face of geopolitical tensions as it analyzes corporate results RE
IBEX 35 rises with focus on rates and geopolitical risks RE
IBEX 35 rises on new Fed rate cut bets RE
Indices: Europe's banking sector is in good shape Our Logo
IBEX targets biggest weekly drop in nine months pending US jobs data RE
The IBEX 35 seeks a rebound after the Fed's decision to keep rates unchanged RE
The IBEX 35 faces the monthly close with caution, weighed down by the banks RE
IBEX 35 reaches its best level since August 2015 ahead of Fed meeting RE
Spain's Bankinter to Open New Branch in Ireland MT
Bankinter seeks to carve out a niche among Irish banks and enter deposit market RE
Spain's Bankinter takes on Irish banks with deposit move RE
IBEX heads for its biggest weekly rise in a month as it awaits US inflation data RE
IBEX 35 awaits US inflation figures as it digests Meta disappointment RE
The IBEX 35 takes a breather after regaining 11,000 points RE
The IBEX 35 leaves political and monetary worries aside and sights the 11,000-point mark RE
Bankinter, S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2024 CI
IBEX 35 rises awaiting corporate results and macroeconomic data RE
Europe's bank earnings to offer interest rate reality check RE
Doubts about the scope of the Israeli attack on Iran moderate the punishment on the IBEX 35 RE
News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day - Friday at 12 AM ET DJ
News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day - Thursday at 4 PM ET DJ
BANKINTER : Upgraded net interest income guidance Alphavalue

Company Profile

Bankinter, S.A. is a banking group organized essentially around three areas of activity: - commercial banking: sales of standard and specialized banking products and services (leasing, consumer loans, etc.), project financing services, etc.; - financial and market banking: consulting services, asset management, financial intermediation, security transactions, etc.; - private banking. At the end of 2023, the bank managed EUR 79 billion in current deposits and EUR 74.2 billion in current credits.
Sector
Banks
Calendar
2024-07-17 - Q2 2024 Earnings Release (Projected)
Related indices
STOXX EUROPE 600 (EUR) , IBEX 35
Income Statement Evolution

Ratings for Bankinter, S.A.

Trading Rating
Investor Rating
ESG Refinitiv
A-
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
18
Last Close Price
8.12 EUR
Average target price
8.293 EUR
Spread / Average Target
+2.13%
