July 18 (Reuters) - Chief Financial Officer of Bankinter SA, Jacobo Diaz:
* BANKINTER RAISES NET INTEREST INCOME GROWTH GUIDANCE TO MID-SINGLE DIGIT IN 2024 FROM A PREVIOUS STABLE OUTLOOK Further company coverage: (Reporting By Madrid Newsroom)
|
Real-time Estimate
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|8.118 EUR
|+3.78%
|+7.37%
|+39.20%
|09:31am
|Bankinter Raises NII Growth Guidance To Mid-Single Digit In 2024, CFO Says
|RE
|09:22am
|The IBEX 35 rallies on Bankinter's boost as it awaits ECB meeting
|RE
July 18 (Reuters) - Chief Financial Officer of Bankinter SA, Jacobo Diaz:
* BANKINTER RAISES NET INTEREST INCOME GROWTH GUIDANCE TO MID-SINGLE DIGIT IN 2024 FROM A PREVIOUS STABLE OUTLOOK Further company coverage: (Reporting By Madrid Newsroom)
|Bankinter Raises NII Growth Guidance To Mid-Single Digit In 2024, CFO Says
|RE
|The IBEX 35 rallies on Bankinter's boost as it awaits ECB meeting
|RE
|Bankinter's net profit rises 17% in the second quarter
|RE
|French elections: EU banks can sleep soundly
|The IBEX 35 loses the 11,000 level again with an eye on Powell
|RE
|IBEX rallies on Fed support as it awaits new benchmarks
|RE
|The IBEX fails to hold the 11,000-point level, besieged on several fronts
|RE
|The IBEX 35 regains 11,000 points after a slight easing of uncertainty in Europe
|RE
|IBEX heads for biggest weekly drop in 11 months on uncertain rate outlook
|RE
|IBEX retreats after Fed's cold water pitcher
|RE
|The IBEX is threatening a rebound without conviction as it awaits CPI and the Fed
|RE
|The IBEX slips back in the tense run-up to the Fed meeting
|RE
|BANKINTER : EPS upgrades on increased net interest income guidance
|IBEX opens flat awaiting inflation data
|RE
|Growing frustration with interest rates grips the IBEX 35, which loses 11,200 points.
|RE
|IBEX takes profits on macro data and BBVA's hostile takeover bid for Sabadell
|RE
|IBEX hesitates in the face of geopolitical tensions as it analyzes corporate results
|RE
|IBEX 35 rises with focus on rates and geopolitical risks
|RE
|IBEX 35 rises on new Fed rate cut bets
|RE
|Indices: Europe's banking sector is in good shape
|IBEX targets biggest weekly drop in nine months pending US jobs data
|RE
|The IBEX 35 seeks a rebound after the Fed's decision to keep rates unchanged
|RE
|The IBEX 35 faces the monthly close with caution, weighed down by the banks
|RE
|IBEX 35 reaches its best level since August 2015 ahead of Fed meeting
|RE
|Spain's Bankinter to Open New Branch in Ireland
|MT
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|+38.85%
|7.69B
|+27.50%
|617B
|+30.62%
|342B
|+14.40%
|268B
|+23.75%
|207B
|+16.44%
|172B
|+18.06%
|178B
|+5.59%
|158B
|+14.42%
|158B
|+18.66%
|150B