Bankinter S A : books 992 mln euro net profit in Q2 thanks to insurance unit spin-off

MADRID, July 22 (Reuters) - Spain's Bankinter said
on Thursday it booked a net profit of 992 million euros ($1.17
billion) in the second quarter mainly thanks to capital gains
from the market listing of its insurance unit Linea Directa
Aseguradora.
In the same quarter last year, Bankinter reported a loss of
21.2 million euros after booking 177 million euros in COVID-19
related provisions.
Analysts polled by Reuters expected a 997 million euro net
profit.
($1 = 0.8480 euros)
(Reporting by Jesús Aguado; editing by Inti Landauro)