  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Spain
  4. Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles
  5. Bankinter, S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BKT   ES0113679I37

BANKINTER, S.A.

(BKT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 07/22 02:13:03 am
4.322 EUR   +0.28%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Bankinter S A : books 992 mln euro net profit in Q2 thanks to insurance unit spin-off

07/22/2021 | 02:11am EDT
MADRID, July 22 (Reuters) - Spain's Bankinter said on Thursday it booked a net profit of 992 million euros ($1.17 billion) in the second quarter mainly thanks to capital gains from the market listing of its insurance unit Linea Directa Aseguradora.

In the same quarter last year, Bankinter reported a loss of 21.2 million euros after booking 177 million euros in COVID-19 related provisions.

Analysts polled by Reuters expected a 997 million euro net profit.

($1 = 0.8480 euros) (Reporting by Jesús Aguado; editing by Inti Landauro)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANKINTER, S.A. 2.30% 4.31 Delayed Quote.-2.58%
LÍNEA DIRECTA ASEGURADORA, S.A. -2.58% 1.74 Delayed Quote.0.00%
All news about BANKINTER, S.A.
02:11aBANKINTER S A : books 992 mln euro net profit in Q2 thanks to insurance unit spi..
RE
07/21MARKETMIND : A rocky road
RE
07/02Spain's banks lay groundwork for post-COVID consumer spending boom
RE
04/29The Board of Bankinter, S.A. completed the spin-off of 82.6% stake in Linea D..
CI
04/29BANKINTER, S.A. : Spin off
FA
04/22BANKINTER S A : Q1 Net Profit Increases, Driven by Banking Business
MT
04/22Bankinter, S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31..
CI
04/22BANKINTER, S.A. : Press Release
CO
04/22BANKINTER, S.A. : 1st quarter report
CO
04/14Canada's Northland Power buys Spanish wind farms and solar parks
RE
Financials
Sales 2021 1 775 M 2 094 M 2 094 M
Net income 2021 836 M 986 M 986 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 5,04x
Yield 2021 3,94%
Capitalization 3 870 M 4 567 M 4 565 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,18x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,13x
Nbr of Employees 8 698
Free-Float 70,8%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 4,31 €
Average target price 4,76 €
Spread / Average Target 10,5%
Managers and Directors
María Dolores Dancausa Treviño Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jacobo Dias GarcÌa Finance Director
Pedro Guerrero Guerrero Chairman
María Teresa Pulido Mendoza Independent Director
Teresa Martin-Retortillo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANKINTER, S.A.-2.58%4 668
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.17.82%466 329
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION26.89%356 655
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-12.72%274 557
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.13.08%221 271
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-7.81%202 066