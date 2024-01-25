Stock BKT BANKINTER, S.A.
Bankinter, S.A.

Equities

BKT

ES0113679I37

Banks

Real-time Estimate Tradegate
Other stock markets
 09:16:03 2024-01-25 am EST 		5-day change 1st Jan Change
5.844 EUR -4.54% Intraday chart for Bankinter, S.A. -0.41% +0.38%
03:10pm BANKINTER : Undeserved sanction Alphavalue
12:28pm Bankinter's lending income slows in Q4, dragging down domestic peers RE
Latest news about Bankinter, S.A.

Bankinter's lending income slows in Q4, dragging down domestic peers RE
European shares muted ahead of ECB rate verdict RE
CFO OF SPAIN'S BANKINTER SEES IMPACT OF BETWEEN 90 MILLION EUROS… RE
Bankinter Expects Stable Net Interest Income In 2024 -CFO RE
US Futures Mixed, European Stocks Fall Ahead of ECB Rate Decision DJ
European shares edge lower ahead of ECB rate verdict RE
Transcript : Bankinter, S.A., 2023 Earnings Call, Jan 25, 2024
Spain's Bankinter to appoint Gloria Ortiz as new CEO RE
Gloria Ortiz to replace Dancausa as CEO of Spain's Bankinter RE
ECB raises minimum capital requirements for Spanish banks RE
Sonae Completes Sale of 50% Stake in Universo IME to Bankinter Unit MT
BANKINTER : EPS upgrade on higher net interest income Alphavalue
ECB's De Guindos warns higher deposit costs will hit banks' lending income RE
SP Control Technologies, S.L. announced that it has received ?11.2 million in funding from Kibo Ventures, JOIN Capital GmbH, Bonsai Venture Capital SA SCR, Bankinter, S.A., 42CAP Manager GmbH, Big Sur Ventures CI
BANKINTER : Ongoing widening in the net interest margin Alphavalue
Global markets live: Netflix, Tesla, Blackstone, Nokia, Amazon... Our Logo
Bankinter CEO Says No Interest in Portugal's Novo Banco MT
Bankinter Expects NII To Grow Between 40-45% in 2023 RE
CFO OF SPAIN'S BANKINTER EXPECTS COST OF RISK TO HOVER AROUND 40… RE
Transcript : Bankinter, S.A., Q3 2023 Earnings Call, Oct 19, 2023
Bankinter's Q3 net profit jumps 68% on higher lending income RE
Bankinter's Q3 net profit jumps 68% from same period in 2022 RE
Bankinter, S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 CI
POLISH GENERAL ELECTIONS : Civic Platform victory brings sunnier skies for banks Alphavalue

Chart Bankinter, S.A.

Company Profile

Bankinter, S.A. is a banking group organized essentially around three areas of activity: - commercial banking: sales of standard and specialized banking products and services (leasing, consumer loans, etc.), project financing services, etc.; - financial and market banking: consulting services, asset management, financial intermediation, security transactions, etc.; - private banking. At the end of 2022, the bank managed EUR 72.9 billion in current deposits and EUR 72.2 billion in current credits.
Sector
Banks
Calendar
2024-01-24 - Q4 2023 Earnings Release
Related indices
STOXX EUROPE 600 (EUR) , IBEX 35
Income Statement Evolution

Ratings for Bankinter, S.A.

Trading Rating
Investor Rating
ESG Refinitiv
A-
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
18
Last Close Price
6.122 EUR
Average target price
7.949 EUR
Spread / Average Target
+29.85%
EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Other Banks

1st Jan change Capi.
BANKINTER, S.A. Stock Bankinter, S.A.
+0.07% 5 995 M $
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. Stock JPMorgan Chase & Co.
+0.24% 490 B $
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION Stock Bank of America Corporation
-2.05% 260 B $
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED Stock Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited
+0.26% 230 B $
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY Stock Wells Fargo & Company
+0.55% 178 B $
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED Stock Bank of China Limited
+0.34% 153 B $
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION Stock China Construction Bank Corporation
+0.22% 150 B $
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC Stock HSBC Holdings plc
-4.48% 146 B $
ROYAL BANK OF CANADA Stock Royal Bank of Canada
-1.24% 138 B $
HDFC BANK LIMITED Stock HDFC Bank Limited
-16.05% 133 B $
