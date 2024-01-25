More about the company
Bankinter, S.A. is a banking group organized essentially around three areas of activity:
- commercial banking: sales of standard and specialized banking products and services (leasing, consumer loans, etc.), project financing services, etc.;
- financial and market banking: consulting services, asset management, financial intermediation, security transactions, etc.;
- private banking.
At the end of 2022, the bank managed EUR 72.9 billion in current deposits and EUR 72.2 billion in current credits.