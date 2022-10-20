Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Spain
  4. Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles
  5. Bankinter, S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BKT   ES0113679I37

BANKINTER, S.A.

(BKT)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  03:02 2022-10-20 am EDT
6.286 EUR   +4.31%
02:47aBankinter's Q3 net profit rises on higher lending income
RE
10/19Spain's banks seek extending lifespan of mortgages for vulnerable households
RE
10/17Banks' solvency key to ECB opinion on proposed Spanish tax
RE
Bankinter's Q3 net profit rises on higher lending income

10/20/2022 | 02:47am EDT
A woman walks past a Bankinter bank office branch in Madrid

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain's Bankinter said on Thursday its third-quarter net profit rose 44% from the same period a year ago thanks to a rise in lending income driven by higher interest rates.

The country's fourth-biggest lender by market value reported a net profit of 159 million euros ($155.6 million) in the July to September period compared to 110 million euros in the same quarter of 2021.

Analysts polled by Reuters expected a net profit of 148 million euros.

Banks across Europe are beginning to benefit from higher borrowing costs that are typically a boost for retail lenders despite the economic uncertainty and fears of recession.

In the third quarter, net interest income (NII), earnings on loans minus deposit costs, rose 27% year-on-year to 400 million euros, above the 361 million euros expected by analysts.

($1 = 1.0221 euros)

(Reporting by Jesús Aguado; editing by Inti Landauro)


© Reuters 2022
Analyst Recommendations on BANKINTER, S.A.
Financials
Sales 2022 1 970 M 1 927 M 1 927 M
Net income 2022 513 M 502 M 502 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 10,7x
Yield 2022 4,72%
Capitalization 5 415 M 5 298 M 5 298 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,75x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,51x
Nbr of Employees 6 311
Free-Float 70,9%
Chart BANKINTER, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Bankinter, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends BANKINTER, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 6,03 €
Average target price 6,70 €
Spread / Average Target 11,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
María Dolores Dancausa Treviño Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jacobo Dias GarcÌa Finance Director
Pedro Guerrero Guerrero Chairman
María Teresa Pulido Mendoza Independent Director
Teresa Martin-Retortillo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANKINTER, S.A.33.64%5 298
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-24.95%348 581
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-21.60%279 893
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-16.59%203 439
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-9.09%169 542
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-17.59%143 617