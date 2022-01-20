Bankinter's Q4 profit falls on one-offs, interest income steadies

MADRID, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Spain's Bankinter said
on Thursday its fourth quarter net profit fell 15% year on year
after charges related to its contribution to the Deposit
Guarantee Fund and the loss of income following the listing of
its insurer LDA.
The country's fourth-biggest bank by market value reported a
net profit of 82.5 million euros in the October
to December period, above the 60 million euros forecast by
analysts polled by Reuters.
However, the lender's quarterly net profit was still below
the 106.3 million euro net profit recorded in the fourth quarter
in 2019, before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Banks across Europe are under growing pressure from rising
bad debts and record-low interest rates.
Net interest income (NII), earnings on loans minus deposit
costs, rose 0.1% to 320.2 million euros, above the 319 million
euros forecast by analysts. NII was 1.4% higher than in the
third quarter as financial margins were boosted by a rise in new
mortgage production.
($1 = 0.8803 euros)
(Reporting by Jesús Aguado, editing by Inti Landauro)