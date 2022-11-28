Advanced search
News
Summary
BKT
ES0113679I37
BANKINTER, S.A.
(BKT)
07:28 2022-11-28 am EST
07:28 2022-11-28 am EST
6.292
EUR
-0.41%
07:06a
Spain's Bankinter will challenge bank tax proposal in court, CEO says
RE
06:56a
Ceo of spain's bankinter says bank will legally challenge spanis…
RE
11/23
Spanish banks set to sign up to mortgage relief package, association head says
RE
Spain's Bankinter will challenge bank tax proposal in court, CEO says
11/28/2022 | 07:06am EST
MADRID (Reuters) - Spain's Bankinter will challenge the government's new banking tax proposal in court, the lender's Chief Executive Officer Maria Dolores Dancausa told a financial event on Monday.
(Reporting by Jesús Aguado, editing by Inti Landauro)
© Reuters 2022
Financials
EUR
USD
Sales 2022
2 044 M
2 125 M
2 125 M
Net income 2022
545 M
567 M
567 M
Net Debt 2022
-
-
-
P/E ratio 2022
10,4x
Yield 2022
4,89%
Capitalization
5 678 M
5 904 M
5 904 M
Capi. / Sales 2022
2,78x
Capi. / Sales 2023
2,53x
Nbr of Employees
6 311
Free-Float
70,9%
Chart BANKINTER, S.A.
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends BANKINTER, S.A.
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bullish
Bullish
Bullish
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
17
Last Close Price
6,32 €
Average target price
7,15 €
Spread / Average Target
13,1%
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Managers and Directors
María Dolores Dancausa Treviño
Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jacobo Dias GarcÌa
Finance Director
Pedro Guerrero Guerrero
Chairman
María Teresa Pulido Mendoza
Independent Director
Teresa Martin-Retortillo
Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
BANKINTER, S.A.
40.12%
5 904
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.
-13.65%
401 086
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION
-15.26%
302 446
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED
-12.50%
205 181
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY
-1.13%
180 770
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION
-12.96%
151 999
