    BKT   ES0113679I37

BANKINTER, S.A.

(BKT)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  07:28 2022-11-28 am EST
6.292 EUR   -0.41%
Spain's Bankinter will challenge bank tax proposal in court, CEO says

11/28/2022 | 07:06am EST
MADRID (Reuters) - Spain's Bankinter will challenge the government's new banking tax proposal in court, the lender's Chief Executive Officer Maria Dolores Dancausa told a financial event on Monday.

(Reporting by Jesús Aguado, editing by Inti Landauro)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 2 044 M 2 125 M 2 125 M
Net income 2022 545 M 567 M 567 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 10,4x
Yield 2022 4,89%
Capitalization 5 678 M 5 904 M 5 904 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,78x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,53x
Nbr of Employees 6 311
Free-Float 70,9%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 6,32 €
Average target price 7,15 €
Spread / Average Target 13,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
María Dolores Dancausa Treviño Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jacobo Dias GarcÌa Finance Director
Pedro Guerrero Guerrero Chairman
María Teresa Pulido Mendoza Independent Director
Teresa Martin-Retortillo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANKINTER, S.A.40.12%5 904
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-13.65%401 086
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-15.26%302 446
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-12.50%205 181
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-1.13%180 770
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-12.96%151 999