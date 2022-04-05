Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Spain
  4. Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles
  5. Bankinter, S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BKT   ES0113679I37

BANKINTER, S.A.

(BKT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Spain's banking bailout fund FROB surpasses 50% stake in bad bank Sareb

04/05/2022 | 01:15pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Anti-eviction activists stick a banner reading

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain's state rescue fund FROB has increased its stake in the country's "bad bank" Sareb to more than 50%, in line with a European Union order to count its liabilities as public debt.

FROB said on Tuesday it had bought a 4.24% stake in Sareb, set up in 2012 to take on bad loans after the financial crisis, to raise its holding to 50.14%. No price was given but several sources with knowledge of the matter said it was merely symbolic.

The move comes after the government in January approved a legal framework allowing FROB to surpass the 50% threshold in Sareb following the EU order.

FROB didn't say which banks had sold their stakes but a source at Sareb said some smaller holders, such as Bankinter, had tendered their stakes. Bankinter declined comment.

Santander remains the biggest private shareholder with a 22.2% stake, followed by Caixabank with 12.2%.

Several Spanish banks have been planning to sell their stakes in Sareb, which has struggled since its creation as a slump in real estate prices has depressed the value of loans and assets, but most had retained their holdings for tax reasons.

After selling 17.1 billion euros of all debt issued, Sareb still holds 33.7 billion euros in senior debt.

(Reporting by Jesús Aguado; Editing by David Holmes)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANCO SANTANDER, S.A. -1.57% 3.14 Delayed Quote.8.49%
BANKINTER, S.A. 0.19% 5.372 Delayed Quote.18.92%
CAIXABANK, S.A. 0.41% 3.151 Delayed Quote.29.99%
All news about BANKINTER, S.A.
01:15pSpain's banking bailout fund FROB surpasses 50% stake in bad bank Sareb
RE
03/28BANKINTER, S.A. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
03/23Redco Wins Bondholders' Support to Amend Default Provisions of Two US Dollar Bonds
MT
03/11Hank Payments Up 8.3% after Reporting Non-Binding Letter of Intent to Buy US-Based Mort..
MT
03/04BANKINTER S A : 2021 Consolidated Non-Financial Information Statement
PU
02/21Spanish banks widen cashier services for elderly to tackle exclusion
RE
02/17Age before apps revolt galvanises Europe's elderly savers
RE
02/10Early Redemption Notice
AQ
02/08Hearts Radiant SL announced that it has received €2.4 million in funding from grou..
CI
02/04POISED FOR GROWTH : ECB's Lagarde gives euro zone banks a leg up
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BANKINTER, S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 1 893 M 2 069 M 2 069 M
Net income 2022 438 M 479 M 479 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 11,1x
Yield 2022 4,48%
Capitalization 4 819 M 5 266 M 5 266 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,55x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,42x
Nbr of Employees 6 138
Free-Float 70,8%
Chart BANKINTER, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Bankinter, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANKINTER, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 5,36 €
Average target price 5,85 €
Spread / Average Target 9,09%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
María Dolores Dancausa Treviño Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jacobo Dias GarcÌa Finance Director
Pedro Guerrero Guerrero Chairman
María Teresa Pulido Mendoza Independent Director
Teresa Martin-Retortillo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANKINTER, S.A.18.92%5 297
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-14.55%399 544
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-8.23%329 288
INDUSTRIAL & COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LTD.10.45%256 805
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION10.19%192 085
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.-3.31%189 413