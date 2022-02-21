Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Spain
  4. Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles
  5. Bankinter, S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BKT   ES0113679I37

BANKINTER, S.A.

(BKT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 02/21 09:37:01 am
5.547 EUR   -1.54%
09:28aSpanish banks widen cashier services for elderly to tackle exclusion
RE
02/17Age before apps revolt galvanises Europe's elderly savers
RE
02/10Early Redemption Notice
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Spanish banks widen cashier services for elderly to tackle exclusion

02/21/2022 | 09:28am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MADRID, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Under pressure from a campaign by a 78-year-old pensioner against financial exclusion of elderly people in the digital age, Spanish banks have agreed to extend cashier services and provide better customer care, the government said on Monday.

Many among Spain's more than nine million over-65s, or almost 20% of the total population, have struggled to manage their finances since bank branches started vanishing from the high street and going digital instead.

"From now on, elderly people who go to a bank branch will receive this personal, preferential approach with extended cashier service, which is what they were asking us to provide," Economy Minister Nadia Calvino said, explaining details of a deal reached with Spanish banking associations.

Her ministry had pressed the sector to tackle the issue in the past few weeks, spurred by a two-month-long campaign by retired urologist Carlos San Juan dubbed "I'm old, not an idiot".

His petition has been signed by more than 640,000 people and that has moved lenders to change their tack.

"I am excited to see that older people will not be excluded...Today is a great day," San Juan said on Monday.

Among the measures, banks will dedicate trained staff to engage with the elderly and make ATMs, apps, websites and remote channels, such as phone-banking, more user-friendly.

Bank of Spain Governor Pablo Hernandez de Cos said the protocol offered concrete answers to those with lower digital skills and the central bank would oversee their implementation.

"We should not take for granted (that these actions) will be enough," De Cos added.

The problems in Spain and other European countries lay bare the disconnect between pursuing profits through massive layoffs and servicing the needs of a section of the population struggling with cheaper online channels.

Calvino echoed De Cos' comments and added that if these steps proved to be insufficient, or could be improved, "we will have to promote and deploy other measures that guarantee access to banking services for all citizens."

The measures have raised questions among unions and consumer associations who say they may fall short if not accompanied by new hirings.

Among measures to protect consumers, the government is planning to approve in coming weeks a services bill with specific requirements for the financial sector, improving channels and personalised attention, the Economy Ministry said.

It is also setting up a financial customer protection authority, to ensure that institutions comply with their obligations while boosting digital inclusion of the elderly, especially in rural areas. (Reporting by Jesús Aguado, editing by Andrei Khalip and Mark Heinrich)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANCO DE SABADELL, S.A. -1.66% 0.8882 Delayed Quote.52.82%
BANCO SANTANDER, S.A. -0.98% 3.289 Delayed Quote.12.97%
BANKINTER, S.A. -1.63% 5.554 Delayed Quote.24.95%
BBVA -1.14% 5.65 Delayed Quote.8.80%
CAIXABANK, S.A. -1.05% 3.204 Delayed Quote.34.05%
UNICAJA BANCO, S.A. -0.70% 0.986 Delayed Quote.14.27%
All news about BANKINTER, S.A.
09:28aSpanish banks widen cashier services for elderly to tackle exclusion
RE
02/17Age before apps revolt galvanises Europe's elderly savers
RE
02/10Early Redemption Notice
AQ
02/08Hearts Radiant SL announced that it has received €2.4 million in funding from grou..
CI
02/04POISED FOR GROWTH : ECB's Lagarde gives euro zone banks a leg up
RE
01/20MARKETSCREENER’S WORLD PRESS REVIEW : January 20, 2022
01/20Cfo of spain's bankinter says bank is not planning so far to release any overlay provis..
RE
01/20Cfo of spain's bankinter expects cost of risk to hover around 40 basis points in 2022
RE
01/20Cfo of spain's bankinter expects low single-digit growth in net interest income for 202..
RE
01/20Cfo of spain's bankinter says is fully committed to achieve financial targets set for 2..
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BANKINTER, S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 1 840 M 2 085 M 2 085 M
Net income 2021 1 319 M 1 495 M 1 495 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 3,86x
Yield 2021 3,96%
Capitalization 5 062 M 5 737 M 5 737 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,75x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,67x
Nbr of Employees 6 138
Free-Float -
Chart BANKINTER, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Bankinter, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANKINTER, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 5,63 €
Average target price 5,52 €
Spread / Average Target -1,98%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
María Dolores Dancausa Treviño Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jacobo Dias GarcÌa Finance Director
Pedro Guerrero Guerrero Chairman
María Teresa Pulido Mendoza Independent Director
Teresa Martin-Retortillo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANKINTER, S.A.24.95%5 737
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-3.92%447 915
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION3.30%371 257
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED8.86%258 299
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY15.94%216 167
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.6.88%210 406