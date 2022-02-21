Spanish banks widen cashier services for elderly to tackle exclusion

MADRID, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Under pressure from a campaign by
a 78-year-old pensioner against financial exclusion of elderly
people in the digital age, Spanish banks have agreed to extend
cashier services and provide better customer care, the
government said on Monday.
Many among Spain's more than nine million over-65s, or
almost 20% of the total population, have struggled to manage
their finances since bank branches started vanishing from the
high street and going digital instead.
"From now on, elderly people who go to a bank branch will
receive this personal, preferential approach with extended
cashier service, which is what they were asking us to provide,"
Economy Minister Nadia Calvino said, explaining details of a
deal reached with Spanish banking associations.
Her ministry had pressed the sector to tackle the issue in
the past few weeks, spurred by a two-month-long campaign by
retired urologist Carlos San Juan dubbed "I'm old, not an
idiot".
His petition has been signed by more than 640,000 people and
that has moved lenders to change their tack.
"I am excited to see that older people will not be
excluded...Today is a great day," San Juan said on Monday.
Among the measures, banks will dedicate trained staff to
engage with the elderly and make ATMs, apps, websites and remote
channels, such as phone-banking, more user-friendly.
Bank of Spain Governor Pablo Hernandez de Cos said the
protocol offered concrete answers to those with lower digital
skills and the central bank would oversee their implementation.
"We should not take for granted (that these actions) will be
enough," De Cos added.
The problems in Spain and other European countries lay bare
the disconnect between pursuing profits through massive layoffs
and servicing the needs of a section of the population
struggling with cheaper online channels.
Calvino echoed De Cos' comments and added that if these
steps proved to be insufficient, or could be improved, "we will
have to promote and deploy other measures that guarantee access
to banking services for all citizens."
The measures have raised questions among unions and consumer
associations who say they may fall short if not accompanied by
new hirings.
Among measures to protect consumers, the government is
planning to approve in coming weeks a services bill with
specific requirements for the financial sector, improving
channels and personalised attention, the Economy Ministry said.
It is also setting up a financial customer protection
authority, to ensure that institutions comply with their
obligations while boosting digital inclusion of the elderly,
especially in rural areas.
(Reporting by Jesús Aguado, editing by Andrei Khalip and Mark
Heinrich)