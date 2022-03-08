BankIslami Pakistan : Transmission of Annual Report for the Year Ended December 31, 2021

Evolution is inevitable especially in today's time when digitization has taken over. There is innovation every day, with new methods and newer solutions. In such times, holding on to your roots is a challenge which BankIslami has overcome triumphantly. Staying true to our fundamental offerings of trust, we remain unwavered as we embark on the journey to progress, the digitized way!

Independent Auditors' Report to the Members on Consolidated Financial Statements................

Notes to and forming part of the Unconsolidated Financial Statements......................................................

Unconsolidated Statement of Changes in Equity.......................................................................................................

Unconsolidated Statement of Financial Position........................................................................................................

Independent Auditors' Report to the Members on Unconsolidated Financial Statements...........

Review Report to the Members....................................................................................................................................................

Statement of Compliance with the Code of Corporate Governance.................................................................

Achievements and New Initiatives............................................................................................................................................

Financial Highlights at a Glance..................................................................................................................................................

Proﬁle of the Board...................................................................................................................................................................................

Vision

To be recognized as the leading Authentic Islamic Bank.

Mission

To create value for our stakeholders by offering Authentic, Shariah Compliant and technologically advanced products and services.

We differentiate ourselves through:

Authenticity

Innovation

Understanding our clients' needs

Commitment to excellence

Fast, efficient and seamless delivery of solutions

As a growing institution, the foundation of our performance lies on our human capital and BankIslami remains committed to becoming an employer of choice, attracting, nurturing and developing talent in a transparent and performance driven culture.

Core Values

BankIslami is strongly committed towards its core values of: