    BIPL   PK0084801015

BANKISLAMI PAKISTAN LIMITED

(BIPL)
BankIslami Pakistan : Transmission of Annual Report for the Year Ended December 31, 2021

03/08/2022 | 11:51pm EST
The Trust Evolution

Evolution is inevitable especially in today's time when digitization has taken over. There is innovation every day, with new methods and newer solutions. In such times, holding on to your roots is a challenge which BankIslami has overcome triumphantly. Staying true to our fundamental offerings of trust, we remain unwavered as we embark on the journey to progress, the digitized way!

Contents

Vision and Mission...............................................................................................................................................................................

03

Core Values................................................................................................................................................................................................

03

Corporate Information........................................................................................................................................................................

08

Proﬁle of the Board...................................................................................................................................................................................

11

Proﬁle of Shariah Board......................................................................................................................................................................

21

Financial Highlights at a Glance..................................................................................................................................................

24

Chairman's Review.................................................................................................................................................................................

27

Directors' Report.......................................................................................................................................................................................

31

Financial Summary................................................................................................................................................................................

63

Achievements and New Initiatives............................................................................................................................................

64

Statement of Internal Control.........................................................................................................................................................

71

Statement of Compliance with the Code of Corporate Governance.................................................................

73

Review Report to the Members....................................................................................................................................................

76

Report of Shariah Supervisory Board.......................................................................................................................................

78

Charity Funds Utilization Report..................................................................................................................................................

91

Deen Connect...........................................................................................................................................................................................

95

Independent Auditors' Report to the Members on Unconsolidated Financial Statements...........

96

Unconsolidated Statement of Financial Position........................................................................................................

106

Unconsolidated Proﬁt & Loss Account................................................................................................................................

107

Unconsolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income..........................................................................................

108

Unconsolidated Statement of Changes in Equity.......................................................................................................

109

Unconsolidated Cash Flow Statement..................................................................................................................................

110

Notes to and forming part of the Unconsolidated Financial Statements......................................................

111

Independent Auditors' Report to the Members on Consolidated Financial Statements................

193

Consolidated Financial Statements......................................................................................................................................

202

Pattern of Shareholding...................................................................................................................................................................

291

Categories of Shareholders.........................................................................................................................................................

294

Notice of Annual General Meeting.........................................................................................................................................

295

Correspondent Banking Network...........................................................................................................................................

305

Branch Network.......................................................................................................................................................................................

311

Proxy Form.................................................................................................................................................................................................

315

Vision

To be recognized as the leading Authentic Islamic Bank.

Mission

To create value for our stakeholders by offering Authentic, Shariah Compliant and technologically advanced products and services.

We differentiate ourselves through:

  • Authenticity
  • Innovation
  • Understanding our clients' needs
  • Commitment to excellence
  • Fast, efficient and seamless delivery of solutions

As a growing institution, the foundation of our performance lies on our human capital and BankIslami remains committed to becoming an employer of choice, attracting, nurturing and developing talent in a transparent and performance driven culture.

Core Values

BankIslami is strongly committed towards its core values of:

  • Product Authenticity
  • Customer Focus
  • Meritocracy
  • Integrity
  • Team work
  • Humility
  • Innovation

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Bank Islami Pakistan Ltd. published this content on 09 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2022 04:50:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 12 849 M 72,2 M 72,2 M
Net income 2021 2 031 M 11,4 M 11,4 M
Net cash 2021 1 359 M 7,63 M 7,63 M
P/E ratio 2021 6,99x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 11 852 M 66,6 M 66,6 M
EV / Sales 2020 -1,44x
EV / Sales 2021 1,00x
Nbr of Employees 2 767
Free-Float 27,1%
Chart BANKISLAMI PAKISTAN LIMITED
Duration : Period :
BankIslami Pakistan Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 10,69 PKR
Average target price 17,30 PKR
Spread / Average Target 61,8%
Managers and Directors
Syed Amir Ali President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sohail Sikandar Chief Financial Officer
Ali Hussain Chairman
Muhammad Adnan Siddiqui Head-Information Technology
Syed Arif Mahtab Head-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANKISLAMI PAKISTAN LIMITED-16.55%63
THE SAUDI NATIONAL BANK6.06%79 802
KUWAIT FINANCE HOUSE K.S.C.P.20.19%27 515
ALINMA BANK40.44%17 591
QATAR ISLAMIC BANK (Q.P.S.C.)25.97%14 461
MASRAF AL RAYAN (Q.P.S.C.)10.06%13 090