    BKU   US06652K1034

BANKUNITED, INC.

(BKU)
BankUnited, Inc. Announces 9 Percent Increase in Quarterly Dividend

03/23/2022 | 05:41pm EDT
BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU), (the “Company”) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per common share, reflecting a 9% increase from the previous quarterly cash dividend of $0.23 per common share. The dividend will be payable on April 29, 2022 to stockholders of record at the close of business on April 14, 2022.

About BankUnited, Inc.

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE: BKU), with total assets of $35.8 billion at December 31, 2021 is the bank holding company of BankUnited, N.A., a national bank headquartered in Miami Lakes, Florida that provides a full range of banking and related services to individual and corporate customers through banking centers located in the state of Florida and in the New York metropolitan area. BankUnited also offers certain commercial lending and deposit products through national platforms. For additional information, call (877) 779-2265 or visit www.BankUnited.com. BankUnited can be found on Facebook at facebook.com/BankUnited.Official and on Twitter @BankUnited.


© Business Wire 2022
Analyst Recommendations on BANKUNITED, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 982 M - -
Net income 2022 296 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 12,2x
Yield 2022 2,19%
Capitalization 3 656 M 3 656 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,72x
Capi. / Sales 2023 3,45x
Nbr of Employees 1 480
Free-Float 99,1%
Chart BANKUNITED, INC.
Duration : Period :
BankUnited, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANKUNITED, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 43,18 $
Average target price 47,81 $
Spread / Average Target 10,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rajinder P. Singh Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Leslie N. Lunak Chief Financial Officer
Thomas M. Cornish Chief Operating Officer
Michael J. Dowling Independent Director
Tere Blanca Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANKUNITED, INC.2.06%3 656
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-9.93%421 130
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-0.70%356 305
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED5.23%245 735
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY11.28%202 967
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION5.19%183 542