Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  BankUnited, Inc.    BKU

BANKUNITED, INC.

(BKU)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

BankUnited, Inc. : Announces Quarterly Dividend

12/29/2020 | 05:44pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.23 per common share. The dividend will be payable on January 29, 2021 to stockholders of record at the close of business on January 14, 2021.

About BankUnited, Inc.

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE: BKU), with total assets of $35.0 billion at September 30, 2020, is the bank holding company of BankUnited, N.A., a national bank headquartered in Miami Lakes, Florida that provides a full range of banking and related services to individual and corporate customers through banking centers located in the state of Florida and in the New York metropolitan area. BankUnited also offers certain commercial lending and deposit products through national platforms. For additional information, call (877) 779-2265 or visit www.BankUnited.com. BankUnited can be found on Facebook at facebook.com/BankUnited.Official and on Twitter @BankUnited.


© Business Wire 2020
All news about BANKUNITED, INC.
05:44pBANKUNITED, INC. : Announces Quarterly Dividend
BU
12/17BANKUNITED : Seaport Global Starts BankUnited at Buy With $41 Price Target
MT
12/15BANKUNITED : JP Morgan Upgrades BankUnited to Overweight from Neutral, Adjusts P..
MT
12/07Morgan Stanley Adjusts BankUnited's Price Target to $37 from $30, Keeps Equal..
MT
11/16Wedbush Adjusts BankUnited's Price Target to $29 From $26, Maintains Neutral ..
MT
11/05BANKUNITED : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Res..
AQ
11/03Morgan Stanley Adjusts BankUnited's Price Target to $30 From $27, Keeps Equal..
MT
10/28BANKUNITED, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
10/28BANKUNITED : Q3 2020 Earnings Supplemental Information
PU
10/28BANKUNITED, INC. : Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 882 M - -
Net income 2020 169 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 18,9x
Yield 2020 2,62%
Capitalization 3 213 M 3 213 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 3,64x
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,55x
Nbr of Employees 1 502
Free-Float 99,2%
Chart BANKUNITED, INC.
Duration : Period :
BankUnited, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANKUNITED, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 34,42 $
Last Close Price 34,78 $
Spread / Highest target 17,9%
Spread / Average Target -1,03%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Rajinder P. Singh Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Thomas M. Cornish Chief Operating Officer
Leslie N. Lunak Chief Financial Officer
Michael J. Dowling Independent Director
Tere Blanca Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANKUNITED, INC.-4.87%3 213
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-10.67%382 062
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-14.93%260 648
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-18.33%258 268
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-12.48%188 995
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.13.97%164 540
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ