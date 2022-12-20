Advanced search
    BKU   US06652K1034

BANKUNITED, INC.

(BKU)
2022-12-20
33.13 USD   +0.67%
BankUnited, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend
BU
12/16North American Morning Briefing: Investors Angst -2-
DJ
12/15Wells Fargo Downgrades BankUnited to Equalweight From Overweight, Cuts Price Target to $38 From $45
MT
BankUnited, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend

12/20/2022 | 04:31pm EST
BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per common share. The dividend will be payable on January 31, 2023 to stockholders of record at the close of business on January 13, 2023.

About BankUnited, Inc.

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE: BKU), with total assets of $36.6 billion at September 30, 2022 is the bank holding company of BankUnited, N.A., a national bank headquartered in Miami Lakes, Florida that provides a full range of banking and related services to individual and corporate customers through banking centers located in the state of Florida, New York metropolitan area and Dallas, Texas and a comprehensive suite of wholesale products to customers through an Atlanta office focused on the Southeast region. BankUnited also offers certain commercial lending and deposit products through national platforms. For additional information, call (877) 779-2265 or visit www.BankUnited.com. BankUnited can be found on Facebook at facebook.com/BankUnited.Official and on Twitter @BankUnited.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 001 M - -
Net income 2022 302 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 8,62x
Yield 2022 3,03%
Capitalization 2 543 M 2 543 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,54x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,35x
Nbr of Employees 1 480
Free-Float 99,2%
Rajinder P. Singh Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Leslie N. Lunak Chief Financial Officer
Thomas M. Cornish Chief Operating Officer
Michael J. Dowling Independent Director
Tere Blanca Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANKUNITED, INC.-22.22%2 543
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-18.35%381 493
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-27.94%257 199
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-13.64%206 980
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-12.84%159 355
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-14.07%151 082