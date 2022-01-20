BankUnited, Inc. Reports 2021 Results

BankUnited, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: BKU) today announced financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2021.
"We are pleased with the quarter, with earnings of $1.41 per share, over $1 billion of loan growth, our best loan growth quarter since the second quarter of 2016, over $1 billion in deposit growth and margin expansion of 11 basis points. Our outlook for the Company going into 2022 is optimistic," said Rajinder Singh, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer.
For the quarter ended December 31, 2021, the Company reported net income of $125.3 million, or $1.41 per diluted share, compared to $86.9 million or $0.94 per diluted share for the immediately preceding quarter ended September 30, 2021 and $85.7 million, or $0.89 per diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2020.
For the year ended December 31, 2021, the Company reported net income of $415.0 million, or $4.52 per diluted share, compared to $197.9 million, or $2.06 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2020. The return on average stockholders' equity for the year ended December 31, 2021 was 13.3%, while the return on average assets was 1.16%.
Financial Highlights
Total loans, excluding the runoff of PPP loans, grew by $1.0 billion for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, our largest loan growth quarter since the second quarter of 2016.
The net interest margin, calculated on a tax-equivalent basis, expanded to 2.44% for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 from 2.33% for both the immediately preceding quarter and for the quarter ended December 31, 2020. Net interest income increased by $10.9 million compared to the immediately preceding quarter ended September 30, 2021 and by $12.6 million compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2020.
Total deposits increased by $1.3 billion during the quarter ended December 31, 2021. Average non-interest bearing demand deposits grew by $418 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, compared to the immediately preceding quarter and by $2.2 billion compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2020. At December 31, 2021, non-interest bearing demand deposits represented 30% of total deposits, compared to 25% of total deposits at December 31, 2020. Non-interest bearing demand deposits declined by $183 million during the quarter ended December 31, 2021.
The average cost of total deposits was 0.19% for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 compared to 0.20% for the immediately preceding quarter ended September 30, 2021. The average cost of total deposits was 0.43% for the quarter ended December 31, 2020. On a spot basis, the average annual percentage yield ("APY") on total deposits declined to 0.16% at December 31, 2021 from 0.19% at September 30, 2021 and 0.36% at December 31, 2020.
Criticized and classified loans continued to decline. During the quarter ended December 31, 2021, total criticized and classified loans declined by $367 million. The ratio of non-performing loans to total loans declined to 0.87% at December 31, 2021 from 1.21% at September 30, 2021. Loans currently under short-term deferral totaled $11 million and loans modified under the CARES Act totaled $194 million for a total of $205 million at December 31, 2021, down from a total of $285 million at September 30, 2021.
For the quarter ended December 31, 2021, the Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $0.2 million compared to a recovery of $(11.8) million for the immediately preceding quarter ended September 30, 2021 and a recovery of credit losses of $(1.6) million for the quarter ended December 31, 2020. For the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, the provision for (recovery of) credit losses was $(67.1) million and $178.4 million, respectively. Year over year volatility in the provision is related to the expected economic impact of the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and subsequent economic recovery in 2021.
As previously reported, during the quarter ended December 31, 2021, the Bank reached a settlement with the Florida Department of Revenue related to certain tax matters for the 2009-2019 tax years and recorded a tax benefit of $43.9 million, net of federal impact. Unrelated to the Florida settlement, the Bank recorded an additional $25.2 million tax benefit related to a reduction in the liability for unrecognized tax benefits arising from expiration of statutes of limitation in the Federal and certain state jurisdictions.
The following table details $40.4 million of notable items that impacted income before income taxes for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 (income (expense) in thousands):
Gain on sale of single-family residential loans
$
18,216
Discontinuance of cash flow hedges
(44,833
)
Special employee bonus
(6,809
)
Professional fees related to tax settlement
(4,198
)
Impairment of operating lease equipment
(2,813
)
$
(40,437
)
Book value per common share and tangible book value per common share continued to accrete, increasing to $35.47 and $34.56, respectively, at December 31, 2021 from $34.39 and $33.53, respectively, at September 30, 2021 and $32.05 and $31.22, respectively at December 31, 2020.
During the quarter ended December 31, 2021, the Company repurchased approximately 4.4 million shares of its common stock for an aggregate purchase price of $181.8 million, at a weighted average price of $41.45 per share.
Loans and Leases
A comparison of loan and lease portfolio composition at the dates indicated follows (dollars in thousands):
December 31, 2021
September 30, 2021
December 31, 2020
Residential and other consumer loans
$
8,368,380
35.2
%
$
7,827,224
34.3
%
$
6,348,222
26.6
%
Multi-family
1,154,738
4.9
%
1,181,935
5.2
%
1,639,201
6.9
%
Non-owner occupied commercial real estate
4,381,610
18.4
%
4,537,078
19.9
%
4,963,273
20.8
%
Construction and land
165,390
0.7
%
163,988
0.7
%
293,307
1.2
%
Owner occupied commercial real estate
1,944,658
8.2
%
2,012,376
8.8
%
2,000,770
8.4
%
Commercial and industrial
4,790,275
20.2
%
4,166,914
18.3
%
4,447,383
18.6
%
PPP
248,505
1.0
%
332,548
1.5
%
781,811
3.3
%
Pinnacle
919,641
3.9
%
932,865
4.1
%
1,107,386
4.6
%
Bridge - franchise finance
342,124
1.4
%
396,589
1.7
%
549,733
2.3
%
Bridge - equipment finance
357,599
1.5
%
379,446
1.7
%
475,548
2.0
%
Mortgage warehouse lending ("MWL")
1,092,133
4.6
%
877,006
3.8
%
1,259,408
5.3
%
$
23,765,053
100.0
%
$
22,807,969
100.0
%
$
23,866,042
100.0
%
Operating lease equipment, net
$
640,726
$
659,935
$
663,517
In the aggregate, commercial loans, excluding the runoff of PPP loans, grew by $500 million during the quarter ended December 31, 2021. The largest increase was in commercial and industrial loans, including owner-occupied commercial real estate which grew by $556 million for the quarter, followed by mortgage warehouse lending which grew by $215 million for the quarter. MWL line utilization was 56% at December 31, 2021 compared to 51% at September 30, 2021 and 62% at December 31, 2020. Commercial real estate portfolio segments in the aggregate declined by $181 million. Balances for Pinnacle and Bridge declined by $13 million and $76 million, respectively. Residential and other consumer loans grew by $541 million during the quarter ended December 31, 2021. GNMA early buyout loans grew by $110 million, totaling $2.0 billion at December 31, 2021.
Asset Quality and the Allowance for Credit Losses ("ACL")
The following table presents information about non-performing loans, loans on deferral and CARES Act modifications at December 31, 2021 (in thousands):
Non-Performing Loans
Currently Under Short-Term Deferral
CARES Act Modification
Residential and other consumer (1)
$
28,577
$
10,601
$
22,264
Commercial:
CRE by Property Type:
Retail
18,152
—
—
Hotel
18,282
—
14,828
Office
814
—
—
Multi-family
10,865
—
7,315
Other
7,167
—
—
Owner occupied commercial real estate
20,453
—
15,109
Commercial and industrial
68,720
—
106,625
Bridge - franchise finance
32,879
—
27,881
Total commercial
177,332
—
171,758
Total
$
205,909
$
10,601
$
194,022
_______________________
(1)
Excludes government insured residential loans.
In the table above, "currently under short-term deferral" refers to loans subject to a 90-day payment deferral at December 31, 2021 and "CARES Act modification" refers to loans subject to longer-term modifications that, were it not for the provisions of the CARES Act, which expired on January 1, 2022, would likely have been reported as TDRs. Non-performing loans may include some loans that have been modified under the CARES Act. All of the loans that have rolled off of modification to date have paid off or resumed regular payments.
Non-performing loans totaled $205.9 million or 0.87% of total loans at December 31, 2021, compared to $276.7 million or 1.21% of total loans at September 30, 2021 and $244.5 million or 1.02% of total loans at December 31, 2020. Non-performing loans included $46.1 million, $49.1 million and $51.3 million of the guaranteed portion of SBA loans on non-accrual status, representing 0.19% of total loans at December 31, 2021 and 0.22% of total loans at both September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020.
The following table presents criticized and classified commercial loans at the dates indicated (in thousands):
December 31, 2021
September 30, 2021
December 31, 2020
Special mention
$
148,593
$
153,373
$
711,516
Substandard - accruing
1,136,378
1,432,801
1,758,654
Substandard - non-accruing
129,579
227,055
203,758
Doubtful
47,754
16,447
11,867
Total
$
1,462,304
$
1,829,676
$
2,685,795
The following table presents the ACL and related ACL coverage ratios at the dates indicated and net charge-off rates for the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020 (dollars in thousands):
ACL
ACL to Total
Loans (1)
ACL to Non-
Performing Loans
Net Charge-offs to
Average Loans
December 31, 2020
$
257,323
1.08
%
105.26
%
0.26
%
September 30, 2021
$
159,615
0.70
%
57.69
%
December 31, 2021
$
126,457
0.53
%
61.41
%
0.29
%
_______________________
(1)
ACL to total loans, excluding government insured residential loans, PPP loans and MWL, which carry nominal or no reserves, was 0.62%, 0.81% and 1.26% at December 31, 2021, September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively.
The ACL at December 31, 2021 represents management's estimate of lifetime expected credit losses given our assessment of historical data, current conditions and a reasonable and supportable economic forecast as of the balance sheet date. The estimate was informed by Moody's economic scenarios published in December 2021, economic information provided by additional sources, information about borrower financial condition and collateral values, data reflecting the impact of recent events on individual borrowers and other relevant information.
For the quarter ended December 31, 2021, the Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $0.2 million, which included a provision of $1.1 million related to funded loans offset by recoveries of provision related to unfunded loan commitments and accrued interest receivable. The decline in the ACL for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 was primarily attributable to charge-offs, the substantial majority of which were previously reserved for.
The following table summarizes the activity in the ACL for the periods indicated (in thousands):
Three Months Ended December 31,
Years Ended December 31,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Beginning balance
$
159,615
$
274,128
$
257,323
$
108,671
Cumulative effect of adoption of CECL
—
—
—
27,305
Balance after adoption of CECL
159,615
274,128
257,323
135,976
Provision (recovery)
1,067
1,244
(64,456
)
182,339
Net charge-offs
(34,225
)
(18,049
)
(66,410
)
(60,992
)
Ending balance
$
126,457
$
257,323
$
126,457
$
257,323
Net interest income
Net interest income for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 was $206.0 million compared to $195.1 million for the immediately preceding quarter ended September 30, 2021 and $193.4 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2020. Interest income increased by $3.5 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 compared to the immediately preceding quarter, and decreased by $13.2 million compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2020. Interest expense decreased by $7.4 million compared to the immediately preceding quarter and by $25.9 million compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2020.
The Company’s net interest margin, calculated on a tax-equivalent basis, increased by 0.11% to 2.44% for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, from 2.33% for the immediately preceding quarter ended September 30, 2021. Factors impacting the net interest margin for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 included:
The average rate paid on FHLB and FRB advances decreased to 1.86% for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, from 2.35% for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. This decrease resulted from the termination and maturity of higher cost cash flow hedges and related borrowings during the quarter ended December 31, 2021.
The average rate paid on interest bearing deposits decreased to 0.27% for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, from 0.29% for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. This decline reflected continued initiatives taken to lower rates paid on deposits, including the re-pricing of term deposits, partially offset by the issuance of some callable CDs in anticipation of rising rates.
The tax-equivalent yield on investment securities increased to 1.54% for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 from 1.49% for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. This increase resulted primarily from slower prepayment speeds on securities purchased at a premium.
The tax-equivalent yield on loans increased to 3.50% for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, from 3.45% for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.
Non-interest income and Non-interest expense
Non-interest income totaled $45.6 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 compared to $25.5 million for the immediately preceding quarter ended September 30, 2021 and $35.3 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2020. The main reason for the increase in non-interest income for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 compared to the immediately preceding quarter was an increase in the gain on sale of loans. During the quarter, the Company sold a portfolio of single-family residential loans for a gain of $18.2 million.
Non-interest expense totaled $187.9 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 compared to $118.0 million for the immediately preceding quarter ended September 30, 2021 and $123.3 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2020. Non-interest expense totaled $547.6 million and $457.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively. The following table details notable items that impacted non-interest expense for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 (in thousands):
Discontinuance of cash flow hedges
$
(44,833
)
Special employee bonus
(6,809
)
Professional fees related to tax settlement
(4,198
)
Impairment of operating lease equipment
(2,813
)
$
(58,653
)
Employee compensation and benefits increased by $13.3 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 compared to the immediately preceding quarter. The Company paid a special bonus in the fourth quarter to substantially all of its employees, in recognition of their hard work and efforts in the challenging environment we have faced over the past two years. Employees, regardless of their position in the organization, shared equally in the bonus payout, which totaled $6.8 million. Additionally, there was an increase of $4.6 million in variable compensation accruals for both incentives and regular annual discretionary bonuses in the fourth quarter.
Professional fees increased by $5.7 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 compared to the immediately preceding quarter. The increase is primarily a result of $4.2 million related to the tax settlement with the Florida Department of Revenue discussed above.
A loss on discontinuance of cash flow hedges totaling $44.8 million resulted from the termination of $401 million notional of pay fixed interest rate swaps at a weighted average pay rate of 3.24% during the quarter ended December 31, 2021.
Depreciation and impairment of operating lease equipment included $2.8 million resulting from impairment charges related to certain sand cars in the operating lease equipment portfolio.
BANKUNITED, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS - UNAUDITED
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
December 31,
2021
December 31,
2020
ASSETS
Cash and due from banks:
Non-interest bearing
$
19,143
$
20,233
Interest bearing
295,714
377,483
Cash and cash equivalents
314,857
397,716
Investment securities (including securities recorded at fair value of $10,054,198 and $9,166,683)
10,064,198
9,176,683
Non-marketable equity securities
135,859
195,865
Loans held for sale
—
24,676
Loans
23,765,053
23,866,042
Allowance for credit losses
(126,457
)
(257,323
)
Loans, net
23,638,596
23,608,719
Bank owned life insurance
309,477
294,629
Operating lease equipment, net
640,726
663,517
Goodwill
77,637
77,637
Other assets
634,046
571,051
Total assets
$
35,815,396
$
35,010,493
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
Liabilities:
Demand deposits:
Non-interest bearing
$
8,975,621
$
7,008,838
Interest bearing
3,709,493
3,020,039
Savings and money market
13,368,745
12,659,740
Time
3,384,243
4,807,199
Total deposits
29,438,102
27,495,816
Federal funds purchased
199,000
180,000
FHLB advances
1,905,000
3,122,999
Notes and other borrowings
721,416
722,495
Other liabilities
514,117
506,171
Total liabilities
32,777,635
32,027,481
Commitments and contingencies
Stockholders' equity:
Common stock, par value $0.01 per share, 400,000,000 shares authorized; 85,647,986 and 93,067,500 shares issued and outstanding
856
931
Paid-in capital
707,503
1,017,518
Retained earnings
2,345,342
2,013,715
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(15,940
)
(49,152
)
Total stockholders' equity
3,037,761
2,983,012
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
35,815,396
$
35,010,493
BANKUNITED, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME - UNAUDITED
(In thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ended
Years Ended
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
2021
2021
2020
2021
2020
Interest income:
Loans
$
198,275
$
194,689
$
207,232
$
800,819
$
864,175
Investment securities
38,201
38,243
42,260
152,619
193,856
Other
1,397
1,413
1,628
6,010
9,578
Total interest income
237,873
234,345
251,120
959,448
1,067,609
Interest expense:
Deposits
13,631
14,273
29,290
67,596
199,980
Borrowings
18,227
24,950
28,464
96,164
115,871
Total interest expense
31,858
39,223
57,754
163,760
315,851
Net interest income before provision for credit losses
206,015
195,122
193,366
795,688
751,758
Provision for (recovery of) credit losses
246
(11,842
)
(1,643
)
(67,119
)
178,431
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
205,769
206,964
195,009
862,807
573,327
Non-interest income:
Deposit service charges and fees
5,815
5,553
4,569
21,685
16,496
Gain on sale of loans, net
19,003
1,403
2,425
24,394
13,170
Gain (loss) on investment securities, net
590
(664
)
7,203
6,446
17,767
Lease financing
14,041
13,212
13,547
53,263
59,112
Other non-interest income
6,173
5,974
7,536
28,365
26,676
Total non-interest income
45,622
25,478
35,280
134,153
133,221
Non-interest expense:
Employee compensation and benefits
70,561
57,224
60,944
243,532
217,156
Occupancy and equipment
12,817
11,760
11,797
47,944
48,237
Deposit insurance expense
3,471
3,552
6,759
18,695
21,854
Professional fees
8,023
2,312
2,937
14,386
11,708
Technology and telecommunications
18,221
16,687
16,052
67,500
58,108
Discontinuance of cash flow hedges
44,833
—
—
44,833
—
Depreciation and impairment of operating lease equipment
15,769
12,944
12,270
53,764
49,407
Other non-interest expense
14,165
13,563
12,565
56,921
50,719
Total non-interest expense
187,860
118,042
123,324
547,575
457,189
Income before income taxes
63,531
114,400
106,965
449,385
249,359
Provision (benefit) for income taxes
(61,724
)
27,459
21,228
34,401
51,506
Net income
$
125,255
$
86,941
$
85,737
$
414,984
$
197,853
Earnings per common share, basic
$
1.42
$
0.94
$
0.89
$
4.52
$
2.06
Earnings per common share, diluted
$
1.41
$
0.94
$
0.89
$
4.52
$
2.06
BANKUNITED, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
AVERAGE BALANCES AND YIELDS
(Dollars in thousands)
Three Months Ended
December 31, 2021
Three Months Ended
September 30, 2021
Three Months Ended
December 31, 2020
Average
Balance
Interest (1)
Yield/
Rate (1)(2)
Average
Balance
Interest (1)
Yield/
Rate (1)(2)
Average
Balance
Interest (1)
Yield/
Rate (1)(2)
Assets:
Interest earning assets:
Loans
$
22,919,535
$
201,345
3.50
%
$
22,879,654
$
197,995
3.45
%
$
23,706,859
$
210,896
3.55
%
Investment securities (3)
10,113,026
38,889
1.54
%
10,452,255
38,939
1.49
%
9,446,389
42,966
1.82
%
Other interest earning assets
1,184,056
1,397
0.47
%
750,700
1,413
0.75
%
726,273
1,628
0.89
%
Total interest earning assets
34,216,617
241,631
2.81
%
34,082,609
238,347
2.79
%
33,879,521
255,490
3.01
%
Allowance for credit losses
(149,319
)
(171,381
)
(280,243
)
Non-interest earning assets
1,767,850
1,856,608
1,817,476
Total assets
$
35,835,148
$
35,767,836
$
35,416,754
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:
Interest bearing liabilities:
Interest bearing demand deposits
$
3,058,355
$
1,481
0.19
%
$
3,038,038
$
1,701
0.22
%
$
2,903,300
$
3,637
0.50
%
Savings and money market deposits
13,460,084
9,619
0.28
%
13,554,572
10,029
0.29
%
11,839,631
14,517
0.49
%
Time deposits
3,399,302
2,531
0.30
%
2,866,746
2,543
0.35
%
5,360,630
11,136
0.83
%
Total interest bearing deposits
19,917,741
13,631
0.27
%
19,459,356
14,273
0.29
%
20,103,561
29,290
0.58
%
Federal funds purchased
56,793
13
0.09
%
70,054
15
0.08
%
20,707
6
0.12
%
FHLB and PPPLF borrowings
1,909,450
8,957
1.86
%
2,647,314
15,678
2.35
%
3,698,666
19,207
2.07
%
Notes and other borrowings
721,525
9,257
5.13
%
721,638
9,257
5.13
%
722,581
9,251
5.12
%
Total interest bearing liabilities
22,605,509
31,858
0.56
%
22,898,362
39,223
0.68
%
24,545,515
57,754
0.94
%
Non-interest bearing demand deposits
9,330,805
8,912,960
7,152,967
Other non-interest bearing liabilities
785,254
752,774
772,277
Total liabilities
32,721,568
32,564,096
32,470,759
Stockholders' equity
3,113,580
3,203,740
2,945,995
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
35,835,148
$
35,767,836
$
35,416,754
Net interest income
$
209,773
$
199,124
$
197,736
Interest rate spread
2.25
%
2.11
%
2.07
%
Net interest margin
2.44
%
2.33
%
2.33
%
_______________________
(1)
On a tax-equivalent basis where applicable
(2)
Annualized
(3)
At fair value except for securities held to maturity
BANKUNITED, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
AVERAGE BALANCES AND YIELDS
(Dollars in thousands)
Years Ended December 31,
2021
2020
Average
Balance
Interest (1)
Yield/
Rate (1)
Average
Balance
Interest (1)
Yield/
Rate (1)
Assets:
Interest earning assets:
Loans
$
23,083,973
$
814,101
3.53
%
$
23,385,832
$
879,082
3.76
%
Investment securities (2)
9,873,178
155,353
1.57
%
8,739,023
196,954
2.25
%
Other interest earning assets
1,093,869
6,010
0.55
%
672,634
9,578
1.42
%
Total interest earning assets
34,051,020
975,464
2.86
%
32,797,489
1,085,614
3.31
%
Allowance for credit losses
(197,212
)
(236,704
)
Non-interest earning assets
1,770,685
1,860,322
Total assets
$
35,624,493
$
34,421,107
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:
Interest bearing liabilities:
Interest bearing demand deposits
$
3,027,649
8,550
0.28
%
$
2,582,951
19,445
0.75
%
Savings and money market deposits
13,339,651
43,082
0.32
%
10,843,894
85,572
0.79
%
Time deposits
3,490,082
15,964
0.46
%
6,617,939
94,963
1.43
%
Total interest bearing deposits
19,857,382
67,596
0.34
%
20,044,784
199,980
1.00
%
Federal funds purchased
33,945
30
0.09
%
71,858
418
0.58
%
FHLB and PPPLF borrowings
2,622,723
59,116
2.25
%
4,295,882
85,491
1.99
%
Notes and other borrowings
721,803
37,018
5.13
%
592,521
29,962
5.06
%
Total interest bearing liabilities
23,235,853
163,760
0.70
%
25,005,045
315,851
1.26
%
Non-interest bearing demand deposits
8,480,964
5,760,309
Other non-interest bearing liabilities
784,031
786,337
Total liabilities
32,500,848
31,551,691
Stockholders' equity
3,123,645
2,869,416
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
35,624,493
$
34,421,107
Net interest income
$
811,704
$
769,763
Interest rate spread
2.16
%
2.05
%
Net interest margin
2.38
%
2.35
%
_______________________
(1)
On a tax-equivalent basis where applicable
(2)
At fair value except for securities held to maturity
BANKUNITED, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE
(In thousands except share and per share amounts)
Three Months Ended December 31,
Years Ended December 31,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Basic earnings per common share:
Numerator:
Net income
$
125,255
$
85,737
$
414,984
$
197,853
Distributed and undistributed earnings allocated to participating securities
(2,059
)
(4,015
)
(5,991
)
(8,882
)
Income allocated to common stockholders for basic earnings per common share
$
123,196
$
81,722
$
408,993
$
188,971
Denominator:
Weighted average common shares outstanding
88,123,835
92,725,905
91,612,243
92,869,736
Less average unvested stock awards
(1,193,180
)
(1,160,984
)
(1,212,055
)
(1,163,480
)
Weighted average shares for basic earnings per common share
86,930,655
91,564,921
90,400,188
91,706,256
Basic earnings per common share
$
1.42
$
0.89
$
4.52
$
2.06
Diluted earnings per common share:
Numerator:
Income allocated to common stockholders for basic earnings per common share
$
123,196
$
81,722
$
408,993
$
188,971
Adjustment for earnings reallocated from participating securities
(234
)
(67
)
(585
)
(123
)
Income used in calculating diluted earnings per common share
$
122,962
$
81,655
$
408,408
$
188,848
Denominator:
Weighted average shares for basic earnings per common share
86,930,655
91,564,921
90,400,188
91,706,256
Dilutive effect of stock options
—
20,179
134
24,608
Weighted average shares for diluted earnings per common share
86,930,655
91,585,100
90,400,322
91,730,864
Diluted earnings per common share
$
1.41
$
0.89
$
4.52
$
2.06
BANKUNITED, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
SELECTED RATIOS
Three Months Ended December 31,
Years Ended December 31,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Financial ratios (4)
Return on average assets
1.39
%
0.96
%
1.16
%
0.57
%
Return on average stockholders’ equity
16.0
%
11.6
%
13.3
%
6.9
%
Net interest margin (3)
2.44
%
2.33
%
2.38
%
2.35
%
December 31, 2021
September 30, 2021
December 31, 2020
Asset quality ratios
Non-performing loans to total loans (1)(5)
0.87
%
1.21
%
1.02
%
Non-performing assets to total assets (2)(5)
0.58
%
0.80
%
0.71
%
Allowance for credit losses to total loans
0.53
%
0.70
%
1.08
%
Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans (1)(5)
61.41
%
57.69
%
105.26
%
Net charge-offs to average loans
0.29
%
0.26
%
_______________________
(1)
We define non-performing loans to include non-accrual loans and loans other than purchased credit deteriorated and government insured residential loans that are past due 90 days or more and still accruing. Contractually delinquent purchased credit deteriorated and government insured residential loans on which interest continues to be accrued are excluded from non-performing loans.
(2)
Non-performing assets include non-performing loans, OREO and other repossessed assets.
(3)
On a tax-equivalent basis.
(4)
Annualized for the three month periods.
(5)
Non-performing loans and assets include the guaranteed portion of non-accrual SBA loans totaling $46.1 million or 0.19% of total loans and 0.13% of total assets at December 31, 2021; and $51.3 million or 0.22% of total loans and 0.15% of total assets at December 31, 2020.
December 31, 2021
December 31, 2020
Required to be
Considered Well
Capitalized
BankUnited, Inc.
BankUnited, N.A.
BankUnited, Inc.
BankUnited, N.A.
Capital ratios
Tier 1 leverage
8.4
%
9.6
%
8.6
%
9.5
%
5.0
%
Common Equity Tier 1 ("CET1") risk-based capital
12.6
%
14.5
%
12.6
%
13.9
%
6.5
%
Total risk-based capital
14.3
%
14.9
%
14.7
%
14.8
%
10.0
%
On a fully-phased in basis with respect to the adoption of CECL, the Company's and the Bank's CET1 risk-based capital ratios would have been 12.5% and 14.4%, respectively, at December 31, 2021.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
ACL to total loans, excluding government insured residential loans, PPP loans and MWL is a non-GAAP financial measure. Management believes this measure is relevant to understanding the adequacy of the ACL coverage, excluding the impact of loans which carry nominal or no reserves. Disclosure of this non-GAAP financial measure also provides a meaningful basis for comparison to other financial institutions. The following table reconciles the non-GAAP financial measurement of ACL to total loans, excluding government insured residential loans, PPP loans and MWL to the comparable GAAP financial measurement of ACL to total loans at the dates indicated (dollars in thousands):
December 31, 2021
September 30, 2021
December 31, 2020
Total loans (GAAP)
$
23,765,053
$
22,807,969
$
23,866,042
Less: Government insured residential loans
2,023,221
1,913,497
1,419,074
Less: PPP loans
248,505
332,548
781,811
Less: MWL
1,092,133
877,006
1,259,408
Total loans, excluding government insured residential loans, PPP loans and MWL (non-GAAP)
$
20,401,194
$
19,684,918
$
20,405,749
ACL
$
126,457
$
159,615
$
257,323
ACL to total loans (GAAP)
0.53
%
0.70
%
1.08
%
ACL to total loans, excluding government insured residential loans, PPP loans and MWL (non-GAAP)
0.62
%
0.81
%
1.26
%
Tangible book value per common share is a non-GAAP financial measure. Management believes this measure is relevant to understanding the capital position and performance of the Company. Disclosure of this non-GAAP financial measure also provides a meaningful basis for comparison to other financial institutions as it is a metric commonly used in the banking industry. The following table reconciles the non-GAAP financial measurement of tangible book value per common share to the comparable GAAP financial measurement of book value per common share at the dates indicated (in thousands except share and per share data):