BankUnited, Inc. : Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results

BankUnited, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: BKU) today announced financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.
"The Company delivered a solid quarter. We're pleased by our continued progress in improving the deposit book and in the positive direction of credit trends" said Rajinder Singh, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer.
For the quarter ended September 30, 2021, the Company reported net income of $86.9 million, or $0.94 per diluted share, compared to $104.0 million or $1.11 per diluted share for the immediately preceding quarter ended June 30, 2021 and $66.6 million, or $0.70 per diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2020.
For the nine months ended September 30, 2021, the Company reported net income of $289.7 million, or $3.12 per diluted share, compared to $112.1 million, or $1.17 per diluted share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2020. On an annualized basis, earnings for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 generated a return on average stockholders' equity of 12.4% and a return on average assets of 1.09%.
Financial Highlights
Net interest income decreased by $3.2 million compared to the immediately preceding quarter ended June 30, 2021 and increased by $7.6 million compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2020. The net interest margin, calculated on a tax-equivalent basis, was 2.33% for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 compared to 2.37% for the immediately preceding quarter and 2.32% for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. The net interest margin was impacted by pressure on earning asset yields, in part resulting from lower than expected commercial loan growth for the quarter, leading to continued deployment of liquidity into securities. Lower recognition of PPP fees also had an impact.
As expected, the average cost of total deposits continued to decline, dropping by 0.05% to 0.20% for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 from 0.25% for the immediately preceding quarter ended June 30, 2021, and 0.57% for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. On a spot basis, the average annual percentage yield ("APY") on total deposits declined to 0.19% at September 30, 2021 from 0.22% at June 30, 2021 and 0.36% at December 31, 2020.
Non-interest bearing demand deposits grew by $324 million during the quarter ended September 30, 2021 while average non-interest bearing demand deposits grew by $749 million compared to the immediately preceding quarter. Average non-interest bearing demand deposits grew by $2.7 billion compared to the third quarter of the prior year. At September 30, 2021, non-interest bearing demand deposits represented 33% of total deposits, compared to 25% of total deposits at December 31, 2020.
Total deposits declined by $493 million during the quarter ended September 30, 2021, as the Company continues to execute on a strategy focused on improving the quality of the deposit base rather than on growth in total deposits. Money market and savings deposits declined by $1.1 billion in the third quarter. The majority of this decline was attributable to reductions in accounts that management believes will be more price sensitive in a rising rate environment.
For the quarter ended September 30, 2021, the Company recorded a recovery of credit losses of $(11.8) million compared to a recovery of $(27.5) million for the immediately preceding quarter ended June 30, 2021 and a provision for credit losses of $29.2 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. For the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, the provision for (recovery of) credit losses was $(67.4) million and $180.1 million, respectively. Year over year volatility in the provision related to the expected economic impact of the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and subsequent recovery in 2021.
As expected, as the economy emerges from the COVID-19 crisis and our borrowers' operating results improve, criticized and classified loans continued to decline. During the quarter ended September 30, 2021, total criticized and classified loans declined by $240 million. The ratio of non-performing loans to total loans declined to 1.21% at September 30, 2021 from 1.28% at June 30, 2021.
Loans currently under short-term deferral totaled $17 million and loans modified under the CARES Act totaled $267 million for a total of $285 million at September 30, 2021, down from a total of $497 million at June 30, 2021.
Total loans and operating lease equipment, excluding the runoff of PPP loans, grew by $74 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.
Book value per common share and tangible book value per common share continued to accrete, increasing to $34.39 and $33.53, respectively, at September 30, 2021 from $33.91 and $33.08, respectively, at June 30, 2021 and $32.05 and $31.22, respectively at December 31, 2020.
During the quarter ended September 30, 2021, the Company repurchased approximately 3.2 million shares of its common stock for an aggregate purchase price of $129.4 million, at a weighted average price of $40.62 per share.
On October 20, 2021, the Company's Board of Directors authorized the repurchase of up to an additional $150 million in shares of its outstanding common stock.
Loans and Leases
A comparison of loan and lease portfolio composition at the dates indicated follows (dollars in thousands):
September 30, 2021
June 30, 2021
December 31, 2020
Residential and other consumer loans
$
7,827,224
34.3
%
$
7,076,274
30.9
%
$
6,348,222
26.6
%
Multi-family
1,181,935
5.2
%
1,256,711
5.5
%
1,639,201
6.9
%
Non-owner occupied commercial real estate
4,537,078
19.9
%
4,724,183
20.7
%
4,963,273
20.8
%
Construction and land
163,988
0.7
%
218,634
1.0
%
293,307
1.2
%
Owner occupied commercial real estate
2,012,376
8.8
%
1,960,900
8.6
%
2,000,770
8.4
%
Commercial and industrial
4,166,914
18.3
%
4,205,795
18.4
%
4,447,383
18.6
%
PPP
332,548
1.5
%
491,960
2.1
%
781,811
3.3
%
Pinnacle
932,865
4.1
%
1,046,537
4.6
%
1,107,386
4.6
%
Bridge - franchise finance
396,589
1.7
%
463,874
2.0
%
549,733
2.3
%
Bridge - equipment finance
379,446
1.7
%
421,939
1.8
%
475,548
2.0
%
Mortgage warehouse lending ("MWL")
877,006
3.8
%
1,018,267
4.4
%
1,259,408
5.3
%
$
22,807,969
100.0
%
$
22,885,074
100.0
%
$
23,866,042
100.0
%
Operating lease equipment, net
$
659,935
$
667,935
$
663,517
Residential continues to be an area of strength; residential and other consumer loans grew by $751 million during the quarter ended September 30, 2021. GNMA early buyout loans grew by $50 million, totaling $1.9 billion at September 30, 2021.
The majority of commercial portfolio segments showed net declines for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 as payoffs outpaced production. Commercial real estate portfolio segments in the aggregate declined by $317 million while commercial and industrial loans, including owner-occupied commercial real estate, remained relatively flat, growing by $13 million. Balances for Pinnacle, Bridge and mortgage warehouse declined by $114 million, $110 million and $141 million, respectively. The decrease in multifamily loans was largely attributable to $76 million of runoff in the New York portfolio.
PPP loans declined by $159 million during the quarter ended September 30, 2021, due to forgiveness of first draw program loans.
Asset Quality and the Allowance for Credit Losses
The following table presents information about non-performing loans, loans on deferral and CARES Act modifications at September 30, 2021 (dollars in thousands):
Non-Performing
Loans
Currently Under Short-
Term Deferral
CARES Act Modification
Residential and other consumer (1)
$
33,161
$
17,439
$
23,012
Commercial:
CRE by Property Type:
Retail
18,678
—
15,874
Hotel
22,043
—
81,632
Office
5,260
—
—
Multi-family
11,018
—
7,317
Other
7,193
—
—
Owner occupied commercial real estate
22,192
—
15,775
Commercial and industrial
125,550
—
95,871
Bridge - franchise finance
31,569
—
27,717
Total commercial
243,503
—
244,186
Total
$
276,664
$
17,439
$
267,198
------------
(1)
Excludes government insured residential loans.
In the table above, "currently under short-term deferral" refers to loans subject to a 90-day payment deferral at September 30, 2021 and "CARES Act modification" refers to loans subject to longer-term modifications that, were it not for the provisions of the CARES Act, would likely have been reported as TDRs. Non-performing loans may include some loans that have been modified under the CARES Act.
Non-performing loans totaled $276.7 million or 1.21% of total loans at September 30, 2021, compared to $292.7 million or 1.28% of total loans at June 30, 2021 and $244.5 million or 1.02% of total loans at December 31, 2020. Non-performing loans included $49.1 million, $47.7 million and $51.3 million of the guaranteed portion of SBA loans on non-accrual status, representing 0.22%, 0.21% and 0.22% of total loans at September 30, 2021, June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively.
The following table presents criticized and classified commercial loans at the dates indicated (in thousands):
September 30, 2021
June 30, 2021
December 31, 2020
Special mention
$
153,373
$
138,064
$
711,516
Substandard - accruing
1,432,801
1,684,666
1,758,654
Substandard - non-accruing
227,055
229,646
203,758
Doubtful
16,447
17,332
11,867
Total
$
1,829,676
$
2,069,708
$
2,685,795
The following table presents the ACL at the dates indicated, related ACL coverage ratios and net charge-off rates for the quarters ended September 30, 2021 and June 30, 2021 and the year ended December 31, 2020 (dollars in thousands):
ACL
ACL to Total Loans
(1)
ACL to Non-
Performing Loans
Net Charge-offs to
Average Loans (2)
December 31, 2020
$
257,323
1.08
%
105.26
%
0.26
%
June 30, 2021
$
175,642
0.77
%
60.02
%
0.24
%
September 30, 2021
$
159,615
0.70
%
57.69
%
0.19
%
------------
(1)
ACL to total loans, excluding government insured residential loans, PPP loans and MWL, which carry nominal or no reserves, was 0.81%, 0.90% and 1.26% at September 30, 2021, June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively.
(2)
Annualized for the periods ended June 30, 2021 and September 30, 2021.
The ACL at September 30, 2021 represents management's estimate of lifetime expected credit losses given our assessment of historical data, current conditions and a reasonable and supportable economic forecast as of the balance sheet date. The estimate was informed by Moody's economic scenarios published in September 2021, economic information provided by additional sources, information about borrower financial condition and collateral values, data reflecting the impact of recent events on individual borrowers and other relevant information.
For the quarter ended September 30, 2021, the Company recorded a recovery of credit losses of $(11.8) million, which included a recovery of $(11.6) million related to funded loans and an insignificant amount related to unfunded loan commitments and accrued interest receivable. The most significant factors contributing to the recovery of the provision for credit losses and corresponding reduction in the ACL for the quarter included declines in commercial loan balances and the accompanying shift in portfolio composition to residential loans which generally carry lower reserves, reductions in certain qualitative factors and an improving economic forecast. Improved borrower financial performance as reflected in the reduction in criticized and classified assets also contributed to the reduction in the ACL.
The following table summarizes the activity in the ACL for the periods indicated (in thousands):
Three Months Ended September 30,
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Beginning balance
$
175,642
$
266,123
$
257,323
$
108,671
Cumulative effect of adoption of CECL
—
—
—
27,305
Balance after adoption of CECL
175,642
266,123
257,323
135,976
Provision (recovery)
(11,554)
27,646
(65,523)
181,095
Net charge-offs
(4,473)
(19,641)
(32,185)
(42,943)
Ending balance
$
159,615
$
274,128
$
159,615
$
274,128
Net interest income
Net interest income for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 was $195.1 million compared to $198.3 million for the immediately preceding quarter ended June 30, 2021 and $187.5 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020.
Interest income decreased by $7.5 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 compared to the immediately preceding quarter, and by $20.2 million compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2020. Interest expense decreased by $4.3 million compared to the immediately preceding quarter and by $27.9 million compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2020. Decreases in interest income resulted from turnover of the loan and investment portfolios at lower prevailing rates, as well as a decline in average loans. Declines in interest expense reflected the impact of our strategy focused on lowering the cost of deposits and improving the deposit mix, runoff and repricing of deposits generated in a higher rate environment, and declines in average interest bearing liabilities.
The Company’s net interest margin, calculated on a tax-equivalent basis, decreased by 0.04% to 2.33% for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, from 2.37% for the immediately preceding quarter ended June 30, 2021. Offsetting factors impacting the net interest margin for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 included:
The average rate paid on interest bearing deposits decreased to 0.29% for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, from 0.35% for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. This decline reflected continued initiatives taken to lower rates paid on deposits, including the re-pricing of term deposits.
The tax-equivalent yield on investment securities decreased to 1.49% for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 from 1.56% for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. This decrease resulted from the impact of purchases of lower-yielding securities coupled with amortization, maturities and prepayment of securities purchased in a higher rate environment. Accounting adjustments related to faster prepayment speeds of securities purchased at a premium negatively impacted the yield on investment securities for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 by approximately 0.06%.
The tax-equivalent yield on loans decreased to 3.45% for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, from 3.59% for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. Accelerated amortization of origination fees on PPP loans that were partially or fully forgiven during the quarter impacted the yield on loans by approximately 0.03% for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, compared to 0.11% for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. Factoring out the impact of accelerated amortization of PPP origination fees, the yield on loans for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 decreased by 0.06% compared to the immediately preceding quarter. This decrease is mainly the result of growth in the residential portfolio at average yields lower than our commercial loan segments.
The increase in average non-interest bearing demand deposits as a percentage of average total deposits also positively impacted the cost of total deposits and the net interest margin.
Capital Actions
On October 20, 2021, the Company's Board of Directors authorized the repurchase of up to $150 million in shares of its outstanding common stock. This authorization is in addition to $58.3 million in remaining authorization as of September 30, 2021, under a previously announced share repurchase program. Any repurchases under the program will be made in accordance with applicable securities laws from time to time in open market or private transactions. The extent to which the Company repurchases shares, and the timing of such repurchases, will depend upon a variety of factors, including market conditions, the Company’s capital position and amount of retained earnings, regulatory requirements and other considerations. No time limit was set for the completion of the share repurchase program, and the program may be suspended or discontinued without prior notice at any time.
BANKUNITED, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS - UNAUDITED
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
September 30,
2021
December 31,
2020
ASSETS
Cash and due from banks:
Non-interest bearing
$
17,973
$
20,233
Interest bearing
489,049
377,483
Cash and cash equivalents
507,022
397,716
Investment securities (including securities recorded at fair value of $10,319,691 and $9,166,683)
10,329,691
9,176,683
Non-marketable equity securities
155,584
195,865
Loans held for sale
—
24,676
Loans
22,807,969
23,866,042
Allowance for credit losses
(159,615)
(257,323)
Loans, net
22,648,354
23,608,719
Bank owned life insurance
308,912
294,629
Operating lease equipment, net
659,935
663,517
Goodwill
77,637
77,637
Other assets
619,136
571,051
Total assets
$
35,306,271
$
35,010,493
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
Liabilities:
Demand deposits:
Non-interest bearing
$
9,158,281
$
7,008,838
Interest bearing
3,268,709
3,020,039
Savings and money market
12,460,507
12,659,740
Time
3,228,776
4,807,199
Total deposits
28,116,273
27,495,816
Federal funds purchased
199,000
180,000
FHLB advances
2,431,014
3,122,999
Notes and other borrowings
721,527
722,495
Other liabilities
741,783
506,171
Total liabilities
32,209,597
32,027,481
Commitments and contingencies
Stockholders' equity:
Common stock, par value $0.01 per share, 400,000,000 shares authorized; 90,049,326 and 93,067,500 shares issued and outstanding
900
931
Paid-in capital
885,873
1,017,518
Retained earnings
2,239,963
2,013,715
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(30,062)
(49,152)
Total stockholders' equity
3,096,674
2,983,012
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
35,306,271
$
35,010,493
BANKUNITED, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME - UNAUDITED
(In thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
June 30,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
2021
2021
2020
2021
2020
Interest income:
Loans
$
194,689
$
202,520
$
208,646
$
602,544
$
656,943
Investment securities
38,243
37,674
44,604
114,418
151,596
Other
1,413
1,607
1,322
4,613
7,950
Total interest income
234,345
241,801
254,572
721,575
816,489
Interest expense:
Deposits
14,273
17,316
37,681
53,965
170,690
Borrowings
24,950
26,174
29,412
77,937
87,407
Total interest expense
39,223
43,490
67,093
131,902
258,097
Net interest income before provision for credit losses
195,122
198,311
187,479
589,673
558,392
Provision for (recovery of) credit losses
(11,842)
(27,534)
29,232
(67,365)
180,074
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
206,964
225,845
158,247
657,038
378,318
Non-interest income:
Deposit service charges and fees
5,553
5,417
4,040
15,870
11,927
Gain on sale of loans, net
1,403
2,234
2,953
5,391
10,745
Gain (loss) on investment securities, net
(664)
4,155
7,181
5,856
10,564
Lease financing
13,212
13,522
13,934
39,222
45,565
Other non-interest income
5,974
7,429
8,184
22,192
19,140
Total non-interest income
25,478
32,757
36,292
88,531
97,941
Non-interest expense:
Employee compensation and benefits
57,224
56,459
48,448
172,971
156,212
Occupancy and equipment
11,760
11,492
12,170
35,127
36,440
Deposit insurance expense
3,552
4,222
5,886
15,224
15,095
Professional fees
2,312
2,139
2,436
6,363
8,771
Technology and telecommunications
16,687
16,851
15,435
49,279
42,056
Depreciation of operating lease equipment
12,944
12,834
12,315
37,995
37,137
Other non-interest expense
13,563
14,455
11,937
42,756
38,154
Total non-interest expense
118,042
118,452
108,627
359,715
333,865
Income before income taxes
114,400
140,150
85,912
385,854
142,394
Provision for income taxes
27,459
36,176
19,353
96,125
30,278
Net income
$
86,941
$
103,974
$
66,559
$
289,729
$
112,116
Earnings per common share, basic
$
0.94
$
1.12
$
0.70
$
3.12
$
1.17
Earnings per common share, diluted
$
0.94
$
1.11
$
0.70
$
3.12
$
1.17
BANKUNITED, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
AVERAGE BALANCES AND YIELDS
(Dollars in thousands)
Three Months Ended
September 30, 2021
Three Months Ended
June 30, 2021
Three Months Ended
September 30, 2020
Average
Balance
Interest (1)
Yield/
Rate (1)(2)
Average
Balance
Interest (1)
Yield/
Rate (1)(2)
Average
Balance
Interest (1)
Yield/
Rate (1)(2)
Assets:
Interest earning assets:
Loans
$
22,879,654
$
197,995
3.45
%
$
22,996,564
$
205,940
3.59
%
$
23,447,514
$
212,388
3.61
%
Investment securities (3)
10,452,255
38,939
1.49
%
9,839,422
38,338
1.56
%
9,065,478
45,351
2.00
%
Other interest earning assets
750,700
1,413
0.75
%
1,380,317
1,607
0.47
%
552,515
1,322
0.95
%
Total interest earning assets
34,082,609
238,347
2.79
%
34,216,303
245,885
2.88
%
33,065,507
259,061
3.13
%
Allowance for credit losses
(171,381)
(215,151)
(272,464)
Non-interest earning assets
1,856,608
1,732,676
1,897,723
Total assets
$
35,767,836
$
35,733,828
$
34,690,766
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:
Interest bearing liabilities:
Interest bearing demand deposits
$
3,038,038
$
1,701
0.22
%
$
3,069,945
$
2,594
0.34
%
$
2,800,421
$
4,127
0.59
%
Savings and money market deposits
13,554,572
10,029
0.29
%
13,541,237
11,307
0.33
%
10,664,462
15,853
0.59
%
Time deposits
2,866,746
2,543
0.35
%
3,380,582
3,415
0.41
%
6,519,852
17,701
1.08
%
Total interest bearing deposits
19,459,356
14,273
0.29
%
19,991,764
17,316
0.35
%
19,984,735
37,681
0.75
%
Federal funds purchased
70,054
15
0.08
%
—
—
—
%
53,587
14
0.10
%
FHLB and PPPLF borrowings
2,647,314
15,678
2.35
%
2,873,922
16,922
2.36
%
4,117,181
20,146
1.95
%
Notes and other borrowings
721,638
9,257
5.13
%
721,753
9,252
5.13
%
722,271
9,252
5.12
%
Total interest bearing liabilities
22,898,362
39,223
0.68
%
23,587,439
43,490
0.74
%
24,877,774
67,093
1.07
%
Non-interest bearing demand deposits
8,912,960
8,163,879
6,186,718
Other non-interest bearing liabilities
752,774
851,044
803,498
Total liabilities
32,564,096
32,602,362
31,867,990
Stockholders' equity
3,203,740
3,131,466
2,822,776
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
35,767,836
$
35,733,828
$
34,690,766
Net interest income
$
199,124
$
202,395
$
191,968
Interest rate spread
2.11
%
2.14
%
2.06
%
Net interest margin
2.33
%
2.37
%
2.32
%
---------------------
(1)
On a tax-equivalent basis where applicable
(2)
Annualized
(3)
At fair value except for securities held to maturity
BANKUNITED, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
AVERAGE BALANCES AND YIELDS
(Dollars in thousands)
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2021
2020
Average
Balance
Interest (1)
Yield/
Rate (1)(2)
Average
Balance
Interest (1)
Yield/
Rate (1)(2)
Assets:
Interest earning assets:
Loans
$
23,139,389
$
612,756
3.54
%
$
23,278,042
$
668,187
3.83
%
Investment securities (3)
9,792,350
116,464
1.59
%
8,501,513
153,987
2.42
%
Other interest earning assets
1,063,476
4,613
0.58
%
654,623
7,950
1.62
%
Total interest earning assets
33,995,215
733,833
2.88
%
32,434,178
830,124
3.42
%
Allowance for credit losses
(213,352)
(222,085)
Non-interest earning assets
1,771,639
1,874,709
Total assets
$
35,553,502
$
34,086,802
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:
Interest bearing liabilities:
Interest bearing demand deposits
$
3,017,301
7,069
0.31
%
$
2,475,388
15,808
0.85
%
Savings and money market deposits
13,299,066
33,463
0.34
%
10,509,559
71,056
0.90
%
Time deposits
3,520,674
13,433
0.51
%
7,040,101
83,826
1.59
%
Total interest bearing deposits
19,837,041
53,965
0.36
%
20,025,048
170,690
1.14
%
Federal funds purchased
26,245
17
0.09
%
89,033
412
0.62
%
FHLB and PPPLF borrowings
2,863,093
50,158
2.34
%
4,496,407
66,284
1.97
%
Notes and other borrowings
721,897
27,762
5.13
%
548,851
20,711
5.03
%
Total interest bearing liabilities
23,448,276
131,902
0.75
%
25,159,339
258,097
1.37
%
Non-interest bearing demand deposits
8,194,570
5,292,702
Other non-interest bearing liabilities
783,618
791,057
Total liabilities
32,426,464
31,243,098
Stockholders' equity
3,127,038
2,843,704
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
35,553,502
$
34,086,802
Net interest income
$
601,931
$
572,027
Interest rate spread
2.13
%
2.05
%
Net interest margin
2.36
%
2.35
%
---------------------
(1)
On a tax-equivalent basis where applicable
(2)
Annualized
(3)
At fair value except for securities held to maturity
BANKUNITED, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE
(In thousands except share and per share amounts)
Three Months Ended September 30,
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Basic earnings per common share:
Numerator:
Net income
$
86,941
$
66,559
$
289,729
$
112,116
Distributed and undistributed earnings allocated to participating securities
(1,112)
(2,896)
(3,701)
(4,816)
Income allocated to common stockholders for basic earnings per common share
$
85,829
$
63,663
$
286,028
$
107,300
Denominator:
Weighted average common shares outstanding
92,053,714
92,405,239
92,787,824
92,918,030
Less average unvested stock awards
(1,208,304)
(1,183,564)
(1,218,416)
(1,164,317)
Weighted average shares for basic earnings per common share
90,845,410
91,221,675
91,569,408
91,753,713
Basic earnings per common share
$
0.94
$
0.70
$
3.12
$
1.17
Diluted earnings per common share:
Numerator:
Income allocated to common stockholders for basic earnings per common share
$
85,829
$
63,663
$
286,028
$
107,300
Adjustment for earnings reallocated from participating securities
2
4
5
3
Income used in calculating diluted earnings per common share
$
85,831
$
63,667
$
286,033
$
107,303
Denominator:
Weighted average shares for basic earnings per common share
90,845,410
91,221,675
91,569,408
91,753,713
Dilutive effect of stock options and certain shared-based awards
182,448
171,054
152,675
142,008
Weighted average shares for diluted earnings per common share
91,027,858
91,392,729
91,722,083
91,895,721
Diluted earnings per common share
$
0.94
$
0.70
$
3.12
$
1.17
BANKUNITED, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
SELECTED RATIOS
Three Months Ended September 30,
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Financial ratios (4)
Return on average assets
0.96
%
0.76
%
1.09
%
0.44
%
Return on average stockholders’ equity
10.8
%
9.4
%
12.4
%
5.3
%
Net interest margin (3)
2.33
%
2.32
%
2.36
%
2.35
%
September 30, 2021
December 31, 2020
Asset quality ratios
Non-performing loans to total loans (1)(5)
1.21
%
1.02
%
Non-performing assets to total assets (2)(5)
0.80
%
0.71
%
Allowance for credit losses to total loans
0.70
%
1.08
%
Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans (1)(5)
57.69
%
105.26
%
Net charge-offs to average loans (4)
0.19
%
0.26
%
--------------------
(1)
We define non-performing loans to include non-accrual loans and loans other than purchased credit deteriorated and government insured residential loans that are past due 90 days or more and still accruing. Contractually delinquent purchased credit deteriorated and government insured residential loans on which interest continues to be accrued are excluded from non-performing loans.
(2)
Non-performing assets include non-performing loans, OREO and other repossessed assets.
(3)
On a tax-equivalent basis.
(4)
Annualized for the three and nine month periods.
(5)
Non-performing loans and assets include the guaranteed portion of non-accrual SBA loans totaling $49.1 million or 0.22% of total loans and 0.14% of total assets, at September 30, 2021; and $51.3 million or 0.22% of total loans and 0.15% of total assets, at December 31, 2020.
September 30, 2021
December 31, 2020
Required to be
Considered Well
Capitalized
BankUnited, Inc.
BankUnited, N.A.
BankUnited, Inc.
BankUnited, N.A.
Capital ratios
Tier 1 leverage
8.6
%
9.6
%
8.6
%
9.5
%
5.0
%
Common Equity Tier 1 ("CET1") risk-based capital
13.4
%
14.9
%
12.6
%
13.9
%
6.5
%
Total risk-based capital
15.3
%
15.4
%
14.7
%
14.8
%
10.0
%
On a fully-phased in basis with respect to the adoption of CECL, the Company's and the Bank's CET1 risk-based capital ratios would have been 13.3% and 14.8%, respectively, at September 30, 2021.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
ACL to total loans, excluding government insured residential loans, PPP loans and MWL is a non-GAAP financial measure. Management believes this measure is relevant to understanding the adequacy of the ACL coverage, excluding the impact of loans which carry nominal or no reserves. Disclosure of this non-GAAP financial measure also provides a meaningful basis for comparison to other financial institutions. The following table reconciles the non-GAAP financial measurement of ACL to total loans, excluding government insured residential loans, PPP loans and MWL to the comparable GAAP financial measurement of ACL to total loans at the dates indicated (dollars in thousands):
September 30, 2021
June 30, 2021
December 31, 2020
Total loans (GAAP)
$
22,807,969
$
22,885,074
$
23,866,042
Less: Government insured residential loans
1,913,497
1,863,723
1,419,074
Less: PPP loans
332,548
491,960
781,811
Less: MWL
877,006
1,018,267
1,259,408
Total loans, excluding government insured residential loans, PPP loans and MWL (non-GAAP)
$
19,684,918
$
19,511,124
$
20,405,749
ACL
$
159,615
$
175,642
$
257,323
ACL to total loans (GAAP)
0.70
%
0.77
%
1.08
%
ACL to total loans, excluding government insured residential loans, PPP loans and MWL (non-GAAP)
0.81
%
0.90
%
1.26
%
Tangible book value per common share is a non-GAAP financial measure. Management believes this measure is relevant to understanding the capital position and performance of the Company. Disclosure of this non-GAAP financial measure also provides a meaningful basis for comparison to other financial institutions as it is a metric commonly used in the banking industry. The following table reconciles the non-GAAP financial measurement of tangible book value per common share to the comparable GAAP financial measurement of book value per common share at the dates indicated (in thousands except share and per share data):