BankUnited, Inc. : Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results

BankUnited, Inc. (the "Company") (NYSE: BKU) today announced financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. "The Company delivered a solid quarter. We're pleased by our continued progress in improving the deposit book and in the positive direction of credit trends" said Rajinder Singh, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. For the quarter ended September 30, 2021, the Company reported net income of $86.9 million, or $0.94 per diluted share, compared to $104.0 million or $1.11 per diluted share for the immediately preceding quarter ended June 30, 2021 and $66.6 million, or $0.70 per diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. For the nine months ended September 30, 2021, the Company reported net income of $289.7 million, or $3.12 per diluted share, compared to $112.1 million, or $1.17 per diluted share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2020. On an annualized basis, earnings for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 generated a return on average stockholders' equity of 12.4% and a return on average assets of 1.09%. Financial Highlights Net interest income decreased by $3.2 million compared to the immediately preceding quarter ended June 30, 2021 and increased by $7.6 million compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2020. The net interest margin, calculated on a tax-equivalent basis, was 2.33% for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 compared to 2.37% for the immediately preceding quarter and 2.32% for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. The net interest margin was impacted by pressure on earning asset yields, in part resulting from lower than expected commercial loan growth for the quarter, leading to continued deployment of liquidity into securities. Lower recognition of PPP fees also had an impact.

As expected, the average cost of total deposits continued to decline, dropping by 0.05% to 0.20% for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 from 0.25% for the immediately preceding quarter ended June 30, 2021, and 0.57% for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. On a spot basis, the average annual percentage yield ("APY") on total deposits declined to 0.19% at September 30, 2021 from 0.22% at June 30, 2021 and 0.36% at December 31, 2020.

Non-interest bearing demand deposits grew by $324 million during the quarter ended September 30, 2021 while average non-interest bearing demand deposits grew by $749 million compared to the immediately preceding quarter. Average non-interest bearing demand deposits grew by $2.7 billion compared to the third quarter of the prior year. At September 30, 2021, non-interest bearing demand deposits represented 33% of total deposits, compared to 25% of total deposits at December 31, 2020.

Total deposits declined by $493 million during the quarter ended September 30, 2021, as the Company continues to execute on a strategy focused on improving the quality of the deposit base rather than on growth in total deposits. Money market and savings deposits declined by $1.1 billion in the third quarter. The majority of this decline was attributable to reductions in accounts that management believes will be more price sensitive in a rising rate environment.

For the quarter ended September 30, 2021, the Company recorded a recovery of credit losses of $(11.8) million compared to a recovery of $(27.5) million for the immediately preceding quarter ended June 30, 2021 and a provision for credit losses of $29.2 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. For the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, the provision for (recovery of) credit losses was $(67.4) million and $180.1 million, respectively. Year over year volatility in the provision related to the expected economic impact of the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and subsequent recovery in 2021.

As expected, as the economy emerges from the COVID-19 crisis and our borrowers' operating results improve, criticized and classified loans continued to decline. During the quarter ended September 30, 2021, total criticized and classified loans declined by $240 million. The ratio of non-performing loans to total loans declined to 1.21% at September 30, 2021 from 1.28% at June 30, 2021.

Loans currently under short-term deferral totaled $17 million and loans modified under the CARES Act totaled $267 million for a total of $285 million at September 30, 2021, down from a total of $497 million at June 30, 2021.

Total loans and operating lease equipment, excluding the runoff of PPP loans, grew by $74 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.

Book value per common share and tangible book value per common share continued to accrete, increasing to $34.39 and $33.53, respectively, at September 30, 2021 from $33.91 and $33.08, respectively, at June 30, 2021 and $32.05 and $31.22, respectively at December 31, 2020.

During the quarter ended September 30, 2021, the Company repurchased approximately 3.2 million shares of its common stock for an aggregate purchase price of $129.4 million, at a weighted average price of $40.62 per share.

On October 20, 2021, the Company's Board of Directors authorized the repurchase of up to an additional $150 million in shares of its outstanding common stock. Loans and Leases A comparison of loan and lease portfolio composition at the dates indicated follows (dollars in thousands): September 30, 2021 June 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 Residential and other consumer loans $ 7,827,224 34.3 % $ 7,076,274 30.9 % $ 6,348,222 26.6 % Multi-family 1,181,935 5.2 % 1,256,711 5.5 % 1,639,201 6.9 % Non-owner occupied commercial real estate 4,537,078 19.9 % 4,724,183 20.7 % 4,963,273 20.8 % Construction and land 163,988 0.7 % 218,634 1.0 % 293,307 1.2 % Owner occupied commercial real estate 2,012,376 8.8 % 1,960,900 8.6 % 2,000,770 8.4 % Commercial and industrial 4,166,914 18.3 % 4,205,795 18.4 % 4,447,383 18.6 % PPP 332,548 1.5 % 491,960 2.1 % 781,811 3.3 % Pinnacle 932,865 4.1 % 1,046,537 4.6 % 1,107,386 4.6 % Bridge - franchise finance 396,589 1.7 % 463,874 2.0 % 549,733 2.3 % Bridge - equipment finance 379,446 1.7 % 421,939 1.8 % 475,548 2.0 % Mortgage warehouse lending ("MWL") 877,006 3.8 % 1,018,267 4.4 % 1,259,408 5.3 % $ 22,807,969 100.0 % $ 22,885,074 100.0 % $ 23,866,042 100.0 % Operating lease equipment, net $ 659,935 $ 667,935 $ 663,517 Residential continues to be an area of strength; residential and other consumer loans grew by $751 million during the quarter ended September 30, 2021. GNMA early buyout loans grew by $50 million, totaling $1.9 billion at September 30, 2021. The majority of commercial portfolio segments showed net declines for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 as payoffs outpaced production. Commercial real estate portfolio segments in the aggregate declined by $317 million while commercial and industrial loans, including owner-occupied commercial real estate, remained relatively flat, growing by $13 million. Balances for Pinnacle, Bridge and mortgage warehouse declined by $114 million, $110 million and $141 million, respectively. The decrease in multifamily loans was largely attributable to $76 million of runoff in the New York portfolio. PPP loans declined by $159 million during the quarter ended September 30, 2021, due to forgiveness of first draw program loans. Asset Quality and the Allowance for Credit Losses The following table presents information about non-performing loans, loans on deferral and CARES Act modifications at September 30, 2021 (dollars in thousands): Non-Performing

Loans Currently Under Short-

Term Deferral CARES Act Modification Residential and other consumer (1) $ 33,161 $ 17,439 $ 23,012 Commercial: CRE by Property Type: Retail 18,678 — 15,874 Hotel 22,043 — 81,632 Office 5,260 — — Multi-family 11,018 — 7,317 Other 7,193 — — Owner occupied commercial real estate 22,192 — 15,775 Commercial and industrial 125,550 — 95,871 Bridge - franchise finance 31,569 — 27,717 Total commercial 243,503 — 244,186 Total $ 276,664 $ 17,439 $ 267,198 ------------ (1) Excludes government insured residential loans. In the table above, "currently under short-term deferral" refers to loans subject to a 90-day payment deferral at September 30, 2021 and "CARES Act modification" refers to loans subject to longer-term modifications that, were it not for the provisions of the CARES Act, would likely have been reported as TDRs. Non-performing loans may include some loans that have been modified under the CARES Act. Non-performing loans totaled $276.7 million or 1.21% of total loans at September 30, 2021, compared to $292.7 million or 1.28% of total loans at June 30, 2021 and $244.5 million or 1.02% of total loans at December 31, 2020. Non-performing loans included $49.1 million, $47.7 million and $51.3 million of the guaranteed portion of SBA loans on non-accrual status, representing 0.22%, 0.21% and 0.22% of total loans at September 30, 2021, June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively. The following table presents criticized and classified commercial loans at the dates indicated (in thousands): September 30, 2021 June 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 Special mention $ 153,373 $ 138,064 $ 711,516 Substandard - accruing 1,432,801 1,684,666 1,758,654 Substandard - non-accruing 227,055 229,646 203,758 Doubtful 16,447 17,332 11,867 Total $ 1,829,676 $ 2,069,708 $ 2,685,795 The following table presents the ACL at the dates indicated, related ACL coverage ratios and net charge-off rates for the quarters ended September 30, 2021 and June 30, 2021 and the year ended December 31, 2020 (dollars in thousands): ACL ACL to Total Loans

(1) ACL to Non-

Performing Loans Net Charge-offs to

Average Loans (2) December 31, 2020 $ 257,323 1.08 % 105.26 % 0.26 % June 30, 2021 $ 175,642 0.77 % 60.02 % 0.24 % September 30, 2021 $ 159,615 0.70 % 57.69 % 0.19 % ------------ (1) ACL to total loans, excluding government insured residential loans, PPP loans and MWL, which carry nominal or no reserves, was 0.81%, 0.90% and 1.26% at September 30, 2021, June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively. (2) Annualized for the periods ended June 30, 2021 and September 30, 2021. The ACL at September 30, 2021 represents management's estimate of lifetime expected credit losses given our assessment of historical data, current conditions and a reasonable and supportable economic forecast as of the balance sheet date. The estimate was informed by Moody's economic scenarios published in September 2021, economic information provided by additional sources, information about borrower financial condition and collateral values, data reflecting the impact of recent events on individual borrowers and other relevant information. For the quarter ended September 30, 2021, the Company recorded a recovery of credit losses of $(11.8) million, which included a recovery of $(11.6) million related to funded loans and an insignificant amount related to unfunded loan commitments and accrued interest receivable. The most significant factors contributing to the recovery of the provision for credit losses and corresponding reduction in the ACL for the quarter included declines in commercial loan balances and the accompanying shift in portfolio composition to residential loans which generally carry lower reserves, reductions in certain qualitative factors and an improving economic forecast. Improved borrower financial performance as reflected in the reduction in criticized and classified assets also contributed to the reduction in the ACL. The following table summarizes the activity in the ACL for the periods indicated (in thousands): Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Beginning balance $ 175,642 $ 266,123 $ 257,323 $ 108,671 Cumulative effect of adoption of CECL — — — 27,305 Balance after adoption of CECL 175,642 266,123 257,323 135,976 Provision (recovery) (11,554) 27,646 (65,523) 181,095 Net charge-offs (4,473) (19,641) (32,185) (42,943) Ending balance $ 159,615 $ 274,128 $ 159,615 $ 274,128 Net interest income Net interest income for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 was $195.1 million compared to $198.3 million for the immediately preceding quarter ended June 30, 2021 and $187.5 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. Interest income decreased by $7.5 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 compared to the immediately preceding quarter, and by $20.2 million compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2020. Interest expense decreased by $4.3 million compared to the immediately preceding quarter and by $27.9 million compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2020. Decreases in interest income resulted from turnover of the loan and investment portfolios at lower prevailing rates, as well as a decline in average loans. Declines in interest expense reflected the impact of our strategy focused on lowering the cost of deposits and improving the deposit mix, runoff and repricing of deposits generated in a higher rate environment, and declines in average interest bearing liabilities. The Company’s net interest margin, calculated on a tax-equivalent basis, decreased by 0.04% to 2.33% for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, from 2.37% for the immediately preceding quarter ended June 30, 2021. Offsetting factors impacting the net interest margin for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 included: The average rate paid on interest bearing deposits decreased to 0.29% for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, from 0.35% for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. This decline reflected continued initiatives taken to lower rates paid on deposits, including the re-pricing of term deposits.

The tax-equivalent yield on investment securities decreased to 1.49% for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 from 1.56% for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. This decrease resulted from the impact of purchases of lower-yielding securities coupled with amortization, maturities and prepayment of securities purchased in a higher rate environment. Accounting adjustments related to faster prepayment speeds of securities purchased at a premium negatively impacted the yield on investment securities for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 by approximately 0.06%.

The tax-equivalent yield on loans decreased to 3.45% for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, from 3.59% for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. Accelerated amortization of origination fees on PPP loans that were partially or fully forgiven during the quarter impacted the yield on loans by approximately 0.03% for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, compared to 0.11% for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. Factoring out the impact of accelerated amortization of PPP origination fees, the yield on loans for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 decreased by 0.06% compared to the immediately preceding quarter. This decrease is mainly the result of growth in the residential portfolio at average yields lower than our commercial loan segments.

Book value per common share and tangible book value per common share continued to accrete, increasing to $34.39 and $33.53, respectively, at September 30, 2021 from $33.91 and $33.08, respectively, at June 30, 2021 and $32.05 and $31.22, respectively at December 31, 2020.

During the quarter ended September 30, 2021, the Company repurchased approximately 3.2 million shares of its common stock for an aggregate purchase price of $129.4 million, at a weighted average price of $40.62 per share.

On October 20, 2021, the Company's Board of Directors authorized the repurchase of up to an additional $150 million in shares of its outstanding common stock. Loans and Leases A comparison of loan and lease portfolio composition at the dates indicated follows (dollars in thousands): September 30, 2021 June 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 Residential and other consumer loans $ 7,827,224 34.3 % $ 7,076,274 30.9 % $ 6,348,222 26.6 % Multi-family 1,181,935 5.2 % 1,256,711 5.5 % 1,639,201 6.9 % Non-owner occupied commercial real estate 4,537,078 19.9 % 4,724,183 20.7 % 4,963,273 20.8 % Construction and land 163,988 0.7 % 218,634 1.0 % 293,307 1.2 % Owner occupied commercial real estate 2,012,376 8.8 % 1,960,900 8.6 % 2,000,770 8.4 % Commercial and industrial 4,166,914 18.3 % 4,205,795 18.4 % 4,447,383 18.6 % PPP 332,548 1.5 % 491,960 2.1 % 781,811 3.3 % Pinnacle 932,865 4.1 % 1,046,537 4.6 % 1,107,386 4.6 % Bridge - franchise finance 396,589 1.7 % 463,874 2.0 % 549,733 2.3 % Bridge - equipment finance 379,446 1.7 % 421,939 1.8 % 475,548 2.0 % Mortgage warehouse lending ("MWL") 877,006 3.8 % 1,018,267 4.4 % 1,259,408 5.3 % $ 22,807,969 100.0 % $ 22,885,074 100.0 % $ 23,866,042 100.0 % Operating lease equipment, net $ 659,935 $ 667,935 $ 663,517 Residential continues to be an area of strength; residential and other consumer loans grew by $751 million during the quarter ended September 30, 2021. GNMA early buyout loans grew by $50 million, totaling $1.9 billion at September 30, 2021. The majority of commercial portfolio segments showed net declines for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 as payoffs outpaced production. Commercial real estate portfolio segments in the aggregate declined by $317 million while commercial and industrial loans, including owner-occupied commercial real estate, remained relatively flat, growing by $13 million. Balances for Pinnacle, Bridge and mortgage warehouse declined by $114 million, $110 million and $141 million, respectively. The decrease in multifamily loans was largely attributable to $76 million of runoff in the New York portfolio. PPP loans declined by $159 million during the quarter ended September 30, 2021, due to forgiveness of first draw program loans. Asset Quality and the Allowance for Credit Losses The following table presents information about non-performing loans, loans on deferral and CARES Act modifications at September 30, 2021 (dollars in thousands): Non-Performing

2021 December 31,

2020 ASSETS Cash and due from banks: Non-interest bearing $ 17,973 $ 20,233 Interest bearing 489,049 377,483 Cash and cash equivalents 507,022 397,716 Investment securities (including securities recorded at fair value of $10,319,691 and $9,166,683) 10,329,691 9,176,683 Non-marketable equity securities 155,584 195,865 Loans held for sale — 24,676 Loans 22,807,969 23,866,042 Allowance for credit losses (159,615) (257,323) Loans, net 22,648,354 23,608,719 Bank owned life insurance 308,912 294,629 Operating lease equipment, net 659,935 663,517 Goodwill 77,637 77,637 Other assets 619,136 571,051 Total assets $ 35,306,271 $ 35,010,493 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Liabilities: Demand deposits: Non-interest bearing $ 9,158,281 $ 7,008,838 Interest bearing 3,268,709 3,020,039 Savings and money market 12,460,507 12,659,740 Time 3,228,776 4,807,199 Total deposits 28,116,273 27,495,816 Federal funds purchased 199,000 180,000 FHLB advances 2,431,014 3,122,999 Notes and other borrowings 721,527 722,495 Other liabilities 741,783 506,171 Total liabilities 32,209,597 32,027,481 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity: Common stock, par value $0.01 per share, 400,000,000 shares authorized; 90,049,326 and 93,067,500 shares issued and outstanding 900 931 Paid-in capital 885,873 1,017,518 Retained earnings 2,239,963 2,013,715 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (30,062) (49,152) Total stockholders' equity 3,096,674 2,983,012 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 35,306,271 $ 35,010,493 BANKUNITED, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME - UNAUDITED (In thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2021 2021 2020 2021 2020 Interest income: Loans $ 194,689 $ 202,520 $ 208,646 $ 602,544 $ 656,943 Investment securities 38,243 37,674 44,604 114,418 151,596 Other 1,413 1,607 1,322 4,613 7,950 Total interest income 234,345 241,801 254,572 721,575 816,489 Interest expense: Deposits 14,273 17,316 37,681 53,965 170,690 Borrowings 24,950 26,174 29,412 77,937 87,407 Total interest expense 39,223 43,490 67,093 131,902 258,097 Net interest income before provision for credit losses 195,122 198,311 187,479 589,673 558,392 Provision for (recovery of) credit losses (11,842) (27,534) 29,232 (67,365) 180,074 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 206,964 225,845 158,247 657,038 378,318 Non-interest income: Deposit service charges and fees 5,553 5,417 4,040 15,870 11,927 Gain on sale of loans, net 1,403 2,234 2,953 5,391 10,745 Gain (loss) on investment securities, net (664) 4,155 7,181 5,856 10,564 Lease financing 13,212 13,522 13,934 39,222 45,565 Other non-interest income 5,974 7,429 8,184 22,192 19,140 Total non-interest income 25,478 32,757 36,292 88,531 97,941 Non-interest expense: Employee compensation and benefits 57,224 56,459 48,448 172,971 156,212 Occupancy and equipment 11,760 11,492 12,170 35,127 36,440 Deposit insurance expense 3,552 4,222 5,886 15,224 15,095 Professional fees 2,312 2,139 2,436 6,363 8,771 Technology and telecommunications 16,687 16,851 15,435 49,279 42,056 Depreciation of operating lease equipment 12,944 12,834 12,315 37,995 37,137 Other non-interest expense 13,563 14,455 11,937 42,756 38,154 Total non-interest expense 118,042 118,452 108,627 359,715 333,865 Income before income taxes 114,400 140,150 85,912 385,854 142,394 Provision for income taxes 27,459 36,176 19,353 96,125 30,278 Net income $ 86,941 $ 103,974 $ 66,559 $ 289,729 $ 112,116 Earnings per common share, basic $ 0.94 $ 1.12 $ 0.70 $ 3.12 $ 1.17 Earnings per common share, diluted $ 0.94 $ 1.11 $ 0.70 $ 3.12 $ 1.17 BANKUNITED, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES AVERAGE BALANCES AND YIELDS (Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended

September 30, 2021 Three Months Ended

June 30, 2021 Three Months Ended

September 30, 2020 Average

Balance Interest (1) Yield/

Rate (1)(2) Average

Balance Interest (1) Yield/

Rate (1)(2) Average

Balance Interest (1) Yield/

Rate (1)(2) Assets: Interest earning assets: Loans $ 22,879,654 $ 197,995 3.45 % $ 22,996,564 $ 205,940 3.59 % $ 23,447,514 $ 212,388 3.61 % Investment securities (3) 10,452,255 38,939 1.49 % 9,839,422 38,338 1.56 % 9,065,478 45,351 2.00 % Other interest earning assets 750,700 1,413 0.75 % 1,380,317 1,607 0.47 % 552,515 1,322 0.95 % Total interest earning assets 34,082,609 238,347 2.79 % 34,216,303 245,885 2.88 % 33,065,507 259,061 3.13 % Allowance for credit losses (171,381) (215,151) (272,464) Non-interest earning assets 1,856,608 1,732,676 1,897,723 Total assets $ 35,767,836 $ 35,733,828 $ 34,690,766 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity: Interest bearing liabilities: Interest bearing demand deposits $ 3,038,038 $ 1,701 0.22 % $ 3,069,945 $ 2,594 0.34 % $ 2,800,421 $ 4,127 0.59 % Savings and money market deposits 13,554,572 10,029 0.29 % 13,541,237 11,307 0.33 % 10,664,462 15,853 0.59 % Time deposits 2,866,746 2,543 0.35 % 3,380,582 3,415 0.41 % 6,519,852 17,701 1.08 % Total interest bearing deposits 19,459,356 14,273 0.29 % 19,991,764 17,316 0.35 % 19,984,735 37,681 0.75 % Federal funds purchased 70,054 15 0.08 % — — — % 53,587 14 0.10 % FHLB and PPPLF borrowings 2,647,314 15,678 2.35 % 2,873,922 16,922 2.36 % 4,117,181 20,146 1.95 % Notes and other borrowings 721,638 9,257 5.13 % 721,753 9,252 5.13 % 722,271 9,252 5.12 % Total interest bearing liabilities 22,898,362 39,223 0.68 % 23,587,439 43,490 0.74 % 24,877,774 67,093 1.07 % Non-interest bearing demand deposits 8,912,960 8,163,879 6,186,718 Other non-interest bearing liabilities 752,774 851,044 803,498 Total liabilities 32,564,096 32,602,362 31,867,990 Stockholders' equity 3,203,740 3,131,466 2,822,776 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 35,767,836 $ 35,733,828 $ 34,690,766 Net interest income $ 199,124 $ 202,395 $ 191,968 Interest rate spread 2.11 % 2.14 % 2.06 % Net interest margin 2.33 % 2.37 % 2.32 % --------------------- (1) On a tax-equivalent basis where applicable (2) Annualized (3) At fair value except for securities held to maturity BANKUNITED, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES AVERAGE BALANCES AND YIELDS (Dollars in thousands) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 2020 Average

Balance Interest (1) Yield/

Rate (1)(2) Average

Balance Interest (1) Yield/

Rate (1)(2) Assets: Interest earning assets: Loans $ 23,139,389 $ 612,756 3.54 % $ 23,278,042 $ 668,187 3.83 % Investment securities (3) 9,792,350 116,464 1.59 % 8,501,513 153,987 2.42 % Other interest earning assets 1,063,476 4,613 0.58 % 654,623 7,950 1.62 % Total interest earning assets 33,995,215 733,833 2.88 % 32,434,178 830,124 3.42 % Allowance for credit losses (213,352) (222,085) Non-interest earning assets 1,771,639 1,874,709 Total assets $ 35,553,502 $ 34,086,802 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity: Interest bearing liabilities: Interest bearing demand deposits $ 3,017,301 7,069 0.31 % $ 2,475,388 15,808 0.85 % Savings and money market deposits 13,299,066 33,463 0.34 % 10,509,559 71,056 0.90 % Time deposits 3,520,674 13,433 0.51 % 7,040,101 83,826 1.59 % Total interest bearing deposits 19,837,041 53,965 0.36 % 20,025,048 170,690 1.14 % Federal funds purchased 26,245 17 0.09 % 89,033 412 0.62 % FHLB and PPPLF borrowings 2,863,093 50,158 2.34 % 4,496,407 66,284 1.97 % Notes and other borrowings 721,897 27,762 5.13 % 548,851 20,711 5.03 % Total interest bearing liabilities 23,448,276 131,902 0.75 % 25,159,339 258,097 1.37 % Non-interest bearing demand deposits 8,194,570 5,292,702 Other non-interest bearing liabilities 783,618 791,057 Total liabilities 32,426,464 31,243,098 Stockholders' equity 3,127,038 2,843,704 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 35,553,502 $ 34,086,802 Net interest income $ 601,931 $ 572,027 Interest rate spread 2.13 % 2.05 % Net interest margin 2.36 % 2.35 % --------------------- (1) On a tax-equivalent basis where applicable (2) Annualized (3) At fair value except for securities held to maturity BANKUNITED, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE (In thousands except share and per share amounts) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Basic earnings per common share: Numerator: Net income $ 86,941 $ 66,559 $ 289,729 $ 112,116 Distributed and undistributed earnings allocated to participating securities (1,112) (2,896) (3,701) (4,816) Income allocated to common stockholders for basic earnings per common share $ 85,829 $ 63,663 $ 286,028 $ 107,300 Denominator: Weighted average common shares outstanding 92,053,714 92,405,239 92,787,824 92,918,030 Less average unvested stock awards (1,208,304) (1,183,564) (1,218,416) (1,164,317) Weighted average shares for basic earnings per common share 90,845,410 91,221,675 91,569,408 91,753,713 Basic earnings per common share $ 0.94 $ 0.70 $ 3.12 $ 1.17 Diluted earnings per common share: Numerator: Income allocated to common stockholders for basic earnings per common share $ 85,829 $ 63,663 $ 286,028 $ 107,300 Adjustment for earnings reallocated from participating securities 2 4 5 3 Income used in calculating diluted earnings per common share $ 85,831 $ 63,667 $ 286,033 $ 107,303 Denominator: Weighted average shares for basic earnings per common share 90,845,410 91,221,675 91,569,408 91,753,713 Dilutive effect of stock options and certain shared-based awards 182,448 171,054 152,675 142,008 Weighted average shares for diluted earnings per common share 91,027,858 91,392,729 91,722,083 91,895,721 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.94 $ 0.70 $ 3.12 $ 1.17 BANKUNITED, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SELECTED RATIOS Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Financial ratios (4) Return on average assets 0.96 % 0.76 % 1.09 % 0.44 % Return on average stockholders’ equity 10.8 % 9.4 % 12.4 % 5.3 % Net interest margin (3) 2.33 % 2.32 % 2.36 % 2.35 % September 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 Asset quality ratios Non-performing loans to total loans (1)(5) 1.21 % 1.02 % Non-performing assets to total assets (2)(5) 0.80 % 0.71 % Allowance for credit losses to total loans 0.70 % 1.08 % Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans (1)(5) 57.69 % 105.26 % Net charge-offs to average loans (4) 0.19 % 0.26 % -------------------- (1) We define non-performing loans to include non-accrual loans and loans other than purchased credit deteriorated and government insured residential loans that are past due 90 days or more and still accruing. Contractually delinquent purchased credit deteriorated and government insured residential loans on which interest continues to be accrued are excluded from non-performing loans. (2) Non-performing assets include non-performing loans, OREO and other repossessed assets. (3) On a tax-equivalent basis. (4) Annualized for the three and nine month periods. (5) Non-performing loans and assets include the guaranteed portion of non-accrual SBA loans totaling $49.1 million or 0.22% of total loans and 0.14% of total assets, at September 30, 2021; and $51.3 million or 0.22% of total loans and 0.15% of total assets, at December 31, 2020. September 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 Required to be

Considered Well

Capitalized BankUnited, Inc. BankUnited, N.A. BankUnited, Inc. BankUnited, N.A. Capital ratios Tier 1 leverage 8.6 % 9.6 % 8.6 % 9.5 % 5.0 % Common Equity Tier 1 ("CET1") risk-based capital 13.4 % 14.9 % 12.6 % 13.9 % 6.5 % Total risk-based capital 15.3 % 15.4 % 14.7 % 14.8 % 10.0 % On a fully-phased in basis with respect to the adoption of CECL, the Company's and the Bank's CET1 risk-based capital ratios would have been 13.3% and 14.8%, respectively, at September 30, 2021. Non-GAAP Financial Measures ACL to total loans, excluding government insured residential loans, PPP loans and MWL is a non-GAAP financial measure. Management believes this measure is relevant to understanding the adequacy of the ACL coverage, excluding the impact of loans which carry nominal or no reserves. Disclosure of this non-GAAP financial measure also provides a meaningful basis for comparison to other financial institutions. The following table reconciles the non-GAAP financial measurement of ACL to total loans, excluding government insured residential loans, PPP loans and MWL to the comparable GAAP financial measurement of ACL to total loans at the dates indicated (dollars in thousands): September 30, 2021 June 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 Total loans (GAAP) $ 22,807,969 $ 22,885,074 $ 23,866,042 Less: Government insured residential loans 1,913,497 1,863,723 1,419,074 Less: PPP loans 332,548 491,960 781,811 Less: MWL 877,006 1,018,267 1,259,408 Total loans, excluding government insured residential loans, PPP loans and MWL (non-GAAP) $ 19,684,918 $ 19,511,124 $ 20,405,749 ACL $ 159,615 $ 175,642 $ 257,323 ACL to total loans (GAAP) 0.70 % 0.77 % 1.08 % ACL to total loans, excluding government insured residential loans, PPP loans and MWL (non-GAAP) 0.81 % 0.90 % 1.26 % Tangible book value per common share is a non-GAAP financial measure. Management believes this measure is relevant to understanding the capital position and performance of the Company. Disclosure of this non-GAAP financial measure also provides a meaningful basis for comparison to other financial institutions as it is a metric commonly used in the banking industry. The following table reconciles the non-GAAP financial measurement of tangible book value per common share to the comparable GAAP financial measurement of book value per common share at the dates indicated (in thousands except share and per share data): September 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 Total stockholders’ equity (GAAP) $ 3,096,674 $ 2,983,012 Less: goodwill 77,637 77,637 Tangible stockholders’ equity (non-GAAP) $ 3,019,037 $ 2,905,375 Common shares issued and outstanding 90,049,326 93,067,500 Book value per common share (GAAP) $ 34.39 $ 32.05 Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) $ 33.53 $ 31.22 View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211021005209/en/

