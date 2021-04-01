Log in
BANKUNITED, INC.

(BKU)
BankUnited, Inc. : to Announce First Quarter Results

04/01/2021 | 04:32pm EDT
BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE: BKU) announced today that financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 will be made public in a news release on Thursday, April 22, 2021 prior to the market opening.

A conference call to discuss quarterly results will be held at 9:00 a.m. ET that day with Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, Rajinder P. Singh, Chief Financial Officer, Leslie N. Lunak and Chief Operating Officer, Thomas M. Cornish.

The earnings release will be available on the Investor Relations page under About Us on www.bankunited.com prior to the call. Due to recent demand for conference call services, participants are encouraged to listen to the call via a live Internet webcast at www.ir.bankunited.com. The dial in telephone number for the call is (855) 798-3052 (domestic) or (234) 386-2812 (international). The name of the call is BankUnited, Inc. and the conference ID for the call is 7587207. A replay of the call will be available from 12:00 p.m. ET on April 22nd through 11:59 p.m. ET on April 29th by calling (855) 859-2056 (domestic) or (404) 537-3406 (international). The conference ID for the replay is 7587207. An archived webcast will also be available on the Investor Relations page of www.bankunited.com.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE: BKU), with total assets of $35.0 billion at December 31, 2020, is the bank holding company of BankUnited, N.A., a national bank headquartered in Miami Lakes, Florida that provides a full range of banking and related services to individual and corporate customers through banking centers located in the state of Florida and in the New York metropolitan area. BankUnited also offers certain commercial lending and deposit products through national platforms. For additional information, call (877) 779-2265 or visit www.BankUnited.com. BankUnited can be found on Facebook at facebook.com/BankUnited.Official and on Twitter @BankUnited.


© Business Wire 2021
