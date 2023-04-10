Advanced search
    BKU   US06652K1034

BANKUNITED, INC.

(BKU)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-04-06 pm EDT
21.49 USD   +2.92%
06:46aBankUnited, Inc. to Announce First Quarter Results
BU
04/05BankUnited Grows Corporate Banking Division in Florida
MT
04/05BankUnited Expands Corporate Banking Division in Florida
BU
BankUnited, Inc. to Announce First Quarter Results

04/10/2023 | 06:46am EDT
BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE: BKU) announced today that financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 will be made public in a news release on Tuesday, April 25, 2023 prior to the market opening.

A conference call to discuss quarterly results will be held at 9:00 a.m. ET that day with Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, Rajinder P. Singh, Chief Financial Officer, Leslie N. Lunak and Chief Operating Officer, Thomas M. Cornish. The earnings release and supplemental information will be available on BankUnited’s Investor Relations page prior to the call at https://ir.bankunited.com.

The live webcast can be accessed via the Event Calendar section of the Investor Relations page at https://ir.bankunited.com/event-calendar. The Company suggests participants to sign in at least 15 minutes in advance of the call.

To participate by telephone, participants will receive dial-in information and a unique PIN number upon completion of registration at https://register.vevent.com/register/BId759d8eca4204944ae8b5c726fc19e7c.

For those unable to join the live event, an archived webcast will be available in the Investor Relations page at https://ir.bankunited.com approximately two hours following the live webcast.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE: BKU), with total assets of $37.0 billion at December 31, 2023 is the bank holding company of BankUnited, N.A., a national bank headquartered in Miami Lakes, Florida that provides a full range of banking and related services to individual and corporate customers through banking centers located in the state of Florida, New York metropolitan area and Dallas, Texas and a comprehensive suite of wholesale products to customers through an Atlanta office focused on the Southeast region. BankUnited also offers certain commercial lending and deposit products through national platforms. For additional information, call (877) 779-2265 or visit www.BankUnited.com. BankUnited can be found on Facebook at facebook.com/BankUnited.Official and on Twitter @BankUnited.


All news about BANKUNITED, INC.
06:46aBankUnited, Inc. to Announce First Quarter Results
BU
04/05BankUnited Grows Corporate Banking Division in Florida
MT
04/05BankUnited Expands Corporate Banking Division in Florida
BU
04/05Wells Fargo Adjusts Price Target on BankUnited to $30 From $38, Maintains Equal-Weight ..
MT
03/30Goldman Sachs Cuts Price Target on BankUnited to $25 From $36, Maintains Sell Rating
MT
03/24RBC Cuts Price Target on BankUnited to $31 From $41, Maintains Sector Perform Rating
MT
03/15UBS Initiates Coverage on BankUnited With Neutral Rating, $25 Price Target
MT
02/24BankUnited Increases Dividend by 8% to $0.27 per Share; Payable April 28 to Shareholder..
MT
02/23BankUnited, Inc. Announces 8 Percent Increase in Quarterly Dividend
BU
02/23Bankunited, Inc. Announces Increase in Quarterly Dividend, Payable on April 28, 2023
CI
Analyst Recommendations on BANKUNITED, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 1 029 M - -
Net income 2023 250 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 6,26x
Yield 2023 4,85%
Capitalization 1 606 M 1 606 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,56x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,54x
Nbr of Employees 1 617
Free-Float 99,1%
Technical analysis trends BANKUNITED, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 21,49 $
Average target price 29,41 $
Spread / Average Target 36,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rajinder P. Singh Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Leslie N. Lunak Chief Financial Officer
Thomas M. Cornish Chief Operating Officer
Michael J. Dowling Independent Director
Tere Blanca Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANKUNITED, INC.-36.74%1 606
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-4.94%375 190
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED3.23%223 714
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-15.94%222 700
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION5.32%166 194
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-8.21%143 152
