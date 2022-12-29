Advanced search
    BKU   US06652K1034

BANKUNITED, INC.

(BKU)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-12-29 pm EST
33.50 USD   +0.24%
12/20BankUnited Keeps Quarterly Dividend at $0.25 a Share, Payable Jan. 31 to Stockholders as of Jan. 13
MT
12/20BankUnited, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend
BU
12/20BankUnited, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend, Payable on January 31, 2023
CI
BankUnited, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Results

12/29/2022 | 04:31pm EST
BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE: BKU) announced today that financial results for the quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 will be made public in a news release on Thursday, January 19, 2023 prior to the market opening.

A conference call to discuss quarterly results will be held at 9:00 a.m. ET that day with Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, Rajinder P. Singh, Chief Financial Officer, Leslie N. Lunak and Chief Operating Officer, Thomas M. Cornish. The earnings release and supplemental information will be available on BankUnited’s Investor Relations page prior to the call at https://ir.bankunited.com.

The live webcast can be accessed via the Event Calendar section of the Investor Relations page at https://ir.bankunited.com/event-calendar. The Company suggests participants to sign in at least 15 minutes in advance of the call.

To participate by telephone, participants will receive dial-in information and a unique PIN number upon completion of registration at https://register.vevent.com/register/BI9a423dcb6b32467695ab75bc2d26717e.

For those unable to join the live event, an archived webcast will be available in the Investor Relations page at https://ir.bankunited.com approximately two hours following the live webcast.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE: BKU), with total assets of $36.6 billion at September 30, 2022 is the bank holding company of BankUnited, N.A., a national bank headquartered in Miami Lakes, Florida that provides a full range of banking and related services to individual and corporate customers through banking centers located in the state of Florida, New York metropolitan area and Dallas, Texas and a comprehensive suite of wholesale products to customers through an Atlanta office focused on the Southeast region. BankUnited also offers certain commercial lending and deposit products through national platforms. For additional information, call (877) 779-2265 or visit www.BankUnited.com. BankUnited can be found on Facebook at facebook.com/BankUnited.Official and on Twitter @BankUnited.


12/16North American Morning Briefing: Investors Angst -2-
DJ
12/15Wells Fargo Downgrades BankUnited to Equalweight From Overweight, Cuts Price Target to ..
MT
12/13JPMorgan Trims Price Target on BankUnited to $32 From $35, Reiterates Underweight Ratin..
MT
11/10Insider Sell: Bankunited
MT
11/01BANKUNITED, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Resul..
AQ
10/24Wedbush Adjusts BankUnited's Price Target to $36 From $39, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
10/20Transcript : BankUnited, Inc., Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Oct 20, 2022
CI
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 001 M - -
Net income 2022 302 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 8,75x
Yield 2022 2,99%
Capitalization 2 582 M 2 582 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,58x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,39x
Nbr of Employees 1 480
Free-Float 99,2%
Rajinder P. Singh Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Leslie N. Lunak Chief Financial Officer
Thomas M. Cornish Chief Operating Officer
Michael J. Dowling Independent Director
Tere Blanca Independent Director
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANKUNITED, INC.-21.01%2 582
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-16.80%388 532
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-26.34%262 895
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-9.09%211 472
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-10.00%157 626
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-14.46%156 687