    BKU   US06652K1034

BANKUNITED, INC.

(BKU)
  Report
BankUnited : Q2 2021 Earnings Supplemental Information

07/22/2021 | 06:58am EDT
Q2 2021 - Supplemental

Information

July 22, 2021

Forward-Looking Statements

This presentation contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that reflect the current views of BankUnited, Inc. ("BankUnited," "BKU" or the "Company") with respect to, among other things, future events and financial performance. The Company generally identifies forward-looking statements by terminology such as "outlook," "believes," "expects," "potential," "continues," "may," "will," "could," "should," "seeks," "approximately," "predicts," "intends," "plans," "estimates," "anticipates," "forecasts" or the negative version of those words or other comparable words. Any forward-looking statements contained in this presentation are based on the historical performance of the Company and its subsidiaries or on the Company's current plans, estimates and expectations. The inclusion of this forward-looking information should not be regarded as a representation by the Company that the future plans, estimates or expectations contemplated by

the Company will be achieved. Such forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties and assumptions, including (without limitation) those relating to the Company's operations, financial results, financial condition, business prospects, growth strategy and liquidity, including as impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. If one or more of these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if the Company's underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, the Company's actual results may vary materially from those indicated in these statements. These factors should not be construed as exhaustive. The Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise. A number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements. Information on these factors can be found in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and any subsequent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q or Current Report on Form 8-K, which are available at the SEC's website (www.sec.gov).

2

Financial Highlights

Continued Strong Results; Positive Credit Trends

• EPS for the quarter of $1.11

• Annualized ROE for the 6 months ended June 30 of 13.2% and ROA of 1.15%

Operating results

• PPNR increased to $112.6 million, from $103.3 million linked quarter.

• Net interest income grew by $2 million linked quarter and $8 million compared to Q2 2020

• NIM relatively stable at 2.37% compared to 2.39% for the prior quarter; impacted by elevated

liquidity

• Recovery of credit losses of $(28) million reflecting an improving economic forecast

• Non-interest DDA grew by $869 million for the quarter

Continued

• Non-interest DDA now 31% of total deposits compared to 25% at 12/31/20

• Average non-interest DDA up $2.9 billion compared to Q2 2020

improvement in

• Average total cost of deposits continued to decline, to 0.25% for the quarter

deposit mix

• "Spot" APY on total deposits was 0.22% at June 30, 2021

Asset Quality

  • Total criticized and classified loans declined by $541 million or 21% during the quarter
  • Loans on short-term deferral and CARES Act Modifications totaled $497 million at June 30, 2021, down $265 million in total from March 31

Robust capital

levels

  • The Company's Board authorized the repurchase of up to an additional $150 million in shares of common stock
  • CET1 ratios of 13.5% at the holding company and 15.1% at the bank at June 30, 2021
  • Book value per share grew to $33.91 and tangible book value grew to $33.08 at June 30, 2021

4

Highlights from Second Quarter Earnings

Change From

($ in millions, except per share data)

Q2 21

Q1 21

Q2 20

Q1 21

Q2 20

Net Interest Income

$198

$196

$190

$2

$8

Provision for (Recovery of) Credit Losses

($28)

($28)

$25

$0

($53)

Total Non-interest Income

$33

$30

$38

$3

($5)

Total Non-interest Expense

$118

$123

$106

($5)

$12

Net Income

$104

$99

$77

$5

$27

EPS

$1.11

$1.06

$0.80

$0.05

$0.31

Pre-Provision, Net Revenue (PPNR)

(1)

$113

$103

$122

$10

($9)

Period-end Loans

$22,885

$23,361

$23,835

($476)

($950)

Period-endNon-interest DDA

$8,834

$7,966

$5,883

$869

$2,951

Period-end Deposits

$28,609

$27,732

$26,070

$877

$2,539

CET1

13.5%

13.2%

11.8%

0.3%

1.7%

Total Capital

15.4%

15.2%

13.9%

0.2%

1.5%

Yield on Loans

3.59%

3.58%

3.71%

0.01%

(0.12%)

Cost of Deposits

0.25%

0.33%

0.80%

(0.08%)

(0.55%)

Net Interest Margin

2.37%

2.39%

2.39%

(0.02%)

(0.02%)

Non-performing Assets to Total Assets

(2)

0.83%

0.67%

0.60%

0.16%

0.23%

Allowance for Credit Losses to Total

0.77%

0.95%

1.12%

(0.18%)

(0.35%)

Loans

Net Charge-offs to Average Loans

(3)

0.24%

0.17%

0.20%

0.07%

0.04%

Key Highlights

Improving economic forecast and reductions in criticized/classified loans

51% YoY non-interest DDA growth

10% YoY deposit growth, primarily from non-interest bearing

Spot APY on total deposits declined to 0.22% at June 30, 2021

Increase in NPA ratio attributable to one commercial relationship

  1. PPNR is a non-GAAP financial measure. See section entitled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" on page 31
  2. Includes guaranteed portion of non-accrual SBA loans.

(3) Annualized

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

BankUnited Inc. published this content on 22 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 July 2021 10:57:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 932 M - -
Net income 2021 337 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 10,7x
Yield 2021 2,35%
Capitalization 3 692 M 3 692 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,96x
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,76x
Nbr of Employees 1 480
Free-Float 99,2%
