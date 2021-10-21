Log in
BankUnited : Q3 2021 Earnings Supplemental Information

10/21/2021
Q3 2021 - Supplemental

Information

October 21, 2021

Forward-Looking Statements

This presentation contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that reflect the current views of BankUnited, Inc. ("BankUnited," "BKU" or the "Company") with respect to, among other things, future events and financial performance. The Company generally identifies forward-looking statements by terminology such as "outlook," "believes," "expects," "potential," "continues," "may," "will," "could," "should," "seeks," "approximately," "predicts," "intends," "plans," "estimates," "anticipates," "forecasts" or the negative version of those words or other comparable words. Any forward-looking statements contained in this presentation are based on the historical performance of the Company and its subsidiaries or on the Company's current plans, estimates and expectations. The inclusion of this forward-looking information should not be regarded

as a representation by the Company that the future plans, estimates or expectations contemplated by the Company will be achieved. Such forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties and assumptions, including (without limitations) those relating to the Company's operations, financial results, financial condition, business prospects, growth strategy and liquidity, including as impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. If one or more of these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if the Company's underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, the Company's actual results may vary materially from those indicated in these statements. These factors should not be construed as exhaustive. The Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise. A number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements. Information on these factors can be found in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and any subsequent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q or Current Report on Form 8-K, which are available at the SEC's website (www.sec.gov).

2

Financial Highlights

Strong Quarterly Results; Improving Credit Metrics

Operating results

  • EPS for the quarter of $0.94
  • Annualized ROE for the nine months ended September 30 of 12.4% and ROA of 1.09%
  • Net interest income declined by $3 million linked quarter, increased by $8 million compared to Q3 2020
  • NIM of 2.33% compared to 2.37% for the prior quarter, impacted by pressure on asset yields, reduced PPP fee recognition
  • Recovery of credit losses of $(11.8) million
  • Strong residential loan growth

Continued

improvement in

deposit mix

  • Non-interestDDA grew by $324 million for the quarter, improving to 33% of total deposits
  • Average non-interest DDA up $2.7 billion compared to Q3 2020
  • Average total cost of deposits declined to 0.20% for the quarter
  • "Spot" APY on total deposits was 0.19% at September 30, 2021

Asset Quality

  • Total criticized and classified loans declined by $240 million
  • Loans on short-term deferral and CARES Act Modifications down $212 million in total from June 30
  • NPAs declined; NPA ratio improved to 0.80% from 0.83%

Robust capital

levels

  • The Company's Board authorized the repurchase of up to an additional $150 million in shares of common stock. During Q3 2020, we repurchased $129 million of common stock.
  • CET1 ratios of 13.4% at the holding company and 14.9% at the bank at September 30, 2021
  • Book value per share grew to $34.39 and tangible book value grew to $33.53 at September 30, 2021.

4

Highlights from Third Quarter Earnings

Change From

($ in millions, except per share data)

Q3 21

Q2 21

Q3 20

Q2 21

Q3 20

Net Interest Income

$195

$198

$187

($3)

$8

Provision for (Recovery of) Credit Losses

($12)

($28)

$29

$16

($41)

Total Non-interest Income

$25

$33

$36

($7)

($11)

Total Non-interest Expense

$118

$118

$109

($0)

$9

Net Income

$87

$104

$67

($17)

$20

EPS

$0.94

$1.11

$0.70

($0.17)

$0.24

Pre-Provision, Net Revenue (PPNR)

(1)

$103

$113

$115

($10)

($13)

Period-end Loans

$22,808

$22,885

$23,779

($77)

($971)

Period-endNon-interest DDA

$9,158

$8,834

$6,790

$324

$2,369

Period-end Deposits

$28,116

$28,609

$26,597

($493)

$1,519

CET1

13.4%

13.5%

12.2%

(0.10%)

1.2%

Total Capital

15.3%

15.4%

14.3%

(0.10%)

1.0%

Yield on Loans

3.45%

3.59%

3.61%

(0.14%)

(0.16%)

Cost of Deposits

0.20%

0.25%

0.57%

(0.05%)

(0.37%)

Net Interest Margin

2.33%

2.37%

2.32%

(0.04%)

0.01%

Non-performing Assets to Total Assets

(2)

0.80%

0.83%

0.58%

(0.03%)

0.22%

Allowance for Credit Losses to Total

0.70%

0.77%

1.15%

(0.07%)

(0.45%)

Loans

Net Charge-offs to Average Loans

(3)

0.19%

0.24%

0.25%

(0.05%)

(0.06%)

Key Highlights

Primarily lower gains on investment securities

35% YoY non-interest DDA growth.

Spot APY on total deposits declined to 0.19% at September 30, 2021 Impacted by pressure on asset yields; lower PPP fee recognition

  1. PPNR is a non-GAAP financial measure. See section entitled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" on page 30
  2. Includes guaranteed portion of non-accrual SBA loans.

(3) Annualized

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

BankUnited Inc. published this content on 21 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 October 2021 10:53:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
