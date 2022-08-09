Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. BankUnited, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BKU   US06652K1034

BANKUNITED, INC.

(BKU)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-08-09 pm EDT
38.75 USD   +0.23%
08/02BANKUNITED, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
07/22Wedbush Lifts BankUnited's Price Target to $40 From $38, Citing 'Aggressive' Stock Repurchases, Net Interest Margin Growth; Neutral Rating Kept
MT
07/21TRANSCRIPT : BankUnited, Inc., Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Jul 21, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BankUnited “Small Business, Big Dreams” Challenge Gives Women Business Owners Chance at $15,000 Cash Prize

08/09/2022 | 05:45pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Open for entries now through 9/16, contest wraps up with live pitch event during National Women’s Small Business Month in October

BankUnited is celebrating women business owners and giving them an opportunity to pitch their business for a chance to win $15,000 through the second annual BankUnited “Small Business, Big Dreams” Women in Business Challenge, open for entries now through Thursday, September 16, 2022, at https://www.bankunited.com/small-business/small-business-big-dreams-challenge/.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220809006094/en/

October is National Women’s Small Business Month and BankUnited is recognizing women-owned small businesses. (Photo: Business Wire)

October is National Women’s Small Business Month and BankUnited is recognizing women-owned small businesses. (Photo: Business Wire)

“At BankUnited, we know that small businesses improve their communities by creating jobs, promoting innovation and progress, and fueling the local economy,” said Lisa Shim, BankUnited senior executive vice president, head of consumer and small business banking. “With more women than ever before starting and leading businesses despite unique challenges, BankUnited is championing women business owners through initiatives such as our ‘Small Business, Big Dreams Challenge,’ to provide the resources and tools that will help them succeed.”

The Women in Business Challenge culminates in a live pitch event and business summit during National Women’s Small Business Month in October. Ten semi-finalists will be selected to compete at the Small Business, Big Dreams Women in Business Summit on October 20, where there will be two rounds of judging. The quick pitch round before a panel of BankUnited senior executives will determine the three finalists who will advance to the final judging round before a live audience. BankUnited will award $15,000 to the top-performing finalist; $5,000 for second-place and $2,500 for third-place.

To enter, eligible business owners must complete an application and submit an original “elevator pitch” video of up to three minutes. Businesses must be based in Florida or New York, and must be at least 51 percent woman-owned. Official contest rules and entry forms are available at https://www.bankunited.com/small-business/small-business-big-dreams-challenge/.

About BankUnited, N.A.

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE: BKU), with total assets of $36.6 billion at June 30, 2022 is the bank holding company of BankUnited, N.A., a national bank headquartered in Miami Lakes, Florida that provides a full range of banking and related services to individual and corporate customers through banking centers located in the state of Florida, New York metropolitan area and Dallas, Texas. BankUnited also offers certain commercial lending and deposit products through national platforms. For additional information, call (877) 779-2265 or visit www.BankUnited.com. BankUnited can be found on Facebook at facebook.com/BankUnited.Official and on Twitter @BankUnited.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about BANKUNITED, INC.
08/02BANKUNITED, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Resul..
AQ
07/22Wedbush Lifts BankUnited's Price Target to $40 From $38, Citing 'Aggressive' Stock Repu..
MT
07/21TRANSCRIPT : BankUnited, Inc., Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Jul 21, 2022
CI
07/21BankUnited Reports Lower Q2 Profit as Revenue Rises
MT
07/21Tranche Update on BankUnited, Inc.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on May 3, 2022.
CI
07/21Tranche Update on BankUnited, Inc.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on February 2, 2022.
CI
07/21BankUnited, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended J..
CI
07/13RBC Cuts Price Target on BankUnited to $41 From $48, Maintains Sector Perform Rating
MT
07/13BANKUNITED, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
07/01JPMorgan Chase Adjusts BankUnited's Price Target to $38 From $43, Maintains Underweight..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BANKUNITED, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 993 M - -
Net income 2022 293 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 10,4x
Yield 2022 2,58%
Capitalization 3 012 M 3 012 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,03x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,81x
Nbr of Employees 1 480
Free-Float 99,2%
Chart BANKUNITED, INC.
Duration : Period :
BankUnited, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANKUNITED, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 38,66 $
Average target price 41,80 $
Spread / Average Target 8,12%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rajinder P. Singh Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Leslie N. Lunak Chief Financial Officer
Thomas M. Cornish Chief Operating Officer
Michael J. Dowling Independent Director
Tere Blanca Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANKUNITED, INC.-8.63%3 012
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-26.90%335 340
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-23.67%269 100
INDUSTRIAL & COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LTD.-6.59%219 162
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-8.80%163 822
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-8.70%158 777