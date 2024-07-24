BWFG | LISTED | NASDAQ
2Q24 Investor Presentation
July 24, 2024
Safe Harbor
This presentation may contain certain forward-looking statements about Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (the "Company"). Forward-looking statements include statements regarding anticipated future events and can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include words such as "believe," "expect," "would," "should," "could," or "may." Forward-looking statements, by their nature, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Certain factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expected results include increased competitive pressures, changes in the interest rate environment, general economic conditions or conditions within the banking industry or securities markets, and legislative and regulatory changes that could adversely affect the business in which the Company and its subsidiaries are engaged.
Table of Contents
- 2Q24 Results
- Credit Quality
- Loans
- Bankwell History & Overview
2Q24 Results
Dollars in millions, except per share data
2Q24 Results
QTR
YTD Quarter Commentary
Net Income
$1.1
$4.9
Earnings Per Share (EPS)
$0.14
$0.62
PPNR1 Return on Average Assets
1.22%
1.16%
Return on Average Assets
0.14%
0.31%
Return on Average Tangible Common Equity
1.67%
3.65%
Non-Interest Expense / Assets
1.55%
1.60%
Tangible Book Value Per Share
$33.61
Total Risk Based Capital (Bank)3
12.98%
- $9.7 million PPNR1; 10% growth from PQ
- 2.75% NIM; 4 bps expansion from PQ
- 6 bps reduction in Cost of Deposits due to favorable NIB deposit mix (average balances)
- 2.5X liquidity coverage of uninsured deposits; continued stability
- $8.2 million provision for credit losses
- $6.6 million of the provision is related to a specific reserve taken against an $8.7 million commercial business credit2
- $4.1 million payoff of non-performing loan (CRE Retail loan in suburban CT)
- 40,140 shares repurchased in the quarter at average price of $24.55; 76,320 repurchased year-to-date at average price of $24.94
1 Pre-tax,pre-provision net revenue ("PPNR") is a non-GAAP metric & excludes provision for loan losses and income tax expense
2 8-K was filed on July 2, 2024
5
3 Estimate, pending FDIC call report filing
Dollars in millions, except per share data
2Q24 Consolidated Financial Statements
Linked Quarter
Income Statement
2Q24
1Q24
Var1
Total Interest Income
$47.7
$ 48.3
$(0.6)
Total Interest Expense
$26.5
$ 27.1
$0.7
Net Interest Income
$21.2
$ 21.1
$0.1
Non-Interest Income
$0.7
$ 0.9
$(0.2)
Non-Interest Expense
$12.2
$ 13.3
$1.1
Pre-Tax,Pre-Provision Net Revenue
$9.7
$ 8.8
$0.9
Provision for Credit Losses
$8.2
$3.7
$(4.5)
Pre-Tax Income
$1.5
$ 5.1
$(3.6)
Income Tax Expense
$0.4
$ 1.3
$1.0
Reported Net Income
$1.1
$ 3.8
$(2.6)
EPS
$0.14
$ 0.48
$(0.34)
Pre-Tax,Pre-Provision
Net Revenue per share2
$1.25
$ 1.14
$0.11
Balance Sheet
2Q24
1Q24
Var1
Cash & Cash Equivalents
$251
$ 248
$4
Investment Securities
$138
$ 126
$12
Loans Receivable, net
$ 2,617
$ 2,647
$(30)
All Other Assets
$136
$ 135
$1
Total Assets
$ 3,142
$ 3,155
$(14)
Total Deposits
$ 2,662
$ 2,674
$(11)
Total Borrowings
$159
$159
$0
Other Liabilities
$53
$54
$(1)
Total Liabilities
$ 2,875
$ 2,887
$(13)
Equity
$267
$ 268
$(1)
Total Liabilities & Equity
$ 3,142
$ 3,155
$(14)
- Variances are rounded based on actual whole dollar amounts
- Pre-tax,pre-provision net revenue per share is a non-GAAP metric & excludes provision for loan losses and income tax expense
6
Dollars in millions
Net Interest Margin Stabilized
NIM
3.07%
2.85%
2.81%
2.71%
2.75%
$24.0
Net Interest Income
Loan Yield1
Cost of Deposits
8.00%
$22.7
$22.2
$21.1
$21.2
7.00%
6.37%
6.05%
6.15%
6.33%
6.37%
6.00%
5.00%
4.00%
3.37%
3.61%
3.75%
3.69%
2.99%
3.00%
2.00%
2Q23
3Q23
4Q23
1Q24
2Q24
$25.0
$23.0
$21.0
$19.0
$17.0
$15.0
$13.0
$11.0
$9.0
$7.0
$5.0
2Q24 NIM expansion on reduced deposit costs and continued strong loan yields
1 Includes origination fee amortization
7
Total Deposit Cost
IB Deposit Cost
Average Deposits
$2,787
$2,798
$2,781
$2,723
$2,692
Non-Interest
$376
$346
$351
$337
Bearing (NIB)
$368
4.28%
4.27%
4.13%
3.85%
3.46%
3.75%
3.69%
3.61%
3.37%
Interest
2.99%
$2,411
$2,452
$2,430
$2,386
$2,323
Bearing (IB)
2Q23
3Q23
4Q23
1Q24
2Q24
NIB End of QTR %
13.2%
12.5%
12.6%
14.1%
12.3%
- 2Q24 total deposit costs 6 bps lower than PQ given average non-interest bearing deposits
- ~$0.5 billion deposits remaining to mature in 2H'24, at average rate of ~4.80%
8
Dollars in millions
2Q24 Liquidity Coverage = 2.5X
Unencumbered
$1,582
Securities
$110
Unencumbered $251
Cash
$633
Borrowing $1,221
Capacity1
Liquidity
Uninsured Deposits
1 Bank lines, including FHLB & FRB
Liquidity Coverage of 2.5X
- $2,029 million total insured deposits includes:
- $1,940 million FDIC-insured deposits
- $89 million deposits secured by FHLB LOCs (municipal deposits)
- 11.5% liquidity on balance sheet (Cash & Securities)
- Stable insured deposit base:
100%
2.4X
2.4X
2.3X
2.5X
90%
2.5X
80%
4%
4%
4%
3% 2.0X
70%
60%
1.5X
50%
71%
71%
71%
73%
30%
40%
1.0X
20%
0.5X
10%
0%
0.0X
3Q23
4Q23
1Q24
2Q24
FDIC Insured
FHLB LOC
Liquidity Coverage
9
70.0%
60.0%
50.0%
40.0%
30.0%
20.0%
10.0%
0.0%
Quarterly Efficiency Trends
Efficiency Ratio 1
Non-interest Expense / Average Assets
60.3%
49.8%
52.0%
55.0%
55.9%
1.56%
1.56%
1.66%
1.48%
1.55%
2Q23
3Q23
4Q23
1Q24
2Q24
History of Efficiency
2.40%
2. CQ vs PQ Non-interest Expense
$ in millions
2Q24
1Q24
V
2.00%
Salaries & Employee Benefits
$6.2
$6.3
$(0.1)
1.80% All Other
$6.1
$7.0
$(0.9)
1.60% Total Non-interest Expense
$12.2
$13.3
$(1.1)
1.40% • 1Q24 had one-time 1Q expenses
1.20% • Reduced FDIC assessment, as brokered deposit balances are reduced
1.00%
Last 12 Month comparison2
Peers
BWFG
Efficiency Ratio
67.3%
54.0%
Non-interest Expense/Avg. Assets
2.25%
1.57%
1 A non-GAAP metric
10
2 Source: S&P Global Market Intelligence; data as of 3-31-2024 & peers include major-exchange traded banks in the Northeast and
Mid-Atlantic between $2 and $5 billion in assets
