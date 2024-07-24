BWFG | LISTED | NASDAQ

2Q24 Investor Presentation

July 24, 2024

Safe Harbor

This presentation may contain certain forward-looking statements about Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (the "Company"). Forward-looking statements include statements regarding anticipated future events and can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include words such as "believe," "expect," "would," "should," "could," or "may." Forward-looking statements, by their nature, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Certain factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expected results include increased competitive pressures, changes in the interest rate environment, general economic conditions or conditions within the banking industry or securities markets, and legislative and regulatory changes that could adversely affect the business in which the Company and its subsidiaries are engaged.

Table of Contents

  • 2Q24 Results
  • Credit Quality
  • Loans
  • Bankwell History & Overview

2Q24 Results

Dollars in millions, except per share data

2Q24 Results

QTR

YTD Quarter Commentary

Net Income

$1.1

$4.9

Earnings Per Share (EPS)

$0.14

$0.62

PPNR1 Return on Average Assets

1.22%

1.16%

Return on Average Assets

0.14%

0.31%

Return on Average Tangible Common Equity

1.67%

3.65%

Non-Interest Expense / Assets

1.55%

1.60%

Tangible Book Value Per Share

$33.61

Total Risk Based Capital (Bank)3

12.98%

  • $9.7 million PPNR1; 10% growth from PQ
  • 2.75% NIM; 4 bps expansion from PQ
    • 6 bps reduction in Cost of Deposits due to favorable NIB deposit mix (average balances)
  • 2.5X liquidity coverage of uninsured deposits; continued stability
  • $8.2 million provision for credit losses
    • $6.6 million of the provision is related to a specific reserve taken against an $8.7 million commercial business credit2
  • $4.1 million payoff of non-performing loan (CRE Retail loan in suburban CT)
  • 40,140 shares repurchased in the quarter at average price of $24.55; 76,320 repurchased year-to-date at average price of $24.94

1 Pre-tax,pre-provision net revenue ("PPNR") is a non-GAAP metric & excludes provision for loan losses and income tax expense

2 8-K was filed on July 2, 2024

Dollars in millions, except per share data

2Q24 Consolidated Financial Statements

Linked Quarter

Income Statement

2Q24

1Q24

Var1

Total Interest Income

$47.7

$ 48.3

$(0.6)

Total Interest Expense

$26.5

$ 27.1

$0.7

Net Interest Income

$21.2

$ 21.1

$0.1

Non-Interest Income

$0.7

$ 0.9

$(0.2)

Non-Interest Expense

$12.2

$ 13.3

$1.1

Pre-Tax,Pre-Provision Net Revenue

$9.7

$ 8.8

$0.9

Provision for Credit Losses

$8.2

$3.7

$(4.5)

Pre-Tax Income

$1.5

$ 5.1

$(3.6)

Income Tax Expense

$0.4

$ 1.3

$1.0

Reported Net Income

$1.1

$ 3.8

$(2.6)

EPS

$0.14

$ 0.48

$(0.34)

Pre-Tax,Pre-Provision

Net Revenue per share2

$1.25

$ 1.14

$0.11

Balance Sheet

2Q24

1Q24

Var1

Cash & Cash Equivalents

$251

$ 248

$4

Investment Securities

$138

$ 126

$12

Loans Receivable, net

$ 2,617

$ 2,647

$(30)

All Other Assets

$136

$ 135

$1

Total Assets

$ 3,142

$ 3,155

$(14)

Total Deposits

$ 2,662

$ 2,674

$(11)

Total Borrowings

$159

$159

$0

Other Liabilities

$53

$54

$(1)

Total Liabilities

$ 2,875

$ 2,887

$(13)

Equity

$267

$ 268

$(1)

Total Liabilities & Equity

$ 3,142

$ 3,155

$(14)

  1. Variances are rounded based on actual whole dollar amounts
  2. Pre-tax,pre-provision net revenue per share is a non-GAAP metric & excludes provision for loan losses and income tax expense

Dollars in millions

Net Interest Margin Stabilized

NIM

3.07%

2.85%

2.81%

2.71%

2.75%

$24.0

Net Interest Income

Loan Yield1

Cost of Deposits

8.00%

$22.7

$22.2

$21.1

$21.2

7.00%

6.37%

6.05%

6.15%

6.33%

6.37%

6.00%

5.00%

4.00%

3.37%

3.61%

3.75%

3.69%

2.99%

3.00%

2.00%

2Q23

3Q23

4Q23

1Q24

2Q24

$25.0

$23.0

$21.0

$19.0

$17.0

$15.0

$13.0

$11.0

$9.0

$7.0

$5.0

2Q24 NIM expansion on reduced deposit costs and continued strong loan yields

1 Includes origination fee amortization

Total Deposit Cost

IB Deposit Cost

Average Deposits

$2,787

$2,798

$2,781

$2,723

$2,692

Non-Interest

$376

$346

$351

$337

Bearing (NIB)

$368

4.28%

4.27%

4.13%

3.85%

3.46%

3.75%

3.69%

3.61%

3.37%

Interest

2.99%

$2,411

$2,452

$2,430

$2,386

$2,323

Bearing (IB)

2Q23

3Q23

4Q23

1Q24

2Q24

NIB End of QTR %

13.2%

12.5%

12.6%

14.1%

12.3%

  • 2Q24 total deposit costs 6 bps lower than PQ given average non-interest bearing deposits
  • ~$0.5 billion deposits remaining to mature in 2H'24, at average rate of ~4.80%

Dollars in millions

2Q24 Liquidity Coverage = 2.5X

Unencumbered

$1,582

Securities

$110

Unencumbered $251

Cash

$633

Borrowing $1,221

Capacity1

Liquidity

Uninsured Deposits

1 Bank lines, including FHLB & FRB

Liquidity Coverage of 2.5X

  • $2,029 million total insured deposits includes:
    • $1,940 million FDIC-insured deposits
    • $89 million deposits secured by FHLB LOCs (municipal deposits)
  • 11.5% liquidity on balance sheet (Cash & Securities)
  • Stable insured deposit base:

100%

2.4X

2.4X

2.3X

2.5X

90%

2.5X

80%

4%

4%

4%

3% 2.0X

70%

60%

1.5X

50%

71%

71%

71%

73%

30%

40%

1.0X

20%

0.5X

10%

0%

0.0X

3Q23

4Q23

1Q24

2Q24

FDIC Insured

FHLB LOC

Liquidity Coverage

60.0%

50.0%

40.0%

30.0%

20.0%

10.0%

Quarterly Efficiency Trends

Efficiency Ratio 1

Non-interest Expense / Average Assets

60.3%

49.8%

52.0%

55.0%

55.9%

1.56%

1.56%

1.66%

1.48%

1.55%

2Q23

3Q23

4Q23

1Q24

2Q24

History of Efficiency

2.40%

2. CQ vs PQ Non-interest Expense

$ in millions

2Q24

1Q24

V

2.00%

Salaries & Employee Benefits

$6.2

$6.3

$(0.1)

1.80% All Other

$6.1

$7.0

$(0.9)

1.60% Total Non-interest Expense

$12.2

$13.3

$(1.1)

1.40% 1Q24 had one-time 1Q expenses

1.20% Reduced FDIC assessment, as brokered deposit balances are reduced

1.00%

Last 12 Month comparison2

Peers

BWFG

Efficiency Ratio

67.3%

54.0%

Non-interest Expense/Avg. Assets

2.25%

1.57%

1 A non-GAAP metric

