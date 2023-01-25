Advanced search
    BWFG   US06654A1034

BANKWELL FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.

(BWFG)
04:00:00 2023-01-25 pm EST
30.07 USD   +0.57%
04:53pBankwell Financial : Fourth Quarter Investor Presentation 2022
PU
04:52pBankwell Financial Group, Inc. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disclosure, Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
04:39pBankwell Financial Group Reports Record Loan Growth for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022; Declares First Quarter Dividend
BU
Bankwell Financial : Fourth Quarter Investor Presentation 2022

01/25/2023
BWFG | LISTED | NASDAQ

4Q22 Investor Presentation

January 25th, 2023

BWFG

LISTEDBWFG LISTED

NASDAQNASDAQ

Safe Harbor

This presentation may contain certain forward-looking statements about Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (the "Company"). Forward-looking statements include statements regarding anticipated future events and can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include words such as "believe," "expect," "would," "should," "could," or "may." Forward-looking statements, by their nature, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Certain factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expected results include increased competitive pressures, changes in the interest rate environment, general economic conditions or conditions within the securities markets, and legislative and regulatory changes that could adversely affect the business in which the Company and its subsidiaries are engaged. The COVID-19 pandemic continues to affect Bankwell Financial Group, its customers, counterparties, employees, and third party service providers, and the ultimate extent of the impacts on its business, financial position, results of operations, liquidity, and prospects is unknown.

2

LISTED NASDAQ

Table of Contents

BWFG

BWFG LISTED

NASDAQ

  • 4Q22 & 2022 Performance
  • Trends
  • Credit Quality & ALLL
  • Loan Portfolio
  • Capital
  • Bankwell History & Overview

3

4Q22 & 2022 Performance

BWFG | LISTED | NASDAQ

BWFG

LISTEDBWFG LISTED

NASDAQNASDAQ

4Q22 Summary

  • Reported Net Income of $8.02 million, or $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, and $37.43 million, or $4.79 earnings per share for the full year
    • Full year Operating EPS of $4.29 excludes previously reported items of elevated fees associated with loan prepayments ($0.25 EPS) and changes in the allowance for loan loss ($0.25 EPS)
  • Reported Return on Average Assets (ROAA) and Return on Average Equity (ROAE) were 1.07% and 13.38%, respectively for the quarter, and 1.44% and 16.72% for the full year
    • Full year Operating ROAA and ROAE were 1.29% and 14.98%, respectively, excluding the previously reported items above
  • Reported Pre-tax,Pre-provision Net Revenue ("PPNR")1 of $14.87 million, or 1.98% PPNR ROAA for the quarter, and $53.42 million, or 2.05% PPNR ROAA for the full year
    • Full year Operating PPNR of $50.92 million, or 1.96% PPNR ROAA, excluding the previously reported elevated fees
  • Record loan growth of $389 million in the quarter, with year-to-date loan growth of $781 million, or 41%
    ‒ Loans funded at a weighted average yield of 7.23% during the quarter
  • Quarterly Net Interest Margin ("NIM") of 3.70%, year-to-date NIM of 3.78%

1 Pre-tax,pre-provision net revenue per share is a non-GAAP metric & excludes provision for loan losses and income tax expense

5

2 Core deposit (Commercial and Consumer checking, savings and money market accounts) growth from 9/30/2022 through 01/10/2023

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Bankwell Financial Group Inc. published this content on 25 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 January 2023 21:52:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
