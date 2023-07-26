Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: BWFG) reported GAAP net income of $8.0 million, or $1.02 per share for the second quarter of 2023, versus $12.0 million, or $1.55 per share, for the same period in 2022.

The Company's Board of Directors declared a $0.20 per share cash dividend, payable August 24, 2023 to shareholders of record on August 14, 2023.

Notes Bankwell Financial Group President and CEO, Christopher R. Gruseke:

"Against the headwinds of an inverted yield curve, the Company generated a 0.99% Return on Average Assets and a 12.91% Return on Average Shareholders' Equity this quarter. As we look to the second half of the year, we can revise our prior guidance upward regarding full year 2023 Net Interest Income (“NII”). Prior guidance had indicated a year-over-year decrease to NII of approximately 10%. We can now guide to a 5-6% decline for 2023 NII versus 2022 performance.

Future margin compression can be expected as the Federal Reserve holds short term rates higher for longer than earlier market consensus, however, our operational efficiency and increasing loan yields will provide a cushion against the uncertain policy backdrop. The Company’s year to date non-interest expense was 1.58% of average assets year for the six-month period ending June 30, 2023, while the average loan yield for the same period stood at 5.95%. The average yield on loans originated thus far in 2023 was 7.38%.

Capital and liquidity positions are strong, and we are confident in the credit quality of the loan book.

Please see the Company's recent Press Release regarding the Company’s newly appointed Executive Vice President and Chief Innovation Officer, Ryan Hildebrand. We are delighted to have Ryan join the management team."

Second Quarter 2023 Highlights:

Total gross loans were $2.8 billion, growing $98.2 million, or 3.7%, compared to December 31, 2022.

Deposits of $2.8 billion for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, decreasing $12.0 million, or 0.4% from December 31, 2022.

Non-brokered deposits were $1.8 billion as of June 30, 2023, up by $48 million, or an increase of 2.7% from March 31, 2023; as of July 25, 2023, non-brokered deposits increased an additional $57 million since June 30, 2023.

FDIC-insured deposits totaled $2.0 billion and represent 71.2% of total deposits as of June 30, 2023.

As of June 30, 2023, the Bank has $1.7 billion immediately available liquidity, comprised of cash, AFS securities and borrowing capacity with the FHLB of Boston and FRB.

Immediately available liquidity provides more than two times coverage of uninsured deposits.

Average yield on 2023 funded loans was 7.38% as of June 30, 2023.

Return on average assets was 0.99% for the quarter ended June 30, 2023.

Return on average shareholders' equity was 12.91% for the quarter ended June 30, 2023.

The net interest margin was 3.07% for the quarter ended June 30, 2023.

The efficiency ratio was 49.8% for the quarter ended June 30, 2023.

Investment securities totaled $117.8 million and represent 3.6% of total assets, with HTM securities totaling $15.9 million, or 0.5% of total assets.

Earnings and Performance

Revenues (net interest income plus noninterest income) for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 were $25.4 million, versus $25.0 million and for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. Revenues for the six months ended June 30, 2023 were $52.5 million, versus $45.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022. The increase in revenues for the quarter and six months ended 2023 was primarily attributable to an increase in interest and fees on loans due to loan growth and higher overall loan yields1 for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. The increase in revenues was partially offset by an increase in interest expense.

1 - The increase in overall loan yields was 111 bps and 123 bps for the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2023, respectively.

Net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 was $8.0 million, versus $12.0 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2023 was $18.4 million, versus $20.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022. The decrease in net income for the quarter and six months ended 2023 was primarily due to an increase in the provision for credit losses and an increase in noninterest expense, primarily due to increased FDIC insurance expense, and an increase in salary and employee benefits expense, mainly due to severance costs. The decrease was partially offset by a direct result of the aforementioned increases in revenues.

Basic and diluted earnings per share were $1.02 and $1.02, respectively, for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 compared to basic and diluted earnings per share of $1.56 and $1.55, respectively, for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. Basic and diluted earnings per share were $2.36 and $2.34, respectively, for the six months ended June 30, 2023 compared to basic and diluted earnings per share of $2.61 and $2.58, respectively, for the six months ended June 30, 2022.

The net interest margin (fully taxable equivalent basis) for the quarters ended June 30, 2023 and June 30, 2022 was 3.07% and 4.01%, respectively. The net interest margin (fully taxable equivalent basis) for the six months ended June 30, 2023 and June 30, 2022 was 3.15% and 3.65%, respectively. The decrease in the net interest margin was due to an increase in funding costs partially offset by an increase in overall loan yields.

Allowance for Credit Losses (ACL)

Provision for credit losses was $2.6 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, bringing the ACL-Loans as a percentage of total loans to 1.11%. Provision for credit losses was $0.8 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2023. The increase in the provision for credit losses is mainly attributable to forward looking CECL macroeconomic factors.

Financial Condition

Assets totaled $3.3 billion at June 30, 2023 and remained flat compared to December 31, 2022. Gross loans totaled $2.8 billion at June 30, 2023, an increase of $98.2 million or 3.7% compared to December 31, 2022. Deposits totaled $2.8 billion at June 30, 2023, and remained flat compared to December 31, 2022.

Capital

Shareholders’ equity totaled $248.8 million as of June 30, 2023, an increase of $10.3 million compared to December 31, 2022, primarily a result of net income of $18.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023. The increase was partially offset by the Day 1 CECL adoption of $4.9 million, dividends paid of $3.1 million, and a $1.5 million unfavorable impact to accumulated other comprehensive income. The unfavorable impact to accumulated other comprehensive income was driven by fair value marks on the Company's Available for sale investment securities portfolio of $0.9 million and fair value marks related to hedge positions involving interest rate swaps of $0.7 million. The Company's interest rate swaps are used to hedge interest rate risk.

About Bankwell Financial Group

For more information about this press release, interested parties may contact Christopher R. Gruseke, President and Chief Executive Officer or Courtney E. Sacchetti, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Bankwell Financial Group at (203) 652-0166.

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements about the Company. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding anticipated future events and can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include words such as “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” and “intend” or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” or “may.” Forward-looking statements, by their nature, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Certain factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expected results include increased competitive pressures, changes in the interest rate environment, general economic conditions or conditions within the banking industry or securities markets, and legislative and regulatory changes that could adversely affect the business in which the Company and its subsidiaries are engaged.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to evaluating the Company's financial performance in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), management may evaluate certain non-GAAP financial measures, such as the efficiency ratio. A computation and reconciliation of certain non-GAAP financial measures used for these purposes is contained in the accompanying Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures tables. We believe that providing certain non-GAAP financial measures provides investors with information useful in understanding our financial performance, our performance trends and financial position. For example, the Company believes that the efficiency ratio is useful in the assessment of financial performance, including noninterest expense control. The Company believes that tangible common equity, tangible assets, tangible common equity to tangible assets, tangible common shareholders' equity, fully diluted tangible book value per common share, adjusted noninterest expense, operating revenue, efficiency ratio, average tangible common equity, annualized return on average tangible common equity, return on average assets, return on average shareholders' equity, and the dividend payout ratio are useful to evaluate the relative strength of the Company's performance and capital position. We utilize these measures for internal planning and forecasting purposes. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for GAAP basis measures and results, and we strongly encourage investors to review our consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure.

BANKWELL FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) June 30,

2023 March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 June 30,

2022 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 207,345 $ 249,812 $ 344,925 $ 149,522 Federal funds sold 54,706 27,370 10,754 21,505 Cash and cash equivalents 262,051 277,182 355,679 171,027 Investment securities Marketable equity securities, at fair value 2,017 2,028 1,988 2,126 Available for sale investment securities, at fair value 99,938 103,171 103,663 94,907 Held to maturity investment securities, at amortized cost 15,884 15,931 15,983 15,917 Total investment securities 117,839 121,130 121,634 112,950 Loans receivable (net of ACL-Loans of $30,694, $27,998, $22,431, and $15,773 at June 30, 2023, March 31 2023, December 31, 2022, and June 30, 2022, respectively) 2,736,607 2,724,514 2,646,384 2,036,626 Accrued interest receivable 14,208 14,261 13,070 8,047 Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 5,696 5,234 5,216 5,064 Premises and equipment, net 27,658 27,619 27,199 27,768 Bank-owned life insurance 50,816 50,524 50,243 49,699 Goodwill 2,589 2,589 2,589 2,589 Deferred income taxes, net 10,014 8,692 7,422 4,768 Other assets 25,229 20,573 23,013 17,014 Total assets $ 3,252,707 $ 3,252,318 $ 3,252,449 $ 2,435,552 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Liabilities Deposits Noninterest bearing deposits $ 367,635 $ 377,667 $ 404,559 $ 372,584 Interest bearing deposits 2,421,228 2,420,641 2,396,259 1,660,941 Total deposits 2,788,863 2,798,308 2,800,818 2,033,525 Advances from the Federal Home Loan Bank 90,000 90,000 90,000 105,000 Subordinated debentures 69,082 69,020 68,959 34,500 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 55,949 52,683 54,203 37,060 Total liabilities 3,003,894 3,010,011 3,013,980 2,210,085 Shareholders’ equity Common stock, no par value 116,541 115,875 115,018 115,599 Retained earnings 133,988 127,566 123,640 109,523 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (1,716 ) (1,134 ) (189 ) 345 Total shareholders’ equity 248,813 242,307 238,469 225,467 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 3,252,707 $ 3,252,318 $ 3,252,449 $ 2,435,552

BANKWELL FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except share data) For the Quarter Ended For the Six Months Ended June 30,

2023 March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 June 30,

2022 June 30,

2023 June 30,

2022 Interest and dividend income Interest and fees on loans $ 42,482 $ 39,723 $ 36,545 $ 25,141 $ 82,205 $ 46,569 Interest and dividends on securities 1,002 1,000 898 774 2,002 1,494 Interest on cash and cash equivalents 3,022 3,568 2,150 449 6,590 603 Total interest and dividend income 46,506 44,291 39,593 26,364 90,797 48,666 Interest expense Interest expense on deposits 20,777 17,033 11,083 1,983 37,810 4,189 Interest expense on borrowings 1,738 1,717 1,701 558 3,455 1,144 Total interest expense 22,515 18,750 12,784 2,541 41,265 5,333 Net interest income 23,991 25,541 26,809 23,823 49,532 43,333 Provision (credit) for credit losses 2,579 826 4,272 (1,445 ) 3,405 (1,216 ) Net interest income after provision for credit losses 21,412 24,715 22,537 25,268 46,127 44,549 Noninterest income Bank owned life insurance 292 281 273 265 573 525 Service charges and fees 361 286 343 249 647 489 Gains and fees from sales of loans 725 931 12 608 1,656 1,239 Other 23 28 (100 ) 30 51 (143 ) Total noninterest income 1,401 1,526 528 1,152 2,927 2,110 Noninterest expense Salaries and employee benefits 6,390 6,081 5,988 5,433 12,471 10,373 Occupancy and equipment 2,204 2,084 1,919 2,193 4,288 4,343 Professional services 692 1,322 912 1,000 2,014 1,981 Data processing 729 671 663 689 1,400 1,343 Director fees 453 392 378 339 845 691 FDIC insurance 1,050 1,062 898 262 2,112 485 Marketing 177 151 112 107 328 152 Other 946 928 1,601 913 1,874 1,493 Total noninterest expense 12,641 12,691 12,471 10,936 25,332 20,861 Income before income tax expense 10,172 13,550 10,594 15,484 23,722 25,798 Income tax expense 2,189 3,171 2,573 3,462 5,360 5,564 Net income $ 7,983 $ 10,379 $ 8,021 $ 12,022 $ 18,362 $ 20,234 Earnings Per Common Share: Basic $ 1.02 $ 1.34 $ 1.04 $ 1.56 $ 2.36 $ 2.61 Diluted $ 1.02 $ 1.33 $ 1.04 $ 1.55 $ 2.34 $ 2.58 Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding: Basic 7,593,417 7,554,689 7,507,540 7,556,645 7,574,160 7,596,639 Diluted 7,601,562 7,616,671 7,563,116 7,614,243 7,639,828 7,683,305 Dividends per common share $ 0.20 $ 0.20 $ 0.20 $ 0.20 $ 0.40 $ 0.40

BANKWELL FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (unaudited) For the Quarter Ended For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 June 30,

2022 June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 Performance ratios: Return on average assets 0.99 % 1.30 % 1.07 % 1.96 % 1.14 % 1.65 % Return on average shareholders' equity 12.91 % 17.48 % 13.38 % 22.09 % 15.15 % 19.16 % Return on average tangible common equity 13.05 % 17.67 % 13.52 % 22.36 % 15.31 % 19.40 % Net interest margin 3.07 % 3.24 % 3.70 % 4.01 % 3.15 % 3.65 % Efficiency ratio(1) 49.8 % 46.9 % 45.6 % 43.8 % 48.3 % 45.9 % Net loan charge-offs as a % of average loans — % 0.02 % — % — % 0.02 % — % Dividend payout ratio(2) 19.61 % 15.04 % 19.23 % 12.90 % 17.09 % 15.50 % (1) Efficiency ratio is defined as noninterest expense, less other real estate owned expenses and amortization of intangible assets, divided by our operating revenue, which is equal to net interest income plus noninterest income excluding gains and losses on sales of securities and gains and losses on other real estate owned. In our judgment, the adjustments made to operating revenue allow investors and analysts to better assess our operating expenses in relation to our core operating revenue by removing the volatility that is associated with certain one-time items and other discrete items that are unrelated to our core business. (2) The dividend payout ratio is calculated by dividing dividends per share by earnings per share.

As of June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 June 30, 2022 Capital ratios: Total Common Equity Tier 1 Capital to Risk-Weighted Assets(1) 10.34 % 10.17 % 10.28 % 11.10 % Total Capital to Risk-Weighted Assets(1) 11.41 % 11.16 % 11.07 % 11.80 % Tier I Capital to Risk-Weighted Assets(1) 10.34 % 10.17 % 10.28 % 11.80 % Tier I Capital to Average Assets(1) 9.41 % 9.22 % 9.88 % 10.15 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets 7.58 % 7.38 % 7.26 % 9.16 % Fully diluted tangible book value per common share $ 31.45 $ 30.56 $ 30.51 $ 28.75 (1) Represents Bank ratios. Current period capital ratios are preliminary subject to finalization of the FDIC Call Report.

BANKWELL FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. ASSET QUALITY (unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) For the Quarter Ended June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 June 30, 2022 ACL-Loans: Balance at beginning of period $ 27,998 $ 22,431 $ 18,167 $ 17,141 Day 1 CECL Adjustment on January 1, 2023 — 5,079 — — Beginning balance January 1, 2023 27,998 27,510 18,167 — Charge-offs: Commercial business — (440 ) — — Consumer (25 ) (12 ) (11 ) — Total charge-offs (25 ) (452 ) (11 ) — Recoveries: Commercial real estate — — — 77 Commercial business 32 — — — Consumer 10 6 3 — Total recoveries 42 6 3 77 Net loan recoveries (charge-offs) 17 (446 ) (8 ) 77 Provision for credit losses - loans 2,679 934 4,272 (1,445 ) Balance at end of period $ 30,694 $ 27,998 $ 22,431 $ 15,773

As of June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 June 30, 2022 Asset quality: Nonaccrual loans Residential real estate $ 1,429 $ 1,443 $ 2,152 $ 2,161 Commercial real estate 1,905 1,912 2,781 2,955 Commercial business 2,815 1,528 2,126 787 Construction 9,382 9,382 9,382 9,382 Total nonaccrual loans 15,531 14,265 16,441 15,285 Other real estate owned — — — — Total nonperforming assets $ 15,531 $ 14,265 $ 16,441 $ 15,285 Nonperforming loans as a % of total loans 0.56 % 0.52 % 0.61 % 0.74 % Nonperforming assets as a % of total assets 0.48 % 0.44 % 0.51 % 0.63 % ACL-loans as a % of total loans 1.11 % 1.01 % 0.84 % 0.77 % ACL-loans as a % of nonperforming loans 197.63 % 196.27 % 136.43 % 103.19 % Total past due loans to total loans 1.30 % 0.94 % 0.60 % 1.40 %

Total nonaccrual loans decreased $0.9 million to $15.5 million as of June 30, 2023 when compared to December 31, 2022. Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets decreased to 0.48% at June 30, 2023, down from 0.51% at December 31, 2022. The ACL-Loans at June 30, 2023 was $30.7 million, representing 1.11% of total loans.

Past due loans increased to $36.0 million, or 1.30% of total loans, as of June 30, 2023, compared to $16.1 million, or 0.60% of total loans, as of December 31, 2022. Of the June 30, 2023 past due loans, $9.3 million of loans were between 31 - 33 days past due and have subsequently become current.

BANKWELL FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. LOAN & DEPOSIT PORTFOLIO (unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) Period End Loan Composition June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Current QTD % Change YTD % Change Residential Real Estate $ 54,631 $ 58,541 $ 60,588 (6.7 )% (9.8 )% Commercial Real Estate(1) 1,930,972 1,960,712 1,921,252 (1.5 ) 0.5 Construction 219,615 177,115 155,198 24.0 41.5 Total Real Estate Loans 2,205,218 2,196,368 2,137,038 0.4 3.2 Commercial Business 530,913 543,457 520,447 (2.3 ) 2.0 Consumer 37,475 19,464 17,963 92.5 108.6 Total Loans $ 2,773,606 $ 2,759,289 $ 2,675,448 0.5 % 3.7 % (1) Includes owner occupied commercial real estate.

Gross loans totaled $2.8 billion at June 30, 2023, an increase of $98.2 million or 3.7% compared to December 31, 2022.

Period End Deposit Composition June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Current QTD % Change YTD % Change Noninterest bearing demand $ 367,635 $ 377,667 $ 404,559 (2.7 )% (9.1 )% NOW 106,189 89,896 104,057 18.1 2.0 Money Market 879,017 874,202 913,868 0.6 (3.8 ) Savings 108,625 117,986 151,944 (7.9 ) (28.5 ) Time 1,327,397 1,338,557 1,226,390 (0.8 ) 8.2 Total Deposits $ 2,788,863 $ 2,798,308 $ 2,800,818 (0.3 )% (0.4 )%

Total deposits were $2.8 billion at June 30, 2023, a decrease of $12.0 million, or 0.4%, when compared to December 31, 2022.

BANKWELL FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. NONINTEREST INCOME (unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) For the Quarter Ended Noninterest income June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 June 30, 2022 June 23 vs. Mar 23 % Change Jun 23 vs. Jun 22 % Change Bank owned life insurance $ 292 $ 281 $ 265 3.9 % 10.2 % Service charges and fees 361 286 249 26.2 45.0 Gains and fees from sales of loans 725 931 608 (22.1 ) 19.2 Other 23 28 30 (17.9 ) (23.3 ) Total noninterest income $ 1,401 $ 1,526 $ 1,152 (8.2 )% 21.6 %

For the Six Months Ended Noninterest income June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 % Change Bank owned life insurance $ 573 $ 525 9.1 % Service charges and fees 647 489 32.3 Gains and fees from sales of loans 1,656 1,239 33.7 Other 51 (143 ) Favorable Total noninterest income $ 2,927 $ 2,110 38.7 %

Noninterest income increased by $0.2 million to $1.4 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2022. Noninterest income increased by $0.8 million to $2.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023 compared to the six months ended June 30, 2022. The increase in noninterest income was driven by an increase in SBA loan sales and increases in service charges and fees for the quarter and six months ended 2023.

BANKWELL FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. NONINTEREST EXPENSE (unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) For the Quarter Ended Noninterest expense June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 June 30, 2022 June 23 vs. Mar 23 % Change Jun 23 vs. Jun 22 % Change Salaries and employee benefits $ 6,390 $ 6,081 $ 5,433 5.1 % 17.6 % Occupancy and equipment 2,204 2,084 2,193 5.8 0.5 Professional services 692 1,322 1,000 (47.7 ) (30.8 ) Data processing 729 671 689 8.6 5.8 Director fees 453 392 339 15.6 33.6 FDIC insurance 1,050 1,062 262 (1.1 ) 300.8 Marketing 177 151 107 17.2 65.4 Other 946 928 913 1.9 3.6 Total noninterest expense $ 12,641 $ 12,691 $ 10,936 (0.4 )% 15.6 %

For the Six Months Ended Noninterest expense June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 % Change Salaries and employee benefits $ 12,471 $ 10,373 20.2 % Occupancy and equipment 4,288 4,343 (1.3 )% Professional services 2,014 1,981 1.7 % Data processing 1,400 1,343 4.2 % Director fees 845 691 22.3 % FDIC insurance 2,112 485 335.5 % Marketing 328 152 115.8 % Other 1,874 1,493 25.5 % Total noninterest expense 25,332 20,861 21.4 %

Noninterest expense increased by $1.7 million to $12.6 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2022. Noninterest expense increased by $4.5 million to $25.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023 compared to the six months ended June 30, 2022. The increase in noninterest expense was primarily driven by an increase in salaries and employee benefits expense and FDIC insurance expense.

Salaries and employee benefits expense totaled $6.4 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, an increase of $1.0 million when compared to the same period in 2022. Salaries and employee benefits expense totaled $12.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023, an increase of $2.1 million when compared to the same period in 2022. The increase in salaries and employee benefits expense was driven by an increase in full time equivalent employees, with full time equivalent employees totaling 141 at June 30, 2023 compared to 132 for the same period in 2022. The increase in salaries and employee benefits expense was also due to one-time severance costs and lower loan originations, which reduces the Bank's ability to defer expenses.

FDIC insurance expense totaled $1.1 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, an increase of $0.8 million when compared to the same period in 2022. FDIC insurance expense totaled $2.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023, an increase of $1.6 million when compared to the same period in 2022. The increase in FDIC insurance expense is attributed to the overall balance sheet growth, increased use of brokered deposits, and an increase in FDIC insurance rates.

BANKWELL FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES (unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except share data) As of Computation of Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 June 30, 2022 Total Equity $ 248,813 $ 242,307 $ 238,469 $ 225,467 Less: Goodwill 2,589 2,589 2,589 2,589 Other intangibles — — — — Tangible Common Equity $ 246,224 $ 239,718 $ 235,880 $ 222,878 Total Assets $ 3,252,707 $ 3,252,318 $ 3,252,449 $ 2,435,552 Less: Goodwill 2,589 2,589 2,589 2,589 Other intangibles — — — — Tangible Assets $ 3,250,118 $ 3,249,729 $ 3,249,860 $ 2,432,963 Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets 7.58 % 7.38 % 7.26 % 9.16 %

As of Computation of Fully Diluted Tangible Book Value per Common Share June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 June 30, 2022 Total shareholders' equity $ 248,813 $ 242,307 $ 238,469 $ 225,467 Less: Preferred stock — — — — Common shareholders' equity $ 248,813 $ 242,307 $ 238,469 $ 225,467 Less: Goodwill 2,589 2,589 2,589 2,589 Other intangibles — — — — Tangible common shareholders' equity $ 246,224 $ 239,718 $ 235,880 $ 222,878 Common shares issued and outstanding 7,829,950 7,843,438 7,730,699 7,752,389 Fully Diluted Tangible Book Value per Common Share $ 31.45 $ 30.56 $ 30.51 $ 28.75

BANKWELL FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. EARNINGS PER SHARE ("EPS") (unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 (In thousands, except per share data) Net income $ 7,983 $ 12,022 $ 18,362 $ 20,234 Dividends to participating securities(1) (41 ) (33 ) (84 ) (68 ) Undistributed earnings allocated to participating securities(1) (172 ) (224 ) (403 ) (371 ) Net income for earnings per share calculation $ 7,770 $ 11,765 $ 17,875 $ 19,795 Weighted average shares outstanding, basic 7,593 7,557 7,574 7,597 Effect of dilutive equity-based awards(2) 8 57 66 86 Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted 7,601 7,614 7,640 7,683 Net earnings per common share: Basic earnings per common share $ 1.02 $ 1.56 $ 2.36 $ 2.61 Diluted earnings per common share $ 1.02 $ 1.55 $ 2.34 $ 2.58

(1) Represents dividends paid and undistributed earnings allocated to unvested stock-based awards that contain non-forfeitable rights to dividends. (2) Represents the effect of the assumed exercise of stock options and the vesting of restricted shares, as applicable, utilizing the treasury stock method.

BANKWELL FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. NET INTEREST MARGIN ANALYSIS ON A FULLY TAX EQUIVALENT BASIS - QTD (unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) For the Quarter Ended June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 Average Balance Interest Yield/ Rate (4) Average Balance Interest Yield/ Rate (4) Assets: Cash and Fed funds sold $ 227,777 $ 3,023 5.32 % $ 247,013 $ 449 0.73 % Securities(1) 128,576 955 2.97 118,534 809 2.73 Loans: Commercial real estate 1,935,058 27,099 5.54 1,443,239 17,278 4.74 Residential real estate 56,981 643 4.51 66,460 553 3.33 Construction 206,844 3,691 7.06 106,285 1,938 7.21 Commercial business 557,482 10,646 7.55 393,318 5,327 5.36 Consumer 29,326 500 6.84 5,298 45 3.43 Total loans 2,785,691 42,579 6.05 2,014,600 25,141 4.94 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 5,610 98 7.00 3,263 15 1.79 Total earning assets 3,147,654 $ 46,655 5.86 % 2,383,410 $ 26,414 4.38 % Other assets 96,603 79,380 Total assets $ 3,244,257 $ 2,462,790 Liabilities and shareholders' equity: Interest bearing liabilities: NOW $ 98,048 $ 42 0.18 % $ 136,414 $ 59 0.17 % Money market 902,225 8,083 3.59 931,101 1,146 0.49 Savings 112,585 860 3.06 198,304 103 0.21 Time 1,298,170 11,792 3.64 451,508 675 0.60 Total interest bearing deposits 2,411,028 20,777 3.46 1,717,327 1,983 0.46 Borrowed Money 163,138 1,738 4.21 85,092 558 2.59 Total interest bearing liabilities 2,574,166 $ 22,515 3.51 % 1,802,419 $ 2,541 0.57 % Noninterest bearing deposits 375,514 407,890 Other liabilities 46,565 34,231 Total liabilities 2,996,245 2,244,540 Shareholders' equity 248,012 218,250 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 3,244,257 $ 2,462,790 Net interest income(2) $ 24,140 $ 23,873 Interest rate spread 2.36 % 3.81 % Net interest margin(3) 3.07 % 4.01 %

(1) Average balances and yields for securities are based on amortized cost. (2) The adjustment for securities and loans taxable equivalency amounted to $51 thousand and $50 thousand for the quarters ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively. (3) Annualized net interest income as a percentage of earning assets. (4) Yields are calculated using the contractual day count convention for each respective product type.

BANKWELL FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. NET INTEREST MARGIN ANALYSIS ON A FULLY TAX EQUIVALENT BASIS - YTD (unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 Average Balance Interest Yield/ Rate (4) Average Balance Interest Yield/ Rate (4) Assets: Cash and Fed funds sold $ 271,328 $ 6,590 4.90 % $ 296,239 $ 603 0.41 % Securities(1) 129,225 1,912 2.96 % 115,452 1,563 2.71 % Loans: Commercial real estate 1,926,852 52,125 5.38 % 1,393,836 32,273 4.61 % Residential real estate 58,207 1,286 4.42 % 70,125 1,224 3.49 % Construction 186,684 6,651 7.09 % 104,176 2,971 5.67 % Commercial business 549,963 21,394 7.74 % 388,249 9,954 5.10 % Consumer 23,971 749 6.30 % 5,666 147 5.25 % Total loans 2,745,677 82,205 5.95 % 1,962,052 46,569 4.72 % Federal Home Loan Bank stock 5,442 193 7.14 % 3,051 29 1.94 % Total earning assets 3,151,672 $ 90,900 5.74 % 2,376,794 $ 48,764 4.08 % Other assets 90,427 89,866 Total assets $ 3,242,099 $ 2,466,660 Liabilities and shareholders' equity: Interest bearing liabilities: NOW $ 95,494 $ 81 0.17 % $ 124,361 $ 106 0.17 % Money market 905,021 14,468 3.22 % 950,131 2,326 0.49 % Savings 124,387 1,586 2.57 % 196,400 204 0.21 % Time 1,275,417 21,675 3.43 % 452,676 1,553 0.69 % Total interest bearing deposits 2,400,319 37,810 3.18 % 1,723,568 4,189 0.49 % Borrowed Money 162,215 3,454 4.24 % 84,770 1,144 2.68 % Total interest bearing liabilities 2,562,534 $ 41,264 3.25 % 1,808,338 $ 5,333 0.59 % Noninterest bearing deposits 389,608 406,707 Other liabilities 45,494 38,683 Total liabilities 2,997,636 2,253,728 Shareholders' equity 244,463 212,932 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 3,242,099 $ 2,466,660 Net interest income(2) $ 49,636 $ 43,431 Interest rate spread 2.49 % 3.49 % Net interest margin(3) 3.15 % 3.65 %

(1) Average balances and yields for securities are based on amortized cost. (2) The adjustment for securities and loans taxable equivalency amounted to $102 thousand and $98 thousand for the six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively. (3) Annualized net interest income as a percentage of earning assets. (4) Yields are calculated using the contractual day count convention for each respective product type.

