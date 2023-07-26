Bankwell Financial : Second Quarter Investor Presentation 2023
Today at 05:47 pm
Share
BWFG |LISTED| NASDAQ
2Q23 Investor Presentation
July 26th, 2023
BWFG
LISTEDBWFGLISTED
NASDAQNASDAQ
Safe Harbor
This presentation may contain certain forward-looking statements about Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (the "Company"). Forward-looking statements include statements regarding anticipated future events and can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to
historical or current facts. They often include words such as "believe," "expect," "would,"
"should," "could," or "may." Forward-looking statements, by their nature, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Certain factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expected results include increased competitive pressures, changes in the interest rate environment, general economic conditions or conditions within the banking industry or
securities markets, and legislative and regulatory changes that could adversely affect the
business in which the Company and its subsidiaries are engaged.
2
LISTED NASDAQ
Table of Contents
BWFG
BWFG LISTED
NASDAQ
2Q23 Performance
Deposits & Liquidity
Loans
Credit Quality & Capital
Bankwell History & Overview
3
2Q23 Performance
BWFG |LISTED| NASDAQ
BWFG
LISTEDBWFGLISTED
NASDAQNASDAQ
2Q23 Summary
Net Income of $7.98 million, or $1.02 earnings per share ("EPS")
Return on Average Assets ("ROAA") and Return on Average Equity ("ROAE") were 0.99% and 12.91%, respectively for the quarter, and 1.14% and 15.15% year-to-date
Pre-tax,Pre-provision Net Revenue ("PPNR")1 of $12.75 million, or 1.58% PPNR ROAA for the quarter
1.56% Non-interest Expense as a percent of Average Assets for the quarter and 1.58% year-to-date
Year-to-datenet interest margin ("NIM") of 3.15%; 2Q23 NIM of 3.06% & June NIM of 2.95%
Net loan growth of $14 million, with new fundings at a weighted average yield of 6.96%
Non-brokereddeposit growth of $48 million, with an additional $57 million growth2 since June 30, 2023
$1.7 billion immediately available liquidity providing more than 2X coverage of uninsured deposits
25% uninsured deposits; insured deposits include 71% FDIC-insured & 4% insured by FHLB SBLOCs
HTM securities represent 0.5% of total assets; unrealized net loss $384 thousand3
AFS securities valuations hedged with interest rate swaps; net AOCI impact of $(1.7) million
The Bank remains well capitalized with an 11.41% Total Capital ratio and 7.58% Tangible Common Equity
$31.45 Tangible Book Value; 15% CAGR since year-end 2020 (including one-time CECL impact)
Addition of new EVP, Ryan Hildebrand as Chief Innovation Officer
1 Pre-tax,pre-provision net revenue per share is a non-GAAP metric & excludes provision for loan losses and income tax expense
5
2 As of July 25, 2023
3 HTM securities not recorded in Book Value
Attachments
Original Link
Original Document
Permalink
Disclaimer
Bankwell Financial Group Inc. published this content on 26 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2023 21:44:55 UTC.
Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. is a bank holding company. The Company offers a range of financial services through its banking subsidiary, Bankwell Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a Connecticut state non-member bank. The Bank's commercial lending products include owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, commercial real estate investment loans, commercial loans (such as business term loans, equipment financing and lines of credit) to small and mid-sized businesses, and real estate construction and development loans. Its depository products include checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit. The Bank operates branches in New Canaan, Stamford, Fairfield, Westport, Darien, Norwalk, and Hamden, Connecticut. The Bank provides a range of services to clients in its market, an area encompassing approximately a 100-mile radius around its branch network.