  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Bankwell Financial Group, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BWFG   US06654A1034

BANKWELL FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.

(BWFG)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  05/02 09:31:46 am EDT
34.25 USD   +0.74%
09:27aBANKWELL FINANCIAL : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)
PU
09:27aBANKWELL FINANCIAL : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)
PU
04/27BANKWELL FINANCIAL : REPORTS RECORD NET INCOME FOR THE FIRST QUARTER; DECLARES SECOND QUARTER DIVIDEND - Form 8-K
PU
Bankwell Financial : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)

05/02/2022 | 09:27am EDT
Ownership Submission
FORM 4
Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16, Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number:3235-0287Expires:January 31, 2005Estimated average burden hours per response...0.5
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *
Dale Eric J
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. [BWFG] 		5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
__X__ Director _____ 10% Owner
_____ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below)
(Last) (First) (Middle)
C/O BANKWELL FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. , 258 ELM STREET
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
(Street)
NEW CANAAN CT 06840
4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed(Month/Day/Year)
 6. Individual or Join/Group Filing(Check Applicable Line)
_X_ Form filed by One Reporting Person
___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
(City) (State) (Zip)
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1.Title of Security 2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 3. Transaction Code 4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V Amount (A) or (D) Price
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivate Security 2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security 3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 4. Transaction Code 5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date 7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security 8. Price of Derivative Security 9. Number of derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 10. Ownership Form of Derivative Security: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V (A) (D) Date Exercisable Expriation Date Title Amount or Number of Shares
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address Relationships
Director 10% Owner Officer Other
Dale Eric J
C/O BANKWELL FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
258 ELM STREET
NEW CANAAN, CT06840 		X

Signatures
/s/ Penko Ivanov, Attorney-in-Fact for Eric J. Dale 2022-05-02
**Signature of Reporting Person Date
Explanation of Responses:
(*) If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).
(**) Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
(1) 1,600 shares of restricted stock granted on December 31, 2021, pursuant to the 2012 Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. Stock Plan and will vest in four equal annual installments of 25%, with the first installment to vest on January 2, 2023 and an additional 25% to vest on each annual anniversary of the vesting date thereafter.
(2) 2,000 shares of restricted stock granted on December 8, 2020, pursuant to the 2012 Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. Stock Plan and will vest in four equal annual installments of 25%, with the first installment to vest on January 2, 2022 and an additional 25% to vest on each annual anniversary of the vesting date thereafter. As of the transaction date, 500 shares have vested.
(3) 3,520 shares of restricted stock granted on February 7, 2020, pursuant to the 2012 Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. Stock Plan and will fully vest on February 7, 2025.
(4) 1,200 shares of restricted stock granted on December 20, 2019, pursuant to the 2012 Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. Stock Plan and will vest in four equal annual installments of 25%, with the first installment to vest on January 2, 2021 and an additional 25% to vest on each annual anniversary of the vesting date thereafter. As of the transaction date, 600 shares have vested.
(5) 1,200 shares of restricted stock granted on March 4, 2019, pursuant to the 2012 Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. Stock Plan and will vest in four equal annual installments of 25%, with the first installment to vest on February 7, 2020 and an additional 25% to vest on each annual anniversary of the vesting date thereafter. As of the transaction date, 900 shares have vested.
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, See Instruction 6 for procedure.Potential persons who are to respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB number.

Disclaimer

Bankwell Financial Group Inc. published this content on 02 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 May 2022 13:26:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
