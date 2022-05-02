Bankwell Financial : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)

(*) If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).

(1) 1,600 shares of restricted stock granted on December 31, 2021, pursuant to the 2012 Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. Stock Plan and will vest in four equal annual installments of 25%, with the first installment to vest on January 2, 2023 and an additional 25% to vest on each annual anniversary of the vesting date thereafter.

(2) 2,000 shares of restricted stock granted on December 8, 2020, pursuant to the 2012 Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. Stock Plan and will vest in four equal annual installments of 25%, with the first installment to vest on January 2, 2022 and an additional 25% to vest on each annual anniversary of the vesting date thereafter. As of the transaction date, 500 shares have vested.

(3) 3,520 shares of restricted stock granted on February 7, 2020, pursuant to the 2012 Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. Stock Plan and will fully vest on February 7, 2025.

(4) 1,200 shares of restricted stock granted on December 20, 2019, pursuant to the 2012 Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. Stock Plan and will vest in four equal annual installments of 25%, with the first installment to vest on January 2, 2021 and an additional 25% to vest on each annual anniversary of the vesting date thereafter. As of the transaction date, 600 shares have vested.