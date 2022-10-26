Bankwell Financial : Third Quarter Investor Presentation 2022
10/26/2022 | 05:34pm EDT
BWFG |LISTED| NASDAQ
3Q22 Investor Presentation
October 26th, 2022
BWFG
LISTEDBWFGLISTED
NASDAQNASDAQ
Safe Harbor
This presentation may contain certain forward-looking statements about Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (the "Company"). Forward-looking statements include statements regarding anticipated future events and can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include words such as "believe," "expect," "would," "should," "could," or "may." Forward-looking statements, by their nature, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Certain factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expected results include increased competitive pressures, changes in the interest rate environment, general economic conditions or conditions within the securities markets, and legislative and regulatory changes that could adversely affect the business in which the Company and its subsidiaries are engaged. The COVID-19 pandemic continues to affect Bankwell Financial Group, its customers, counterparties, employees, and third party service providers, and the ultimate extent of the impacts on its business, financial position, results of operations, liquidity, and prospects is unknown.
2
LISTED NASDAQ
Table of Contents
BWFG
BWFG LISTED
NASDAQ
3Q22 Performance
Trends
Credit Quality & ALLL
Loan Portfolio
Capital
Bankwell History & Overview
3
3Q22 Performance
BWFG |LISTED| NASDAQ
BWFG
LISTEDBWFGLISTED
NASDAQNASDAQ
3Q22 Summary
Net income of $9.17 million, or $1.18 earnings per share (EPS)
Operating EPS of $1.08 excludes $1.0 million (~$0.10 EPS) of elevated fees associated with loan prepayments
3Q22 activity exceeded historical quarterly averages and are not reflective of run rate
Return on Average Assets (ROAA) and Return on Average Equity (ROAE) were 1.47% and 15.73%, respectively for the quarter, and 1.59% and 17.94% year-to-date
Excluding the one-time elevated loan prepayment fees, ROAA and ROAE were 1.34% and 14.40%, respectively for the quarter
Pre-tax,pre-provision net revenue ("PPNR")1 of $13.97 million, or 2.24% PPNR ROAA
Excluding the one-time elevated loan prepayment fees, PPNR of $12.97 million, or 2.08% PPNR ROAA
Loan growth of $230 million, or 11%, with year-to-date loan growth of $392 million, or ~28% annualized
Quarterly Net Interest Margin ("NIM") of 4.12%, year-to-date NIM of 3.81%
Issued $35 million subordinated notes; 6.00% fixed-to-floating rate, due 2032
53,546 shares repurchased during the quarter at an average price of $31.81
Bankwell Financial Group Inc. published this content on 26 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 October 2022 21:33:03 UTC.