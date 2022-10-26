Advanced search
    BWFG   US06654A1034

BANKWELL FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.

(BWFG)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-10-26 pm EDT
29.48 USD   +1.06%
05:34pBankwell Financial : Third Quarter Investor Presentation 2022
PU
05:20pBankwell Financial Group, Inc. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disclosure, Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
05:18pEarnings Flash (BWFG) BANKWELL FINANCIAL GROUP Reports Q3 EPS $1.08
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bankwell Financial : Third Quarter Investor Presentation 2022

10/26/2022 | 05:34pm EDT
3Q22 Investor Presentation

October 26th, 2022

Safe Harbor

This presentation may contain certain forward-looking statements about Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (the "Company"). Forward-looking statements include statements regarding anticipated future events and can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include words such as "believe," "expect," "would," "should," "could," or "may." Forward-looking statements, by their nature, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Certain factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expected results include increased competitive pressures, changes in the interest rate environment, general economic conditions or conditions within the securities markets, and legislative and regulatory changes that could adversely affect the business in which the Company and its subsidiaries are engaged. The COVID-19 pandemic continues to affect Bankwell Financial Group, its customers, counterparties, employees, and third party service providers, and the ultimate extent of the impacts on its business, financial position, results of operations, liquidity, and prospects is unknown.

2

Table of Contents

  • 3Q22 Performance
  • Trends
  • Credit Quality & ALLL
  • Loan Portfolio
  • Capital
  • Bankwell History & Overview

3

3Q22 Performance

BWFG

3Q22 Summary

  • Net income of $9.17 million, or $1.18 earnings per share (EPS)
  • Operating EPS of $1.08 excludes $1.0 million (~$0.10 EPS) of elevated fees associated with loan prepayments
    • 3Q22 activity exceeded historical quarterly averages and are not reflective of run rate
  • Return on Average Assets (ROAA) and Return on Average Equity (ROAE) were 1.47% and 15.73%, respectively for the quarter, and 1.59% and 17.94% year-to-date
    • Excluding the one-time elevated loan prepayment fees, ROAA and ROAE were 1.34% and 14.40%, respectively for the quarter
  • Pre-tax,pre-provision net revenue ("PPNR")1 of $13.97 million, or 2.24% PPNR ROAA
    • Excluding the one-time elevated loan prepayment fees, PPNR of $12.97 million, or 2.08% PPNR ROAA
  • Loan growth of $230 million, or 11%, with year-to-date loan growth of $392 million, or ~28% annualized
  • Quarterly Net Interest Margin ("NIM") of 4.12%, year-to-date NIM of 3.81%
  • Issued $35 million subordinated notes; 6.00% fixed-to-floating rate, due 2032
  • 53,546 shares repurchased during the quarter at an average price of $31.81
  • Wilton branch closure effective 10/7/2022; 9 branches operating in southwestern Connecticut

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Bankwell Financial Group Inc. published this content on 26 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 October 2022 21:33:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 91,0 M - -
Net income 2022 35,5 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 6,27x
Yield 2022 2,74%
Capitalization 221 M 221 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,43x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,53x
Nbr of Employees 132
Free-Float 81,1%
Chart BANKWELL FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANKWELL FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 29,17 $
Average target price 40,00 $
Spread / Average Target 37,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christopher R. Gruseke President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Penko Krassimir Ivanov Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Blake S. Drexler Executive Chairman
Laura J. Waitz Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Victor S. Liss Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANKWELL FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.-11.18%221
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-22.72%359 904
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-20.45%283 985
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-16.82%201 434
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-5.44%172 199
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-17.96%142 934