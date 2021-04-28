Bankwell Financial : First Quarter Investor Presentation 2021
04/28/2021 | 04:41pm EDT
Bankwell Financial Group 1Q21 Investor Presentation
Safe Harbor
This presentation may contain certain forward-looking statements about Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (the "Company"). Forward-looking statements include statements regarding anticipated future events and can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include words such as "believe," "expect," "would," "should," "could," or "may." Forward-looking statements, by their nature, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Certain factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expected results include increased competitive pressures, changes in the interest rate environment, general economic conditions or conditions within the securities markets, and legislative and regulatory changes that could adversely affect the business in which the Company and its subsidiaries are engaged. The COVID-19 pandemic is adversely affecting Bankwell Financial Group, its customers, counterparties, employees, and third party service providers, and the ultimate extent of the impacts on its business, financial position, results of operations, liquidity, and prospects is unknown.
2
Table of Contents
1Q21 Performance
2021 Outlook
ALLL & Non-Performing Loans
Capital
Bankwell History & Overview
3
1Q21 Performance
1Q21 Summary
$5.69 million reported net income, or $0.71 earnings per share, including a one-time benefit of $0.09 EPS due to a federal payroll tax credit1 for COVID-19-impacted small businesses, available as part of the Employee Retention Credit ("ERC") program under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act ("CARES Act")
Pre-tax,pre-provision net revenue ("PPNR")2 of $6.97 million; 48% year-over-year increase
Solid quarterly loan growth of $63 million, or 4%, excluding PPP loans
$19 million PPP loans remain at end of 1Q21, with an additional ~$3 million of loans forgiven through 4/22/21
Continued success with Core Business deposit generation, enabling further deposit cost reductions and improved deposit mix
10 basis point linked quarter deposit cost reduction
Maintained strong capital and liquidity during the quarter
Net Interest Margin ("NIM") of 2.74%, negatively impacted by ~35 basis points due to excess liquidity
Repurchased 65,626 shares at an average price of $21.66 per share
The Company declared a 2Q21 dividend of $0.14 per share
1 Subject to IRS review & approval
5
2 Pre-tax,pre-provision net revenue per share is a non-GAAP metric & excludes provision for loan losses and income tax expense
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Bankwell Financial Group Inc. published this content on 28 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 April 2021 20:40:03 UTC.