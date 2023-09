Bannari Amman Sugars Limited is an India-based company engaged in the business of manufacture of sugar, generation of power through co-generation, production of industrial alcohol and granite products. The Company's segments include Sugar, Power, Distillery and Granite Products. The Company has five sugar factories with an aggregate capacity of 23700 metric tons (MT) of sugarcane crushing per day and 129.80 megawatts (MW) of Cogen power. Its three sugar factories are located in Tamil Nadu and the other two are located in Karnataka. It has two distillery units with the aggregate production capacity of 217.50 kilo liter per day (KLPD) besides having Agri natural fertilizer and granite processing units. The Company also has seven windmills with a total capacity of 8.75 MW. Its windmills are situated in Radhapuram Irukkandurai and Karunkulam Villages, Radhapuram Taluk, Tirunelveli District, Tamil Nadu.

Sector Food Processing