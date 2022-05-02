Banneker : 2021 Financial Statements with Notes and Disclosure Statement

Balance Sheet (Unaudited and Unreviewed)
December 31, 2021 ____________________________________________________
ASSETS
Current Assets Checking'Savings
Bank - Operating Account
$
8,952
Total Checking/Savings 8,952
Other Current Assets
Inventory
$
110,300
Total Other Current Assets 110,300
Total Current Assets 119,252
Fixed Assets
Furniture and Equipment 5,971
Intangible Assets 750,000
Total Fixed Assets 755,971
Total Assets
LIABILITIES AND CAPITAL
Current liabilities
$
875,223
Short-term notes payable 24,326
Capital
Stockholders Equity
Common Stk $ 485,431
Preferred Stock $ 39,346
Retained earnings 327,055
Net Income
(935)Total Capital 850,897
Total Liabilities & Capital
875,223
Income Statement (Unaudited and Unreviewed)
For the Year ended December 31, 2021 __________________________
|
Ordinary Income
|
Sales
|
288,753
|
Total Income
|
288,753
|
Cost of goods Sold
|
Purchases
|
87,871
|
Total Cost of Sales
|
87,871
|
Gross Profit
|
200,882
|
Expenses
|
Advertising And Promotions
|
11,918
|
Consulting
|
32,130
|
Legal Expense
|
9,425
|
Insurance Expense
|
6,519
|
Internet and Related
|
22,830
|
Meals and Entertainment
|
35,394
|
Payroll Expenses
|
41,400
|
Postage and Delivery
|
18,678
|
Telephone Expense
|
10,131
|
Transportation
|
10,950
|
Travel Expense
|
2,442
|
Total Expenses
|
201,817
|
Net Income
|
(935)
Banneker, Inc.
Statements of Changes in Retained Earnings and Stockholders' Equity
December 31, 2021
Shareholders' Equity
Retained Earnings - Beginning
Plus: Net Income (Loss) Retained Earnings
One Time Adjustment
$
363,635
(935) 362,700 (35,645)Retained Earnings - Ending 327,055
Comon Stock:
49,830,000,000, Shares authorized,
42,350,569,379 shares outstanding 485,431
Preferred Stock:
Series A preferred 10,000,000 shares
authorized, 1 share outstanding 3,279
Series B preferred 90,000,000 shares
authorized, 443,000 shares outstanding 29,510
Series C preferred 20,000,000 shares
authorized, 397,000 outstanding. 6,558
Series D preferred 2,000,000 shares authorized, 0 shares outstanding.
Shareholders Equity - December 31, 2021
$
851,833
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements.
- 4 -
Banneker, Inc.
Statement of Cash Flows - (Unaudited and Unreviewed)
For the Year ended December 31, 2021 ____________________________________________________
OPERATING ACTIVITIES
|
Net Income
|
$
|
(935)
|
Adjustments to reconcile net Income
|
to net cash provided by operations:
|
(Increase)Decrease in inventory
|
46,450
|
(Decrease)Increase in notes payable
|
(41,114)
|
Net cash provided by Operating Activities
|
4,401
|
INVESTING ACTIVITIES
|
Furniture and Equipment
|
-
|
Intangible Assets
|
-
|
Net cash provided by investing Activities
|
-
|
FINANCING ACTIVITIES
|
Preferred Stock
|
-
|
Change in Retained earnings
|
Net cash provided by Financing Activities
|
-
|
Net cash increase(Decreaase) for the period
|
4,401
|
Cash - beginning of period
|
4,551
|
Cash at end of the period
|
$
|
8,952
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements - 5 -
BANNEKER, INC.
NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
FOR THE TWELVE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2021
Note 1-Nature of Organization
Banneker Inc., (BANI) is a watch making and wholesale jewelry company founded on the principal that fashion, elegance, and watch design can all converge together to create a work of art. The company is an Internal Revenue Code "C" corporation incorporated in the state of California April 2, 1996.
Note 2- Summary of Significant Accounting Policies: Basis of Accounting
These financial statements are presented on the accrual method of accounting in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States.
Use of Estimates
The preparation of financial statements in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States requires management to make estimates and assumptions that affect certain reported amounts and disclosures. Accordingly, actual results could differ from those estimates.
Cash and Cash Equivalents
Cash and cash equivalents consist of cash held in checking accounts, and cash in money market accounts with maturities of ninety days or less. At year-end and throughout the year, the organization's cash balances were deposited in several banks. Management believes the Organization is not exposed to significant credit risk on cash and cash equivalents.
Cash Flows
For purposes of the statements of cash flows, BANI considers all highly liquid instruments purchased with maturity of three months or less to be cash equivalents.
Property
Property is stated at cost at date of acquisition. Property is depreciated or amortized using the straight-line method over its estimated useful lives as follows: equipment 5 years, and leasehold improvements over the life of the lease. BANI capitalizes substantially all property acquisitions in excess of $500 in value.