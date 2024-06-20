Forbes has named Banner Bank one of the 100 Best Banks in America for the eighth consecutive year.

“Being ranked among the top 100 banks in America for eight straight years is meaningful,” said Banner Bank President and CEO Mark Grescovich. “This recognition is a direct reflection of our exceptional employees and their unwavering commitment to ‘do the right thing’ for our clients, the community and one-another.”

To create its 2024 list, Forbes considered 10 metrics measuring growth, credit quality and profitability for the 2023 calendar year, as well as stock performance in the 12 months through March 18, 2024. The 10 equally weighted financial metrics are net interest margin; return on average tangible common equity; return on average assets; CET1 ratio; efficiency ratio; nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets; reserves as a percentage of total assets; risk-based capital ratio; operating revenue growth; and net charge-offs as a percentage of total loans. You can view the entire Forbes list here.

This is the fourth time Banner has received national recognition this year. The others are:

Newsweek Best Regional Banks in America

Forbes America’s Most Cybersecure Banks

Newsweek Most Trustworthy Companies in America 2024

About Banner Bank

Banner Bank is a Washington-chartered commercial bank that conducts business in Washington, Oregon, California and Idaho. Banner offers a wide variety of commercial banking services and financial products to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses and their employees. Banner Bank is part of Banner Corporation (NASDAQ GSM: BANR), a $15.7 billion bank holding company headquartered in Walla Walla, Washington. Visit Banner Bank at www.bannerbank.com.

