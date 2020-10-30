Log in
BANNER CORPORATION

(BANR)
Banner : Third Quarter Presentation

10/30/2020 | 02:10pm EDT

Health Care

Health Care

Hotel &

Restaurants &

Recreation &

Early

Future

Early impact industry: *

Facilities

Practitioners

Accommodation

Food Services

Leisure

Impact

Impact

Total

Commercial real estate:

Owner-occupied

65.5

31.2

2.4

41.8

72.7

213.6

836.3

1,049.9

Investment properties

172.3

30.5

200.8

33.5

34.1

471.1

1,520.2

1,991.3

Small balance CRE

20.9

21.5

13.4

33.4

12.0

101.1

496.8

598.0

Multifamily real estate

0.3

0.0

0.5

0.0

0.0

0.8

425.9

426.7

Construction and land:

Commercial construction

17.7

3.3

17.6

20.3

12.8

71.7

148.6

220.3

Multifamily construction

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

291.1

291.1

One- to four-family construction

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

518.1

518.1

Land and land development

0.0

0.6

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.6

240.3

240.8

Commercial business:

Commercial business

53.4

23.1

6.9

59.5

7.3

150.2

1,043.4

1,193.7

Small business scored*

13.1

55.8

7.0

49.9

9.2

135.0

628.8

763.8

Agricultural business and farmland

0.0

0.1

0.0

0.0

0.2

0.3

325.9

326.2

One- to four-family residential

0.0

0.2

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.2

771.2

771.4

Consumer:

Consumer-home equity lines

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

504.5

504.5

Consumer-other

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

118.3

118.3

Loans receivable excluding PPP

343.2

166.2

248.6

238.4

148.3

1,144.6

7,869.3

9,013.9

PPP loans

78.8

57.3

11.7

88.0

25.1

261.0

889.0

1,150.0

Toal loans receivable

422.0

223.5

260.3

326.4

173.4

1,405.6

8,758.3

10,163.9

Associated CRE collateral type:

Medical/Assisted Living

Hotel/Motel

Restaurant

Recreational

Facility

  • The amounts shown for an early impact industry include loans coded as that industry (NAICS) plus loans with non early impact industry codes that are secured by the early impact industry's associated CRE collateral type.

Loans Unfunded Loan Commitments HTM Securities

Increases

Decreases

Cumulative

Active

Classified %

Total Porfolio

Deferrals

Deferrals

# of Active

% of Active

Active % of

Classified

of Total

Early impact industry:

($MM)*

($MM)**

($MM)

Deferrals

Deferrals

Total Segment

Loans ($MM)

Segment

Health Care Facilities

343.2

8.3

0.2

5

0.1%

0.1%

16.5

4.8%

Health Care Practitioners

166.2

74.6

1.9

9

0.8%

1.2%

11.6

7.0%

Hotel & Accommodation

248.6

171.5

73.5

31

30.7%

29.6%

141.6

57.0%

Restaurants & Food Services

238.4

81.6

20.3

13

8.5%

8.5%

14.8

6.2%

Recreation & Leisure

148.3

85.3

36.3

9

15.2%

24.5%

57.1

38.5%

Subtotal: Early Impact

1,144.6

421.3

132.2

67

55.2%

11.5%

241.6

21.1%

Lessors of Real Estate

2,136.2

117.3

9.8

28

4.1%

0.5%

22.1

1.0%

Retail Trade

1,156.2

269.6

40.2

84

16.8%

3.5%

30.0

2.6%

Other

4,576.9

281.1

57.4

200

24.0%

1.3%

129.5

2.8%

Total

9,013.9

1,089.3

239.6

379

100.0%

2.7%

423.2

4.7%

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Banner Corporation published this content on 22 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 October 2020 18:09:02 UTC

