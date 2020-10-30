Banner : Third Quarter Presentation

The amounts shown for an early impact industry include loans coded as that industry (NAICS) plus loans with non early impact industry codes that are secured by the early impact industry's associated CRE collateral type.
•
Loans Unfunded Loan Commitments HTM Securities
Increases
Decreases
•
•
•
Cumulative
Active
Classified %
Total Porfolio
Deferrals
Deferrals
# of Active
% of Active
Active % of
Classified
of Total
Early impact industry:
($MM)*
($MM)**
($MM)
Deferrals
Deferrals
Total Segment
Loans ($MM)
Segment
Health Care Facilities
343.2
8.3
0.2
5
0.1%
0.1%
16.5
4.8%
Health Care Practitioners
166.2
74.6
1.9
9
0.8%
1.2%
11.6
7.0%
Hotel & Accommodation
248.6
171.5
73.5
31
30.7%
29.6%
141.6
57.0%
Restaurants & Food Services
238.4
81.6
20.3
13
8.5%
8.5%
14.8
6.2%
Recreation & Leisure
148.3
85.3
36.3
9
15.2%
24.5%
57.1
38.5%
Subtotal: Early Impact
1,144.6
421.3
132.2
67
55.2%
11.5%
241.6
21.1%
Lessors of Real Estate
2,136.2
117.3
9.8
28
4.1%
0.5%
22.1
1.0%
Retail Trade
1,156.2
269.6
40.2
84
16.8%
3.5%
30.0
2.6%
Other
4,576.9
281.1
57.4
200
24.0%
1.3%
129.5
2.8%
Total
9,013.9
1,089.3
239.6
379
100.0%
2.7%
423.2
4.7%
•
℠
∆
∆
∆
∆
∆
∆
∆
∆∆
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Banner Corporation published this content on 22 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 October 2020 18:09:02 UTC