  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Banner Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BANR   US06652V2088

BANNER CORPORATION

(BANR)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-03-09 pm EST
56.86 USD   -7.06%
04:23pForbes Ranks Banner Bank 12th Best Bank in America
BU
02/21BANNER CORP Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-K)
AQ
02/01BANNER CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
Forbes Ranks Banner Bank 12th Best Bank in America

03/09/2023 | 04:23pm EST
The Forbes 2023 list is out, ranking America’s 100 Best Banks and Banner Bank is 12th. This is the seventh consecutive year Banner has been included on the prestigious list and our highest ranking yet.

“Receiving independent, third-party recognition as one of the ‘best banks’ in America is a tremendous compliment, especially knowing it’s based on our financial strength and health,” said Mark J. Grescovich, President & CEO. “Despite last year’s economic headwinds, we delivered a strong financial performance thanks to the ongoing trust our clients place in us. It is the outstanding service our employees offer every day that makes it possible for us to perform at this level.”

Based on regulatory filings through Sept. 30, 2022, Forbes looked at nine metrics based on growth, profitability, capital adequacy and asset quality. Metrics include operating revenue growth, efficiency ratio, return on average tangible common equity, net interest margin, net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans, nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets, reserves as a percentage of nonperforming assets, CET1 ratio, and risk-based capital ratio. S&P Global Market Intelligence provided the data, yet the rankings are done solely by Forbes.

About Banner Bank

Banner Bank is a Washington-chartered commercial bank that conducts business in Washington, Oregon, California and Idaho. Banner offers a wide variety of commercial banking services and financial products to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses and their employees. Banner Bank is part of Banner Corporation (NASDAQ GSM: BANR), a $15.8 billion bank holding company headquartered in Walla Walla, Washington. Visit Banner Bank at www.bannerbank.com.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 702 M - -
Net income 2023 229 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 9,22x
Yield 2023 3,09%
Capitalization 2 092 M 2 092 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,98x
Capi. / Sales 2024 2,94x
Nbr of Employees 1 931
Free-Float 98,5%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 61,18 $
Average target price 73,17 $
Spread / Average Target 19,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark J. Grescovich President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Peter J. Conner Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Roberto R. Herencia Chairman
Janet M. Brown Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Ken Johnson Executive Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANNER CORPORATION-3.20%2 092
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.3.37%405 594
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-1.69%260 605
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED2.99%216 379
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY7.65%166 323
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION2.45%161 526