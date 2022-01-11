Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Banner Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BANR   US06652V2088

BANNER CORPORATION

(BANR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Purcell Promoted to Chief Strategy and Administration Officer

01/11/2022 | 05:59pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Banner Bank board of directors announced today that Cynthia “Cindy” Purcell has been promoted to Executive Vice President, Chief Strategy and Administration Officer. Previously, she held the position of Executive Vice President, Retail Banking and Administration.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220111006110/en/

Cynthia Purcell, Executive Vice President, Chief Strategy and Administration Officer, Banner Bank (Photo: Business Wire)

Cynthia Purcell, Executive Vice President, Chief Strategy and Administration Officer, Banner Bank (Photo: Business Wire)

“This promotion formally recognizes the expanded role Cindy has taken on over the past 12 months, as well as the ongoing, significant contributions she has made for our clients and our Bank,” said Mark Grescovich, Banner Bank CEO. “Her strong leadership capabilities and broad experience bring a unique talent to this expanded role. Cindy’s strategic leadership, client-centric approach and deep banking expertise are key to our continued growth and long-term performance—especially as we strive to continually strengthen our client and community relationships.”

In her new role, Purcell will lead the execution of the Bank’s long-term corporate strategic objectives. For example, in partnership with Peter Conner, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Purcell will focus on the pursuit of consistent and favorable financial results with respect to sales and profitability, as well as mergers and acquisitions. These responsibilities are in addition to her existing leadership of Retail (consumer and small business), Digital Strategy and Channels, Residential Lending, Operations, Marketing & Communications, Government Relations, Facilities & Purchasing, and Community Reinvestment.

Purcell is a seasoned banking executive with 42 years of experience. Early in her career, she was Chief Financial Officer of a community bank that later merged into Banner Bank. Since joining Banner, she has held significant leadership roles with expanding responsibilities, including oversight of the Bank’s branch network, as well as most operations and administrative functions. Additionally, she has served in numerous state and national industry leadership positions and is a strong advocate of preserving the strength of the banking industry.

“Last year we embarked on a considerable exploration bank-wide to identify and implement innovative ways to continually enhance our overall client experience in our rapidly evolving industry, as well as create more efficient and scalable operations to support our successful relationship-model of banking,” Purcell said. “I’m proud of the engagement of our teams and the progress we have made. I am honored to formally take this broader role in leading our teams’ strategy development, and more importantly, the achievement of our long-term strategic objectives.”

About Banner Bank

Banner Bank is a Washington-chartered commercial bank that conducts business in Washington, Oregon, California and Idaho. Banner offers a wide variety of commercial banking services and financial products to individuals, families, and small and medium-sized businesses. Banner Bank is part of Banner Corporation, a $16.6 billion bank holding company headquartered in Walla Walla, Washington. Visit Banner Bank at www.bannerbank.com.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about BANNER CORPORATION
05:59pPurcell Promoted to Chief Strategy and Administration Officer
BU
2021Banner Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter 2021 Conference Call and Webcast
AQ
2021BANNER : 99.1Press Release of Banner Corporation dated December 22, 2021 - Form 8-K
PU
2021BANNER CORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
2021Banner Corporation announces an Equity Buyback for 1,712,510 shares, representing 5% of..
CI
2021Banner's Board Approves Repurchase of up to 1.7 Million Common Shares
MT
2021Banner Corporation Announces Stock Repurchase Program
AQ
2021Banner Corporation authorizes a Buyback Plan.
CI
2021BANNER CORP Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of..
AQ
2021BANNER CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BANNER CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 593 M - -
Net income 2021 191 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 11,7x
Yield 2021 2,55%
Capitalization 2 204 M 2 204 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,72x
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,82x
Nbr of Employees 2 061
Free-Float -
Chart BANNER CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Banner Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANNER CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 64,34 $
Average target price 66,83 $
Spread / Average Target 3,88%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark J. Grescovich President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Peter J. Conner Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Brent A. Orrico Chairman
Janet M. Brown Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Ken Johnson Executive Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANNER CORPORATION6.05%2 204
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.5.56%494 475
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION9.98%400 447
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED5.23%252 513
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY15.36%220 693
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.2.34%196 201