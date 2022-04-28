Bannerman Energy : Appendix 2A - Application for securities

Bannerman Resources Limited Registration No. ABN 34 113 017 128 Registered as an external company in Namibia ISIN Code: AU000000BMN9
NSX Share Code: BMN
APPENDIX 2A - APPLICATION FOR QUOTATION OF SECURITIES
Bannerman Resources Limited has published Appendix 2A
ASX security code
BMN
Security description
Ordinary Shares Fully Paid
Number of +securities to be quoted
68,180,913
Issue date
27 April 2022
Total number of securities on issue - BMN Ordinary Shares
1,487,682,104
The full announcement can be found at https://wcsecure.weblink.com.au/clients/bannermanresources/headline.aspx?headlineid=61088197
Brandon Munro
Chief Executive Officer
28 April 2022
Registered Office
Bannerman Minig Resources Namibia (Pty) Ltd Registration no. 2005/115
71 Seeadler Street, Vineta Swakopmund
Namibia
Sponsor
IJG Securities (Pty) Ltd Member of the NSX
4th Floor, 1@Steps, C/O Grove and Chasie Street, Klein Kuppe P O Box 186, Windhoek, Namibia
Registration No. 95/505
