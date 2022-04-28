Bannerman Energy : Appendix 2A - Application for securities

Bannerman Resources Limited Registration No. ABN 34 113 017 128 Registered as an external company in Namibia ISIN Code: AU000000BMN9

NSX Share Code: BMN

APPENDIX 2A - APPLICATION FOR QUOTATION OF SECURITIES

Bannerman Resources Limited has published Appendix 2A

ASX security code BMN Security description Ordinary Shares Fully Paid Number of +securities to be quoted 68,180,913 Issue date 27 April 2022 Total number of securities on issue - BMN Ordinary Shares 1,487,682,104

The full announcement can be found at https://wcsecure.weblink.com.au/clients/bannermanresources/headline.aspx?headlineid=61088197

Brandon Munro

Chief Executive Officer

28 April 2022

Registered Office

Bannerman Minig Resources Namibia (Pty) Ltd Registration no. 2005/115

71 Seeadler Street, Vineta Swakopmund

Namibia

Sponsor

IJG Securities (Pty) Ltd Member of the NSX

4th Floor, 1@Steps, C/O Grove and Chasie Street, Klein Kuppe P O Box 186, Windhoek, Namibia

Registration No. 95/505