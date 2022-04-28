Log in
    BMN   AU000000BMN9

BANNERMAN ENERGY LTD

(BMN)
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  04/28 02:10:43 am EDT
0.2250 AUD   -10.00%
04:25aBANNERMAN ENERGY : Appendix 2A - Application for securities
PU
04/22BANNERMAN ENERGY : Share Purchase Plan Closes Substantially Oversubscribed
PU
04/22Bannerman Energy to Raise $11 Million in Share Purchase Plan
MT
Bannerman Energy : Appendix 2A - Application for securities

04/28/2022 | 04:25am EDT
Bannerman Resources Limited Registration No. ABN 34 113 017 128 Registered as an external company in Namibia ISIN Code: AU000000BMN9

NSX Share Code: BMN

APPENDIX 2A - APPLICATION FOR QUOTATION OF SECURITIES

Bannerman Resources Limited has published Appendix 2A

ASX security code

BMN

Security description

Ordinary Shares Fully Paid

Number of +securities to be quoted

68,180,913

Issue date

27 April 2022

Total number of securities on issue - BMN Ordinary Shares

1,487,682,104

The full announcement can be found at https://wcsecure.weblink.com.au/clients/bannermanresources/headline.aspx?headlineid=61088197

Brandon Munro

Chief Executive Officer

28 April 2022

Registered Office

Bannerman Minig Resources Namibia (Pty) Ltd Registration no. 2005/115

71 Seeadler Street, Vineta Swakopmund

Namibia

Sponsor

IJG Securities (Pty) Ltd Member of the NSX

4th Floor, 1@Steps, C/O Grove and Chasie Street, Klein Kuppe P O Box 186, Windhoek, Namibia

Registration No. 95/505

Disclaimer

Bannerman Resources Limited published this content on 28 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 April 2022 08:24:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Managers and Directors
Brandon Munro Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Steve Herlihy Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Ronald Hugh Beevor Non-Executive Chairman
Clive Bruce Jones Non-Executive Director
Ian C. Burvill Non-Executive Director
