CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

Important notices

Of the Mineral Resources scheduled for extraction and recovery in the Etango-8 Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS) and Etango-XP / XT Scoping Study (Scoping Study), 100% are classified as Measured or Indicated. Bannerman Energy Ltd (Bannerman, the Company) confirms that there are no Inferred Resources included in the Etango-8 DFS or Etango-XP / XT Scoping Study production schedules.

The Mineral Resources underpinning the Ore Reserve and production target in the Etango-8 DFS (and the production target in the Etango-XP / XT Scoping Study) have been prepared by a competent person in accordance with the requirements of the JORC Code (2012). The Competent Person's Statement is found overleaf. For full details of the Mineral Resource estimate, please refer to the ASX release dated 6 December 2022, "Etango-8 Definitive Feasibility Study". Bannerman confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the Mineral Resource estimate included in that release. All material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the Mineral Resource estimate in that ASX release continue to apply and have not materially changed.

This release contains a series of forward-looking statements. Generally, the words "expect," "potential", "intend," "estimate," "will" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. By their very nature forward- looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any of our forward-looking statements, which are not guarantees of future performance. Statements in this release regarding Bannerman's business or proposed business, which are not historical facts, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, such as Mineral Resource estimates, Ore Reserve estimates, market prices of metals, capital and operating costs, changes in project parameters as plans continue to be evaluated, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions, and statements that describe Bannerman's future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that Bannerman or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based on estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by Bannerman, are inherently subject to significant technical, business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature, they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results in each case could differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made.

Bannerman has concluded that it has a reasonable basis for providing these forward-looking statements and the forecast information included in this ASX release. This includes a reasonable basis to expect that it will be able to fund the development of Etango upon successful delivery of key development milestones as and when required. The detailed reasons for these conclusions are outlined in the ASX release dated 6 December 2022, "Etango-8 Definitive Feasibility Study", in the section titled, "Funding pathway". While Bannerman considers all of the material assumptions to be based on reasonable grounds, there is no certainty that they will prove to be correct or that the range of outcomes indicated by the DFS will be achieved.

To achieve the range of outcomes indicated in the DFS, pre-production funding in excess of US$353M will likely be required. There is no certainty that Bannerman will be able to source that amount of funding when required. It is also possible that such funding may only be available on terms that may be dilutive to or otherwise affect the value of Bannerman's shares. It is also possible that Bannerman could pursue other value realisation strategies such as a sale, partial sale or joint venture of the Etango Project. These could materially reduce Bannerman's proportionate ownership of the Etango Project.

For full details of the Etango-8 DFS and Etango-XP / XT Scoping Study, please refer to ASX releases dated 6 December 2022, "Etango-8Definitive-Feasibility Study" and 18 March 2024, "Etango-XP and Etango-XT Scoping Study". In addition, please refer to ASX release dated 11 June 2024, "Etango-8 FEED Complete and Costs Updated; Detailed Design Commenced". Other than the updated capital and operating costs expressed in the 11 June 2024 release, Bannerman confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the releases of 6 December 2022 and 18 March 2024. All material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates in those ASX releases continue to apply and have not materially changed.

