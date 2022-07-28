Bannerman Energy : Quarterly Activities Report and Appendix 5B for the period ended 30 June 2022

Bannerman Resources Limited

QUARTERLY ACTIVITIES REPORT AND APPENDIX 5B FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 30 June 2022

Bannerman Energy Ltd (ASX:BMN, OTCQB:BNNLF, NSX:BMN) (Bannerman or the Company) is pleased to report on a quarter in which Bannerman progressed the Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS) for the 8Mtpa development1 of its flagship Etango Uranium Project in Namibia (Etango-8)

HIGHLIGHTS

Share Purchase Plan (SPP) closed in April raising A$15 million (at A$0.22 per share).

Agreement to acquire a 41.8% strategic stake in TSX-V listed critical mineralsdeveloper, Namibia Critical Metals Inc. (NMI).

TSX-V listed critical mineralsdeveloper, Namibia Critical Metals Inc. (NMI). NMI's core asset is the advanced Lofdal Heavy Rare Earths Project in Namibia.

Bolt-on acquisition offering significant alignment and synergies with Bannerman'sEtango Uranium Project.

acquisition offering significant alignment and synergies with Bannerman'sEtango Uranium Project. Total consideration of A$7.24M cash and 846,337 fully paid BMN ordinary shares,representing a significant discount to prevailing NMI market trading value.

Transaction completion expected in next two weeks.

10-for-1 share consolidation approved at General Meeting on 18 July; BMN shares tocommence trading on a post-consolidation basis from 29 July.

share consolidation approved at General Meeting on 18 July; BMN shares tocommence trading on a post-consolidation basis from 29 July. Etango-8 DFS progressing steadily, scheduled completion now 4Q CY2022.

DFS progressing steadily, scheduled completion now 4Q CY2022. Feasibility and engineering undertaken by best-in-class consultants with Wood plc engaged as DFS lead study manager and continuity from Etango- 8 Pre- Feasibility Study and previous study work.

best-in-class consultants with Wood plc engaged as DFS lead study manager and continuity from Etango- 8 Pre- Feasibility Study and previous study work. World-class Technical Steering Committee chaired by Norman Green.

Technical Steering Committee chaired by Norman Green. Cash balance of A$51.9M at quarter end.

Policy reversals in favour of nuclear energy strengthened in several countries;geopolitical tensions delivered recent highs in price of enrichment and conversion.

Bannerman Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Brandon Munro, said:

"The Bannerman team remains resolutely focused on the Etango-8 Definitive Feasibility Study. While expected completion of the DFS has pushed back into the December quarter, the process is still tracking well and early FEED work is set to commence in parallel. The agreement we executed duringthe quarter to acquire a strategic stake in Namibia Critical Metals presents a significant and synergisticopportunity for our business. We look forward to the anticipated closing of this transaction in the nextcouple of weeks."