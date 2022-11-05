Advanced search
Banpu : Helps Flood and Windstorm Victims in Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya Province, Delivering Relief Bags Worth Over THB 640,000 to More Than 800 Households

11/05/2022 | 03:12am EDT
Banpu Helps Flood and Windstorm Victims in Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya Province, Delivering Relief Bags Worth Over THB 640,000 to More Than 800 Households
05 November 2022
Recently, Banpu Public Company Limited donated the relief bags worth 647,860 THB to support over 830 affected households in Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya province. This support was distributed to the communities in Pak Jun sub-district, Nakorn Luang district and Tang Chang sub-district, Bang Ban district, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya province which are the areas severely affected by the recent floods and windstorms.

Banpu continues to help people affected by floods and windstorms. We hope our support will help alleviate the difficulty and encourage everyone to go through this crisis.

# # #

About Banpu

Banpu Public Company Limited is a leading international versatile energy provider with 3 core groups of businesses: energy resources, energy generation, and energy technology in 10 countries, namely, Thailand, Indonesia, China, Australia, Lao PDR, Mongolia, Singapore, Japan, the United States of America, and Vietnam.

For more information,
please contact Banpu Corporate
Communications Team:

Duangkamol Saleerat
061-446-6698
duangkamol_s@banpu.co.th

Apinya Siramonpiwat
086-393-2889
apinya_s@banpu.co.th

Disclaimer

Banpu pcl published this content on 05 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 November 2022 07:11:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
