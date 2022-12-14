Banpu Listed in DJSI for 9th Consecutive Year Reinstating Leadership in Delivering "Smarter Energy for Sustainability"

Banpu Public Company Limited, a leading international versatile energy provider, has been selected as a member of the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) - Emerging Markets for the 9th consecutive year. The Company has maintained its status as the global DJSI Industry Leader in Coal and Consumable Fuels with the highest total sustainability score across environmental, social and governance (ESG) aspects. Banpu's continued strong performance on the DJSI reinforced the Company's unwavering adherence to ESG principles and commitment to delivering "Smarter Energy for Sustainability".

This year Banpu achieved higher total sustainability score, with significantly improved score in the areas of Environmental Eco-efficiency, Human Capital Development, Labor Practices, Occupational Health & Safety and Cyber Security, demonstrating the Company's true commitment to business sustainability.

The increasing score in the area of Environmental Eco-efficiency was a result of Banpu's setting ambitious target to reduce sulfur dioxide emissions and waste from business operations. The improvement in the area of Human Capital Development and Labor Practices came as a result of employee development programs for positive impact to business and announcement of new policies on workplace discrimination and harassment, by creating a working atmosphere where people respect for each other and can work together despite their differences, with zero-tolerance to any form of bullying, harassment and discrimination, as well as disclosing the ratio of the remuneration of women to men to affirm gender wage equality.

In the area of Occupational Health & Safety, clear policies have been implemented to improve safety performance, with strict management measures to provide employees and workers a safe and healthy working environment in order to achieve the goals of three Zeros - Zero Incidents, Zero Repeats and Zero Compromise. For Cyber ​​Security, Banpu officially announced the appointment of Global Information Security Officer. In addition, the Company has been certified ISO 27001 Information Security Management, affirming its strong efficiency in information security management.

Mrs. Somruedee Chaimongkol, Chief Executive Officer of Banpu Public Company Limited, said that "Throughout almost 40 years in business as we have grown into an international Company today, our commitment from day one was set forth in the credo "An industry will be strong only when it is developed in tandem with social and environmental responsibility". We are proud to have been included in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index for nine consecutive years. This achievement reflects our dedication in driving business forward with the Greener & Smarter strategy all whilst strictly adhering to ESG principles in all operational processes across organization-wide working units with aim to create continued growth as well as sustainable value for all our stakeholders."

To integrate sustainability into business practices, Banpu has set clear plan and goals across the three aspects of ESG. In the environmental (E) aspect, the Company has geared toward expanding greener energy and technology businesses and targeted the EBITDA from those businesses to account for over 50 percent of its portfolio by 2025. In the social (S) aspect, Banpu has initiated several community and social development programs to improve people's quality of life, promote education, and provide alleviative support to the society and communities in times of crisis and disaster. For the governance (G) aspect, Banpu established Incident Management Team (ITM) to ensure the continuity of business operations to overcoming challenges under any circumstances, as well as set up Digital & Innovation unit to drive company-wide digital transformation, coupled with implementing agile working concept to enhance productivity across all business units in every country the Company operates.

The Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) is an index that evaluates the sustainability practices of leading global companies to ensure that these companies have effective management in all dimensions, from economic to environment, society and governance. It is also an index that funds from all over the world use as a reference for investment consideration in order to generate good and sustainable returns for investors while creating long-term value for stakeholders.

About Banpu

Banpu Public Company Limited is an international versatile energy provider, operating 3 core groups of businesses - energy resources, energy generation, and energy technology - in Thailand, Indonesia, China, Australia, Lao PDR, Mongolia, Japan, the United States of America and Vietnam.

