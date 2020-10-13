Log in
BANPU

(BANPU)
Banpu Public : Delivers Cloth Masks Worth THB 1.4 Million to more than 1,500 Needy Schools Nationwide, Minimizing Risks from COVID-19 Infection

10/13/2020

Banpu Public Company Limited recognizes the needs for masks of teachers and students across the country to prevent risks of COVID-19 infection. Through the 'Help the Helpers', a non-profit organization which managed to contribute the cloth masks to all schools. The Company therefore handed 73,830 high-quality cloth masks, worth THB 1.47 million to 1,576 schools nationwide that encountered shortage of masks. Banpu hopes this contribution can help keep teachers, students and educational personnel in good hygiene, enabling their learning and teaching activities to run smoothly.

# # #

About Banpu Public Company Limited

Banpu Public Company Limited is a leading integrated energy solutions company in the Asia-Pacific operating three core groups of businesses - energy resources, energy generation, and energy technology - in ten countries: Thailand, Indonesia, China, Australia, Lao PDR, Mongolia, Singapore, Japan, the United States of America and Vietnam.

For further information, please contact: Corporate Communications, Banpu Public Company Limited

Disclaimer

Banpu pcl published this content on 13 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 October 2020 08:49:07 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 69 465 M 2 230 M 2 230 M
Net income 2020 -1 675 M -53,8 M -53,8 M
Net Debt 2020 127 B 4 085 M 4 085 M
P/E ratio 2020 -26,7x
Yield 2020 3,81%
Capitalization 33 492 M 1 075 M 1 075 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,31x
EV / Sales 2021 2,16x
Nbr of Employees 5 486
Free-Float 77,0%
Chart BANPU
Duration : Period :
Banpu Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANPU
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 7,14 THB
Last Close Price 6,60 THB
Spread / Highest target 66,7%
Spread / Average Target 8,18%
Spread / Lowest Target -27,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Somruedee Chaimongkol Chief Executive Officer & Director
Chanin Vongkusolkit Chairman & President
Sutee Sukruan Chief Operating Officer
Peter Parry Chief Financial Officer
Rutt Phanijphand Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANPU-44.54%1 075
CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED-14.99%46 991
GLENCORE PLC-27.22%29 605
SHAANXI COAL INDUSTRY COMPANY LIMITED0.00%12 920
COAL INDIA LIMITED-46.44%9 509
CHINA COAL ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED-38.19%6 534
