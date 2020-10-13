Banpu Public : Delivers Cloth Masks Worth THB 1.4 Million to more than 1,500 Needy Schools Nationwide, Minimizing Risks from COVID-19 Infection

Banpu Public Company Limited recognizes the needs for masks of teachers and students across the country to prevent risks of COVID-19 infection. Through the 'Help the Helpers', a non-profit organization which managed to contribute the cloth masks to all schools. The Company therefore handed 73,830 high-quality cloth masks, worth THB 1.47 million to 1,576 schools nationwide that encountered shortage of masks. Banpu hopes this contribution can help keep teachers, students and educational personnel in good hygiene, enabling their learning and teaching activities to run smoothly.

# # #

About Banpu Public Company Limited

Banpu Public Company Limited is a leading integrated energy solutions company in the Asia-Pacific operating three core groups of businesses - energy resources, energy generation, and energy technology - in ten countries: Thailand, Indonesia, China, Australia, Lao PDR, Mongolia, Singapore, Japan, the United States of America and Vietnam.

For further information, please contact: Corporate Communications, Banpu Public Company Limited