"The 13th Banpu Champions for Change" project calls for entries! Bolstering social enterprises nationwide in driving the Thai economy

07 March 2024 Facebook Line Twitter Linkedin E-mail Download

Banpu Public Company Limited, a leading international versatile energy provider, together with ChangeFusion, invites the new generation determined to create change and solve social issues in a sustainable way through social enterprise to join the "13th Banpu Champions for Change (BC4C)" project. Featuring the concept of "Impactful Locals, National Boost", this year's project will engage participants in capacity enhancement to create change and seize growth opportunities through incubation and acceleration programs.

The incubation program supports early-stage social entrepreneurs to explore effective ways to generate income, set concrete key performance social impact indicators and business approaches. Meanwhile, the acceleration program bolsters extension-stage social entrepreneurs to grow faster with support on business profiling, planning on idea and business plan presentation to investors, as well as access to the opportunity to connect with funding sources from both the government and private sectors.

Learn more about eligibility requirements and fill out application online: for Incubation Program at https://bit.ly/3V56eSz ; and for Acceleration Program at https://bit.ly/3IvUKzH , today until 7 April 2024.

The announcement of the 15 shortlisted candidates for the Incubation Program is scheduled for April 25, 2024, and for the 10 shortlisted candidates of the Acceleration Program on May 3, 2024, respectively. Find more details about the Banpu Champions for Change project at www.facebook.com/banpuchampions , or call 087-075-4815 and send email to banpuchampions@gmail.com .

###

About Banpu

Banpu Public Company Limited is a leading international versatile energy provider, operating 3 core groups of businesses - energy resources, energy generation, and energy technology in Thailand, Indonesia, China, Australia, Lao PDR, Mongolia, Japan, the United States of America and Vietnam.

Tags: CSR Facebook Line Twitter Linkedin E-mail Download

For more information,

please contact Banpu Corporate

Communications Team: Kamolwan Chiamudom

093-923-6355

Kamolwan_c@banpu.co.th Chattida Veerakul

092- 881-0969

Chattida_v@banpu.co.th