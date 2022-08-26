Exxon to sell Arkansas shale gas assets to Flywheel Energy

* Exxon's XTO selling 5,000 natgas wells in Fayetteville
Shale
* Deal comes as global gas prices and demand are soaring
* Buyer is closely-held Oklahoma producer Flywheel Energy
HOUSTON, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp has
reached an agreement with Flywheel Energy to sell to the closely
held U.S. oil and gas producer natural gas properties in
Arkansas, an Exxon spokesperson confirmed on Friday.
The sale of Exxon's Fayetteville Shale assets brings the
largest U.S. producer closer to a goal of selling $15 billion in
non-core properties to focus on more lucrative prospects. The
value of the proposed deal could not be immediately learned.
U.S. gas prices and properties have grown in demand this
year with global demand for the fuel soaring over the conflict
in Ukraine. U.S. gas futures on Friday settled at about
$9.30 a million British thermal units, up 160% year to date.
"The sale advances Exxon Mobil’s strategy to focus
investments on advantaged assets," Exxon spokesperson Julie King
told Reuters.
Flywheel Energy did not immediately reply to requests for
comment on the agreement signed with XTO Energy, a subsidiary of
Exxon. Flywheel is headquartered in Oklahoma City and is backed
by Kayne Anderson Private Energy Income Funds.
The assets under agreement include approximately 5,000
natural gas wells - 850 operated and approximately 4,100
non-operated - and related pipeline and processing properties
across approximately 381,000 acres.
Exxon's XTO Energy unit had acquired the Fayetteville assets
in 2010 for $650 million during a shale boom that reshaped the
U.S. energy landscape. King declined to comment on pricing,
saying the terms of the transaction are confidential.
The sale is subject to regulatory and other approvals. It is
expected to close before the end of October, King said.
The oil giant disclosed plans to offer its Fayetteville and
other U.S. shale assets outside of the Permian Basin in 2020.
Last year it actively resumed its divestment program as energy
prices recovered from the pandemic-induced slump.
Exxon has been dumping projects in Asia, Africa and Europe
for offshore Guyana and Brazil and shale oil in the Permian
Basin of West Texas and New Mexico.
Earlier this year, it sold North Texas shale assets to
Denver-based BKV, a gas producer majority-owned by Thai energy
firm Banpu PCL, for $750 million.
