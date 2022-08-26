Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. Banpu
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BANPU   TH0148A10Z06

BANPU

(BANPU)
  Report
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  2022-08-25
14.60 THB    0.00%
08/26Exxon to sell Arkansas shale gas assets to Flywheel Energy
RE
08/19SET ADDS NEW LISTED SECURITIES : BANPU13C2301A to be traded on August 22, 2022
PU
08/18SET ADDS NEW LISTED SECURITIES : BANPU19C2212A to be traded on August 19, 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Exxon to sell Arkansas shale gas assets to Flywheel Energy

08/26/2022 | 08:14pm EDT
* Exxon's XTO selling 5,000 natgas wells in Fayetteville Shale

* Deal comes as global gas prices and demand are soaring

* Buyer is closely-held Oklahoma producer Flywheel Energy

HOUSTON, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp has reached an agreement with Flywheel Energy to sell to the closely held U.S. oil and gas producer natural gas properties in Arkansas, an Exxon spokesperson confirmed on Friday.

The sale of Exxon's Fayetteville Shale assets brings the largest U.S. producer closer to a goal of selling $15 billion in non-core properties to focus on more lucrative prospects. The value of the proposed deal could not be immediately learned.

U.S. gas prices and properties have grown in demand this year with global demand for the fuel soaring over the conflict in Ukraine. U.S. gas futures on Friday settled at about $9.30 a million British thermal units, up 160% year to date.

"The sale advances Exxon Mobil’s strategy to focus investments on advantaged assets," Exxon spokesperson Julie King told Reuters.

Flywheel Energy did not immediately reply to requests for comment on the agreement signed with XTO Energy, a subsidiary of Exxon. Flywheel is headquartered in Oklahoma City and is backed by Kayne Anderson Private Energy Income Funds.

The assets under agreement include approximately 5,000 natural gas wells - 850 operated and approximately 4,100 non-operated - and related pipeline and processing properties across approximately 381,000 acres.

Exxon's XTO Energy unit had acquired the Fayetteville assets in 2010 for $650 million during a shale boom that reshaped the U.S. energy landscape. King declined to comment on pricing, saying the terms of the transaction are confidential.

The sale is subject to regulatory and other approvals. It is expected to close before the end of October, King said.

The oil giant disclosed plans to offer its Fayetteville and other U.S. shale assets outside of the Permian Basin in 2020. Last year it actively resumed its divestment program as energy prices recovered from the pandemic-induced slump.

Exxon has been dumping projects in Asia, Africa and Europe for offshore Guyana and Brazil and shale oil in the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico.

Earlier this year, it sold North Texas shale assets to Denver-based BKV, a gas producer majority-owned by Thai energy firm Banpu PCL, for $750 million. (Reporting by Sabrina Valle in Houston; Editing by Leslie Adler)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANPU 0.00% 14.6 End-of-day quote.37.74%
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX -0.75% 459.65 Real-time Quote.-13.37%
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) -1.06% 5.0408 Delayed Quote.-19.67%
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION -1.23% 97.87 Delayed Quote.59.94%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.92% 100.7 Delayed Quote.30.56%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX 0.40% 151.72 Real-time Quote.-12.24%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX -0.80% 433.9826 Real-time Quote.150.51%
WTI -0.04% 92.956 Delayed Quote.23.33%
Financials
Sales 2022 212 B 5 877 M 5 877 M
Net income 2022 34 140 M 945 M 945 M
Net Debt 2022 142 B 3 941 M 3 941 M
P/E ratio 2022 3,28x
Yield 2022 11,3%
Capitalization 98 785 M 2 735 M 2 735 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,14x
EV / Sales 2023 1,17x
Nbr of Employees 5 300
Free-Float 87,5%
Chart BANPU
Duration : Period :
Banpu Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANPU
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 14,60 THB
Average target price 17,18 THB
Spread / Average Target 17,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Somruedee Chaimongkol Chief Executive Officer & Director
Chanin Vongkusolkit Chairman & President
Peter Parry Chief Financial Officer
Sutee Sukruan Senior Vice President-Finance
Rutt Phanijphand Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANPU37.74%2 754
CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED40.86%89 047
SHAANXI COAL INDUSTRY COMPANY LIMITED85.57%33 406
YANKUANG ENERGY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED105.48%30 213
CHINA COAL ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED63.33%17 717
COAL INDIA LIMITED53.99%17 339