    BANPU   TH0148A10Z06

BANPU PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(BANPU)
  Report
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  04-10
10.90 THB   -1.80%
02:41aBANPU PUBLIC : Announcement of Minutes of 2022 Annual General Shareholders' Meeting
PU
04/08BANPU PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
04/07BANPU PUBLIC : Receives “Golden Heart Award” as Organization Striving to Help Affected People and Alleviate Covid-19 Impact
PU
Banpu Public : Announcement of Minutes of 2022 Annual General Shareholders' Meeting

04/12/2022 | 02:41am EDT
Date/Time
12 Apr 2022 13:23:29
Headline
Announcement of Minutes of 2022 Annual General Shareholders' Meeting
Symbol
BANPU
Source
BANPU
Full Detailed News
Disclaimer
This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

Banpu pcl published this content on 12 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2022 06:40:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 137 B 4 088 M 4 088 M
Net income 2022 20 919 M 622 M 622 M
Net Debt 2022 115 B 3 416 M 3 416 M
P/E ratio 2022 4,24x
Yield 2022 8,89%
Capitalization 73 751 M 2 193 M 2 193 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,37x
EV / Sales 2023 1,26x
Nbr of Employees 5 300
Free-Float 88,0%
Chart BANPU PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Banpu Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANPU PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 10,90 THB
Average target price 14,56 THB
Spread / Average Target 33,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Somruedee Chaimongkol Chief Executive Officer & Director
Chanin Vongkusolkit Chairman & President
Peter Parry Chief Financial Officer
Sutee Sukruan Senior Vice President-Finance
Rutt Phanijphand Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANPU PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED2.83%2 193
CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED40.59%90 291
SHAANXI COAL INDUSTRY COMPANY LIMITED40.16%25 838
YANKUANG ENERGY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED55.16%24 082
COAL INDIA LIMITED33.21%15 785
CHINA COAL ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED33.33%14 806