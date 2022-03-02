Banpu Public : The 11th Banpu Champions for Change is Opening for Applications Augmenting Activities to Strengthen SE Network and Maximize the Impact

Log in
BANPU PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

The 11th Banpu Champions for Change is Opening for Applications Augmenting Activities to Strengthen SE Network and Maximize the Impact

03/02/2022
The 11th Banpu Champions for Change is Opening for Applications Augmenting Activities to Strengthen SE Network and Maximize the Impact

02 March 2022
02 March 2022
"Want to make sustainable change?

Just submit your social business plan to BC4C by 10 April 2022,

and join us to develop, find success formula and seize the opportunity to grow together!"

Banpu Public Company Limited, an international versatile energy provider, continues its commitment to sustainable social development under collaboration with ChangeFusion, a non-profit organization under the Thai Rural Reconstruction Movement Foundation under Royal Patronage, by introducing the 11th"Banpu Champions for Change" project (BC4C#11) in search for new social entrepreneurs either individually or the team-of-four category, with age range 20-35 years from across the country. Applications are open from now until April 10th. Please check out Banpu Champions for Change Facebook page for more details.

Mr. Rattapon Sukhunthee, Head of Corporate Communications, Banpu Public Company Limited, said "Over the past 10 years that Banpu Champions for Change (BC4C) project has continuously pioneered and nurtured several Social Enterprises (SE), we have seen that for these enterprises to be successful in the long term, they requires knowledge and skills that can be applied to real business operations amid various challenging factors, a strong network to support each other and funding to maintain and scale up their businesses. Therefore, in 2022, Banpu and ChangeFusion's mission is not only to continue the BC4C project for the 11th consecutive year, but we also want to start building on the potential growth of SEs in Thailand to be at full efficiency which will lead to a truly positive impact on society. This is in line with Banpu's sustainable development policy and ESG principles. We want to empower social enterprises by providing them with skills, knowledge, funding, and learning from the experiences of alumni as well as business experts in many fields. We believe that these will allow them to build on their ideas and build their businesses to grow, being able to operate business sustainably while creating benefits for society in the long run."

Banpu is ready to implement the BC4C#11 project in a hybrid form that integrates online communication technology in various activities, especially group activities to reduce the risk of infection during this pandemic. In addition to providing funding for starting a business, the project also focuses on cultivating and promoting entrepreneurial business concepts, developing business skills, building and assessing social impact and applying the knowledge gained from the project. Participants will be given mentorships and opportunities to participate in SE networking activities by social enterprises of BC4C from the past 10 years that are gathered together tightly and strongly. They are ready to come back and pass on knowledge and experience and help the new entrepreneurs to find ways to develop and grow their business together. Furthermore, to present a learning channel on business operations to wider audiences, the project also demonstrates SE School website as an online learning platform and an archive of knowledge for social enterprises to allow new generations who are interested in joining the project and the general public to learn and understand the process of social enterprise operations. This is another intention of the project to create a knowledge archive and an ecosystem that facilitates the growth of social enterprises and, in the end, create a quality society for all Thais.

The BC4C#11 project will select 40 teams of applicants in the first round to be interviewed with a panel of experts. 15 teams will be selected in the second round to participate in a workshop for business model concept development and skill development in business plan presentation before entering to the 3rd round of selection through a business plan proposal. 7 teams that are qualified in this round will each receive a funding of THB 80,000 to start business development and test the market. 3 teams that stand out in doing business while also creating best social impact will be selected to receive a funding to support their long-term business for THB 250,000 per team. A total funding throughout the project is worth more than THB 1.3 million.

Those interested can see more details on Facebook at www.facebook.com/banpuchampions

Applications are open from now until 10 April 2022.

Download the application form at http://bit.ly/BC4C10

For more information, please contact 087-075-4815 or banpuchampions@gmail.com.

About Banpu Public Company Limited

Banpu Public Company Limited is an international versatile energy provider with 3 core groups of businesses: energy resources, energy generation and energy technology in 10 countries - Thailand, Indonesia, China, Australia, Lao PDR, Mongolia, Singapore, Japan, the United States of America and Vietnam.

"Learning is the Power of Change and Development"

Banpu's CSR and other social-oriented activities are based on the firm belief that "learning is the power of change and development" for people and society by emphasizing the promotion and development of continued "learning" among young people and communities in a number of ways. Banpu supports sustainable development of communities and society through a variety of learning opportunities for both individuals and teams, ranging from daily real-life experiences both in- and outside the classroom, to hands-on practice that enhances capabilities and skills.

Banpu Champions for Change CSR
Disclaimer

Banpu pcl published this content on 02 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
