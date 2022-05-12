Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. Banpu Public Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BANPU   TH0148A10Z06

BANPU PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(BANPU)
  Report
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  05-10
11.80 THB   -2.48%
04:29aBANPU PUBLIC : reports strong Q1 2022 results Uplifting Antifragile approach to deal with emerging uncertainty
PU
04/28SET ADDS NEW LISTED SECURITIES : BANP01C2210T to be traded on April 29, 2022
PU
04/26BANPU PUBLIC : Let's Grow More Together! The 11th Banpu Champions for Change's Acceleration Program Is Open for Application from SEs in Scaling Stage
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Banpu Public : reports strong Q1 2022 results Uplifting Antifragile approach to deal with emerging uncertainty

05/12/2022 | 04:29am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Banpu reports strong Q1 2022 results Uplifting Antifragile approach to deal with emerging uncertainty
11 May 2022
Facebook
E-mail
  • Accelerate business transformation by expanding greener energy and energy technology portfolio, elevating Antifragile strategy across all business groups to deal with the challenge of emerging uncertainty as well as exploring new business opportunities for sustainable growth

Banpu Public Company Limited, a leading international versatile energy provider, reported its Q1/2022 operating results with strong cash flow and net profit of USD 311 million (approximately THB 10,264 million), with total sales revenue of USD 1,256 million (approximately THB 41,509 million), an increase of USD 520 million (approximately THB 19,247 million), or 71 percent up compared to the same period last year. The Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA) was USD 596 million (approximately THB 19,693 million), an increase of 117 percent compared to the same period last year. The robust performance was achieved as a result of the company's ability to adapt its business in response to volatile market environment and external factors of the energy sector and the macro economy, coupled with constantly increasing cash flow generated from the company's greener energy portfolio. Additionally, the Company also recognized the gain from divestment of shareholding in Sunseap Group as part of rationalizing the group's asset portfolio for further growth in its greener businesses. Banpu remained committed to accelerating business expansion under the Greener & Smarter strategy with a focus on renewable energy and energy technology businesses, along with capturing new S-Curve from businesses with high growth potential.

Mrs. Somruedee Chaimongkol, Chief Executive Officer of Banpu Public Company Limited, said that "Our strong Q1 earnings were driven by global economic recovery across industrial sectors and rising energy demand, with growing cash flow generated from both existing businesses and new acquisitions. Looking ahead, Banpu will continue to grow in tandem with global energy trends, by focusing on the Antifragility approach, encompassing the ways to cope with changes and uncertainty by managing risks and seizing new business opportunities from the current global situation in light of the energy crisis, political unrest in Europe, hiking interest rates and raw material prices, as well as the challenge of ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Banpu strives for a future-ready organization with aspiration for a constant growth, which has proved successful from our investments during the recent years."

Banpu moves forward the sustainable growth for the 3 main business groups as follows:

The Energy Resources Group - Mining business continues to remain well-positioned through existing production and reserves to capture upside from the market. Gas business continues focusing on capturing price fly-ups and seeks new investment opportunity to expand lower-carbon gas upstream and midstream portfolio with focus on businesses with eco-friendly operations.

The Energy Generation Group - For Thermal power generation business, the Company focuses on maintaining operational excellence and flexible cost controlling measures from volatile energy costs and expanding portfolio in energy assets utilizing High Efficiency, Low Emissions (HELE) technology. Renewable power generation business continues to expand, focusing on strategic markets with favorable and stable condition.

The Energy Technology Group - scales up portfolio by growing existing businesses and investing in new services and solutions to capture new energy trends, as well as establishing a single digital platform by creating synergy between existing and new businesses in the fields of EV, battery, smart cities, floating solar, and energy management system. Banpu continues to expand new groups of customers such as a solar rooftop project in Indonesia, with a capacity of 5.9 MWp, and starts Summer Lasalle Phase-3 project in Bangkok, with a capacity of 982 kWp.

"In addition to building growth momentum in line with the Greener & Smarter strategy, we continue to study new business opportunities with high potential to generate long-term growth or create a new S-curve in order to meet future demand and generate long-term value to our shareholders," added Somruedee.

For more information, visit www.banpu.com or www.facebook.com/Banpuofficialth.

*Remark: Calculation based on exchange rate of USD 1: THB 33.0529

###

About Banpu

Banpu Public Company Limited is an international versatile energy provider, operating 3 core groups of businesses - energy resources, energy generation, and energy technology - in 10 countries: Thailand, Indonesia, China, Australia, Lao PDR, Mongolia, Singapore, Japan, the United States of America and Vietnam. As of 31 March 2022, Banpu's assets totaled USD 11.483 billion, an increase of USD 537 million compared to the total assets as of 31 December 2021.

Tags:

Banpu performance Business
Facebook
E-mail

For more information,
please contact Banpu Corporate
Communications Team:

Ornsiri VorayosRatcha Diawanich
02-694-6613
ratcha_d@banpu.co.th

Disclaimer

Banpu pcl published this content on 12 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 May 2022 08:28:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BANPU PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
04:29aBANPU PUBLIC : reports strong Q1 2022 results Uplifting Antifragile approach to deal with ..
PU
04/28SET ADDS NEW LISTED SECURITIES : BANP01C2210T to be traded on April 29, 2022
PU
04/26BANPU PUBLIC : Let's Grow More Together! The 11th Banpu Champions for Change's Acceleratio..
PU
04/22BANPU PUBLIC : Notification of Book Closed Date and Trading Suspension of 19 DWs issued by..
PU
04/21SET ADDS NEW LISTED SECURITIES : BANP24P2209A to be traded on April 22, 2022
PU
04/19SET ADDS NEW LISTED SECURITIES : BANP08C2209A to be traded on April 20, 2022
PU
04/12BANPU PUBLIC : Announcement of Minutes of 2022 Annual General Shareholders' Meeting
PU
04/08BANPU PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
04/07BANPU PUBLIC : Receives “Golden Heart Award” as Organization Striving to Help ..
PU
04/07BANPU PUBLIC : Right adjustment of BANP42C2207G
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 119 B 3 425 M 3 425 M
Net income 2022 16 244 M 469 M 469 M
Net Debt 2022 131 B 3 793 M 3 793 M
P/E ratio 2022 6,15x
Yield 2022 5,93%
Capitalization 79 840 M 2 306 M 2 306 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,78x
EV / Sales 2023 1,49x
Nbr of Employees 5 300
Free-Float 88,0%
Chart BANPU PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Banpu Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANPU PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 11,80 THB
Average target price 14,74 THB
Spread / Average Target 25,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Somruedee Chaimongkol Chief Executive Officer & Director
Chanin Vongkusolkit Chairman & President
Peter Parry Chief Financial Officer
Sutee Sukruan Senior Vice President-Finance
Rutt Phanijphand Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANPU PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED11.32%2 306
CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED30.74%82 023
SHAANXI COAL INDUSTRY COMPANY LIMITED34.26%23 626
YANKUANG ENERGY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED36.45%20 169
CHINA COAL ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED37.78%15 539
COAL INDIA LIMITED16.30%13 550