  Homepage
  Equities
  Lebanon
  Beirut Stock Exchange
  Banque Bemo S.A.L.
  News
  Summary
    BEMO   LB0000011116

BANQUE BEMO S.A.L.

(BEMO)
  Report
End-of-day quote Beirut Stock Exchange  -  2022-09-19
1.200 USD
Banque Bemo L : Daily Markets Brief

12/30/2022 | 04:19am EST
Daily Market Brief

December 30th 2022

FOREIGN EXCHANGE MARKETS

(Sources: Bloomberg / Forexlive)

EURUSD

The EUR/USD pair is displaying back-and-forth moves marginally above 1.0650 in the Asian session. The major currency pair is displaying a sideways auction as investors are restricting themselves from making positions ahead of the extended weekend for New Year celebrations. A decline in trading activity is resulting in confusing price action by different asset classes.

GBPUSD

The GBP/USD reverses the previous day's gains, the biggest in two weeks, while taking offers to refresh the intraday low around 1.2040 heading into Friday's London open. In doing so, the Cable pair justifies the downbeat signals surrounding the British economy, as well as the recent pause in the downside of the US Treasury yields and the US Dollar.

USDJPY

USD/JPY bears stay in the driver's seat as the Yen pair renews intraday low around 132.50 during the initial hours of Tokyo opening on Friday. That said, the quote posted the biggest daily loss since December while reversing from a one-week high the previous day.

INTERNATIONAL EQUITY MARKETS

(Sources: Bloomberg / Reuters)

UNITED STATES OF AMERICA

Wall Street's main indexes closed higher on Thursday, led by growth stocks in light trading, as U.S. unemployment data signaled the Federal Reserve's interest rate hikes might be starting to dent labor market strength in its bid to fight inflation.

EUROPE

European shares slipped on Thursday in thin holiday trading, as the market neared the end of a rough year where it struggled with geopolitical tensions and growing fears of an economic slowdown due to aggressive rate hikes by central banks.

ASIA

Asian equities rose on Friday as investors looked to end the year on an optimistic note after U.S. data showed the Federal Reserve's aggressive monetary policy was dampening inflationary pressures even as worries over COVID cases in China persist.

MUST READ

(Source: Bloomberg/ Forexlive)

Homebuilders say they're on the edge of a steeper downturn as buyers pull back

The once-hot housing market is cooling off at an alarming rate, and some homebuilders say it will only get worse come the New Year as new orders dry up. Fast-rising mortgage rates have caused once-frenzied homebuyers to turn on their heels and become worried about their potential investment and the health of the overall economy. "There's this cliff that's happening in January," said Gene Myers, CEO of Thrive Homebuilders in the Denver area, which was one of the hottest markets in the years leading up to and through the coronavirus pandemic. U.S. homebuilders were a major beneficiary of the Covid economy. Record low interest rates, combined with surging demand from consumers looking for more living space, caused a run on housing unlike most had ever seen before. Home prices surged over 40% in just 2 years, and builders couldn't meet the orders fast enough. They even slowed sales just to keep pace. All of that is over. Housing starts for single-family homes dropped nearly 19% year over year in September, according to the U.S. Census. Building permits, which are an indicator of future construction, fell 17%. PulteGroup, one of the nation's largest homebuilders, reported its cancelation rate jumped from 15% in the 2nd quarter of this year to 24% in the 3rd. The public homebuilders that have reported earnings so far showed surprisingly strong results, but that is because much of it is based on a backlog of homes that went under contract last spring. That was before mortgage rates crossed 6% and then 7%. Now builders are preparing for what's coming next. Myers said that his company's balance sheet is incredibly strong right now, thanks to a backlog of homes sold at high prices, but he predicted that the market will be "ugly" by the start of next year.

Fx rates

Last

High

Low

% Daily

% Weekly

% YTD

EUR-USD

1.0647

1.0670

1.0641

-0.13

0.28

-6.36

GBP-USD

1.2050

1.2067

1.2039

-0.04

-0.02

-10.95

USD-JPY

132.51

133.10

132.39

-0.39

0.30

-13.15

USD-CHF

0.9238

0.9242

0.9223

0.06

1.02

-1.18

Commodities

Last

High

Low

% Daily

% Weekly

% YTD

Silver

24.05

24.05

23.86

0.65

2.05

3.19

Crude Oil

78.70

78.93

78.08

0.38

1.56

14.46

Bitcoin

16551.63

16643.85

16531.02

-0.25

-1.66

-64.28

Etherium

1194.60

1203.65

1191.56

-0.01

-1.96

-67.61

Period

1 M

3 M

12 M

EURIBOR

1.90

2.20

3.33

* USD LIBOR rates will be discontinued after June 30, 2023 and will be replaced by SOFR

Notes/Bonds

2 Y

10 Y

30 Y

US

4.38

3.84

3.92

BTP - BUND

0.50

2.09

2.20

GILTS

3.63

3.66

3.95

Index

Close

% Daily

% M

YTD

Futures

% Change

S&P

3849.28

1.75

-5.66

-19.24

3858.25

-0.35

Nasdaq

10478.09

2.59

-8.63

-33.03

10987.75

-0.42

DJ EuroStoxx50

3850.07

1.08

-2.89

-10.43

3835.00

-0.47

FTSE 100

7512.72

0.21

-0.80

1.74

7481.00

-0.27

CAC 40

6573.47

0.97

-2.45

-8.10

6572.50

N/A

DAX

14071.72

1.05

-2.26

-11.41

14063.00

-0.44

IBEX 35

8318.30

0.72

-0.54

-4.54

8290.80

N/A

FTSE MIB

24056.55

1.20

-2.25

-12.03

24062.00

N/A

Nikkei

26094.50

0.00

-6.70

-9.37

25990.00

0.04

Hang Seng

19741.14

0.36

6.54

-15.32

19898.00

0.34

DFM General

3328.79

0.33

0.48

4.50

N/A

N/A

MSCI Tadawoul

10478.46

-0.07

-3.84

-7.12

N/A

N/A

PRIOR_CLOSE_MID

CHG_PC CHG_PC CHG_PCT_

Leb. Mrkts

Closing Px

High

Low

% Daily

% Weekly

YTD

Solidere B

60.35

60.90

54.50

7.86

7.67

81.12

MAIN WEEKLY EARNINGS

(Source: Nasdaq)

Company

Ticker

Market Cap

Date

Time

Estimate

Year Ago

Unifirst Corporatio

UNF US

$3.4 B

04-Jan-23

Pre-mkt

1.95

2.00

Constellation Bran

STZ US

$42.4 B

05-Jan-23

Pre-mkt

2.92

3.12

Walgreens Boots

WBA US

$34.1 B

05-Jan-23

Pre-mkt

1.14

1.68

Schnitzer Steel Ind

SCHN US

$868.3 M

05-Jan-23

Pre-mkt

-0.47

1.58

Greenbrier Compa

GBX US

$1.1 B

06-Jan-23

Pre-mkt

0.47

0.32

ECONOMIC CALENDER

(Source: Forexlive)

(30-12-22) CH- KOF Leading Indicator DEC

(30-12-22) US- Chicago Purchasing Manager's Index DEC

(02-01-22) DE- S&P Global/BME Manufacturing PMI DEC

(03-01-22) DE- Unemployment Change DEC; Unemployment Rate DEC

(03-01-22) GB- S&P Global/CIPS Manufacturing PMI DEC

(03-01-22) DE- Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices YoY DEC preliminar

(03-01-22) CA- S&P Global Manufacturing PMI DEC

CONTACT

Banque BEMO sal

Asset Management Unit

Ashrafieh, Elias Sarkis Ave., BEMO Bldg, 4th Floor P.O.Box 16-6353 Beirut, Lebanon

Tel: +961 1 325405/6/7/9

Disclaimer: This report is published for information purposes only. The information herein has been compiled from, or based upon sources we believe to be reliable, but we do not guarantee or accept responsibility for its completeness and accuracy. This document should not be construed as a solicitation to take part in any investment, or as constituting any representation or warranty on our part. The investment risks described herein are not purported to be exhaustive, any person considering an investment should seek independent advice on the suitability or otherwise of the particular investment. Investment, Capital Market and Treasury products are subject to Investment risk, including possible loss of principal amount invested. Past performance is not indicative of future results: prices can go up or down. Investors investing in investments and/or treasury products denominated in foreign (non-local) currency should be aware of the risk of exchange rate fluctuations that may cause loss of principal when foreign currency is converted to the investor's home currency. Client understands that it is his/her responsibility to seek legal and/or tax advice regarding the legal and tax consequences of his/her investment transactions. The consequences of any action taken on the basis of finformation contained herein are solely the responsibility of the recipient.

Disclaimer

Banque Bemo SAL published this content on 30 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 December 2022 09:16:53 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
