Banque Bemo L : Daily Markets Brief

EURUSD

The EUR/USD pair is displaying back-and-forth moves marginally above 1.0650 in the Asian session. The major currency pair is displaying a sideways auction as investors are restricting themselves from making positions ahead of the extended weekend for New Year celebrations. A decline in trading activity is resulting in confusing price action by different asset classes.

GBPUSD

The GBP/USD reverses the previous day's gains, the biggest in two weeks, while taking offers to refresh the intraday low around 1.2040 heading into Friday's London open. In doing so, the Cable pair justifies the downbeat signals surrounding the British economy, as well as the recent pause in the downside of the US Treasury yields and the US Dollar.

USDJPY

USD/JPY bears stay in the driver's seat as the Yen pair renews intraday low around 132.50 during the initial hours of Tokyo opening on Friday. That said, the quote posted the biggest daily loss since December while reversing from a one-week high the previous day.

INTERNATIONAL EQUITY MARKETS (Sources: Bloomberg / Reuters)

UNITED STATES OF AMERICA

Wall Street's main indexes closed higher on Thursday, led by growth stocks in light trading, as U.S. unemployment data signaled the Federal Reserve's interest rate hikes might be starting to dent labor market strength in its bid to fight inflation.

EUROPE

European shares slipped on Thursday in thin holiday trading, as the market neared the end of a rough year where it struggled with geopolitical tensions and growing fears of an economic slowdown due to aggressive rate hikes by central banks.

ASIA

Asian equities rose on Friday as investors looked to end the year on an optimistic note after U.S. data showed the Federal Reserve's aggressive monetary policy was dampening inflationary pressures even as worries over COVID cases in China persist.

MUST READ (Source: Bloomberg/ Forexlive)

Homebuilders say they're on the edge of a steeper downturn as buyers pull back

The once-hot housing market is cooling off at an alarming rate, and some homebuilders say it will only get worse come the New Year as new orders dry up. Fast-rising mortgage rates have caused once-frenzied homebuyers to turn on their heels and become worried about their potential investment and the health of the overall economy. "There's this cliff that's happening in January," said Gene Myers, CEO of Thrive Homebuilders in the Denver area, which was one of the hottest markets in the years leading up to and through the coronavirus pandemic. U.S. homebuilders were a major beneficiary of the Covid economy. Record low interest rates, combined with surging demand from consumers looking for more living space, caused a run on housing unlike most had ever seen before. Home prices surged over 40% in just 2 years, and builders couldn't meet the orders fast enough. They even slowed sales just to keep pace. All of that is over. Housing starts for single-family homes dropped nearly 19% year over year in September, according to the U.S. Census. Building permits, which are an indicator of future construction, fell 17%. PulteGroup, one of the nation's largest homebuilders, reported its cancelation rate jumped from 15% in the 2nd quarter of this year to 24% in the 3rd. The public homebuilders that have reported earnings so far showed surprisingly strong results, but that is because much of it is based on a backlog of homes that went under contract last spring. That was before mortgage rates crossed 6% and then 7%. Now builders are preparing for what's coming next. Myers said that his company's balance sheet is incredibly strong right now, thanks to a backlog of homes sold at high prices, but he predicted that the market will be "ugly" by the start of next year.